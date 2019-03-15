Comics: Detective Pikachu graphic novel; new DC Ink and Zoom titles; Blade Runner 2019

The highly anticipated Detective Pikachu movie is getting a graphic novel tie-in, DC's new young readers imprints just unveiled new titles, and we got a peek at the first cover for Titan's Blade Runner 2019, all in the latest roundup of comics news.

Pokemon fans are finally getting the chance to see their beloved creatures in a live-action movie this May when Detective Pikachu — a decidedly offbeat mystery-adventure starring Justice Smith as a boy who befriends a Pikachu who can speak human language and Ryan Reynolds as said Pikachu — finally hits theaters. The film promises to show us a side of the Pokemon world that we've never seen before, and now we know that the film won't be our only glimpse at this story.

Legendary Comics announced Friday that it will release a Detective Pikachu companion graphic novel, written by Brian Buccelatto (Injustice) with art by Nelson Daniel (The Cape: 1969), this summer, allowing readers to experience the story laid out by the film in a new way.

“Legendary Comics has done an outstanding job of bringing the world of POKÉMON Detective Pikachu to life in the form of this graphic novel,” said Heather Dalgleish, Director of Publishing at The Pokémon Company International. “We’re excited to be working with the Legendary Comics team on this initiative and can’t wait for readers to dive in to this Pokémon story.”

Detective Pikachu is in theaters May 10, with the graphic novel following later this summer. Check out the cover below.

Legendary Comics

Next month, DC Entertainment will officially launch its two new young readers imprints: The middle grade readers imprint DC Zoom and the young adult readers imprint DC Ink, both of which will feature new graphic novels from top talent featuring iconic DC Comics superheroes. We've already gotten a glimpse at the earliest titles from the launch, but now DC is offering a peek at the future.

The publisher announced on Friday that two more titles will arrive this fall from the Zoom imprint. The Secret Spiral of Swamp Kid, by writer and artist Kirk Scroggs, will tell "a lighthearted coming-of-age tale about a half-human/half-plant boy named Russell Weinwright" through journal entries from Swamp Kid himself laid out in a spiral notebook journal.

DC Entertainment

Then there's the next entry in the popular DC Super Hero Girls franchise, At Metropolis High, from writer Amy Wolfram and artist Yancey Labat. The graphic novel will be a companion to the DC Super Hero Girls animated series set to debut this weekend on Cartoon Network.

DC Entertainment

Both books will debut in October, and join an already impressive lineup of DC Ink and DC Zoom titles set to release throughout the rest of 2019 and into 2020. All announced 2019 titles are available for pre-order now.

Announced DC Zoom Titles:

SUPER SONS: THE POLARSHIELD PROJECT (April 2, 2019)—written by Ridley Pearson and illustrated by Ile Gonzalez

DC SUPER HERO GIRLS: SPACED OUT (June 4, 2019)—written by Shea Fontana and illustrated by Agnes Garbowska

DEAR JUSTICE LEAGUE(August 6, 2019)—written by Michael Northrop and illustrated by Gustavo Duarte

SUPERMAN OF SMALLVILLE(September 3, 2019)—written by Art Baltazar and Franco and Illustrated by Art Baltazar

THE SECRET SPIRAL OF SWAMP KID (October 1, 2019)—written and illustrated by Kirk Scroggs

DC SUPER HERO GIRLS: AT METROPOLIS HIGH (October 15, 2019)—written by Amy Wolfram and illustrated by Yancey Labat

BLACK CANARY: IGNITE (November 5, 2019)—written by Meg Cabot and illustrated by Cara McGee

SUPER SONS: THE FOXGLOVE MISSION (November 5, 2019)—written by Ridley Pearson and illustrated by Ile Gonzalez

DIANA, PRINCESS OF THE AMAZONS (January 7, 2020)—written by Shannon and Dean Hale and illustrated by Victoria Ying

GREEN LANTERN: LEGACY (January 21, 2020)—written by Minh Lê and illustrated by Andie Tong

Announced DC Ink Titles:

MERA: TIDEBREAKER (April 2, 2019)—written by Danielle Paige and illustrated by Stephen Byrne

UNDER THE MOON: A CATWOMAN TALE (May 7, 2019)—written by Lauren Myracle and illustrated by Isaac Goodhart

TEEN TITANS: RAVEN (July 2019)—written by Kami Garcia and illustrated by Gabriel Picolo

HARLEY QUINN: BREAKING GLASS (September 3, 2019)—written by Mariko Tamaki and illustrated by Steve Pugh

BATMAN: NIGHTWALKER (October 1, 2019)—adapted by Stuart Moore from Marie Lu’s prose novel for the DC Icon series and illustrated by Chris Wildgoose

Last year, Titan Comics announced a plan to publish new comics and tie-in books that will expand upon the Blade Runner franchise, and now we have our first look at cover art from that initiative.

Blade Runner 2019, Titan's new series written by Michael Green (Logan) and Mike Johnson (Star Trek) with art by Andres Guinaldo (Justice League Dark) will take readers back to the year in which the first Blade Runner film is set, and will follow new characters (including a new Blade Runner named Ash, pictured in the cover art) on new adventures in that dark future version of Los Angeles.

Blade Runner 2019 is set to launch this summer, as part of an ongoing partnership between Titan and Alcon Media to continue the franchise with original stories, which will build upon the existing canon already established by Blade Runner and Blade Runner 2049. Check out the cover by Stanley "Artgerm" Lau below.