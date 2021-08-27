Ahead of Season 4, 'Cobra Kai' is opening the dojo for a fifth season of 'Karate Kid' action

Since its premiere in 2018, Cobra Kai has been a surprisingly well received sequel to the Karate Kid franchise that's had more and more eyes on it with each season. Today, it was revealed that the series has already been picked up for a fifth season by Netflix that'll continue the conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Maccio), Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), and the new generation of teens caught up in their drama.

Beginning as a YouTube Original for its first two seasons, Cobra Kai went on to be picked up by Netflix in 2020 for a third season. Details on Season 4 have been scarce, but the third season saw Daniel and Johnny agree to team up and train their students to take down original Karate Kid baddie John Kreese (Martin Kove), who originally founded the titular Cobra Kai dojo.

Despite their rivalry towards each other through the series, Macchio promised during the show's Paley panel in May that Daniel and Johnny only want what's best for the kids under their tutelage. "They're learning something from one another," he laughed, "but they're each other's Kryptonite too, which is fun as well."

When Season 4 does arrive, it'll bring back other key pieces of Karate Kid history. Terry Silver, the villain from the third movie played by Thomas Ian Griffith, is set to return, and he's possibly more dangerous than Kreese. All paths will converge at the All Valley Karate championship, where dojos compete against one another and served as the setting for part of Cobra's debut season. "The valley will never be the same," tweeted series co-creator Jon Hurwitz back in May. "Now, the real pain begins."

Previously, Cobra co-creators Hurwitz, Josh Heald, and Hayden Schlossberg said that they knew how they wanted the series to end, but hadn't mapped it out to be a specific number of seasons. "There are ideas that we talked about at the beginning of the show, that showed up in Season 3 or will show up in Season 4," said Hurwitz, adding that the series would ultimately end when they decide to end it...hopefully. "We can’t tell you exactly how many seasons we’re going to have, but we know that we’re going to enter each season with enthusiasm and confidence."

Cobra Kai's first three seasons are now on Netflix, with a fourth set to debut this December.