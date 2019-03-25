WATCH C2E2: Clueless’ Paul Rudd and Alicia Silverstone on where their characters are now

If you’re like, totally clueless about what might have happened to Cher and Josh after she caught the bouquet (and he won the bet) in Amy Heckerling's classic '90s film Clueless, stars Alicia Silverstone and Paul Rudd have their own take. So does Donald Faison, which we found all about this past weekend at C2E2 2019.

“I think you guys would still be together if we were to ever do a sequel to [Clueless],” said Faison, who had questionable shaving skills but was always keepin’ it real as Murray.

Rudd was the one who got real, if you really think about it, since his character was Cher’s stepbrother. Real weird that is. They kind of had a Brady Bunch thing going on there. It just wasn’t happening in the beginning, especially with Josh believing that Cher’s only direction in life was towards the mall, which was way harsh. They don’t sell that at Contempo. It was as unexpected as Dionne finding an artificial hair extension in the back of Murray’s car, but the pretentious Valley girl eventually fell for the couch commando.

“They would say ‘You guys are still together, wow and you’re still kinda related?’” Rudd joked.

Even more far out is that Heckerling’s grandparents were — you guessed it — step-siblings. The cast had no idea. Now you know where the awkwardness comes from.

Breckin Meyer, who played Marvin the Martian-obsessed skateboarder Travis, thought they were the sexiest sexy siblings. It’s something you can imagine Travis would say.

At least for now, whether Josh was Cher’s Mr. Right or Mr. Right Now is still a mystery. She didn't seem like the type to go for a future environmental lawyer. If they were still together, would he have gotten her to ditch the shopping marathons for cleanups and protests? Would she have somehow convinced him to watch MTV once in a while?

The world may never know.

Video of Clueless&#039; Paul Rudd &amp; Alicia Silverstone On Where Their Characters Are Now | C2E2 2019 | SYFY WIRE

This article was contributed to by Elizabeth Rayne.