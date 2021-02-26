Cobra Kai kicks off production on S4, expands its dojo with new cast members

Looks like the dojos of Cobra Kai are open for business once more — and what's more, they're adding to their numbers. Which makes sense, they're gonna need to beef up the numbers to take on Kreese.

Netflix announced production on the next season of the popular streaming series is finally underway, tweeting an image (below) of the top page of the script for Episode 1 of Season 4, which is titled "Let's Begin" along with the words, "You ready? Lets begin! Season 4 of Cobra Kai is officially underway!"

The episode is written by co-creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg.

But that's not the only news on the horizon for fans as it turns out the series will be adding to its numbers. Actors Peyton List (who plays Tory Nichols) and Vanessa Rubio (who plays Miguel's mother Carmen Diaz) have been promoted to series regulars for the upcoming fourth season, with both of them returning in apparently larger roles this time around.

Also joining the series as recurring characters will be Dallas Dupree Young and Oona O'Brien. Variety reports that Young will play Kenny, a new kid who turns to karate as a form of self-defense against the bullies in his school; and O'Brien will step into the role of Devon, a potential new karate student who is relentlessly competitive and a quick study, as well as being equally quick-tempered when provoked.

Cobra Kai is set 34 years after the events of the 1984 classic The Karate Kid, and follows the story of both Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny, his karate rival and former bully, as they go on to both start rival dojos where they teach teenage practitioners their respective styles. Daniel's is named after his iconic master, Mr. Miyagi, himself, while Johnny brings back the form he practiced: the titular Cobra Kai. And much like both men, who still have a rivalry that continues to this day, their students also view each other as competition.

The new season finds Daniel and Johnny in an uneasy alliance, working together to take down Cobra Kai, after the dojo falls under new (old?) management and turns rogue.

No news yet on when Season 4 of Cobra Kai will premiere, but Season 3 is currently streaming, and the video game is also available to play on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.