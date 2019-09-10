Comics: Incoming unites Marvel Universe; Contagion miniseries infects Ben Grimm; more

In today's comics roundup, we're taking a look at two Marvel books — Incoming and Contagion — as well as a Rooster Teeth partnership that rings in Batman's 80th birthday in style.

Incoming, which was teased at D23 Expo last month and promises to shape the Marvel Universe through 2020, received new artwork and a synopsis today. According to the website, "a mysterious murder brings together the heroes of the Marvel Universe in the search for a killer — but no one can imagine where the trail will lead, or how it will affect everything in 2020 and beyond!"

The debut issue was written by an all-star crew: Al Ewing, Dan Slott, Chip Zdarsky, Kelly Thompson, Greg Pak, Eve L. Ewing, Matt Rosenberg, Ed Brisson, Saladin Ahmed, Tini Howard, Jonathan Hickman, Donny Cates, and Jason Aaron. Humberto Ramos, Jim Cheung, and others took care of the book's artwork.

Feast your eyes on the Issue #1 cover by Patrick Gleason below:

Credit: Marvel Comics

Everyone knows that Doctor Strange became one of the world's greatest sorcerers after he lost the ability to operate on people. Stephen's desperate journey to become a surgeon again brought him to the Himalayas, where he met the Ancient One. From there, Strange set off on a path to become a master of the mystic arts and one of the greatest supernatural heroes the Marvel Universe has ever known. After years of trembling hands, however, the good doctor will finally get back his medical prowess in an upcoming series from writer Mark Waid.

Launching this December, Doctor Strange: Surgeon Supreme finds our titular character torn between his love of surgery and his duty to protect this realm from otherwordly threats. Kev Walker is handling the book's artwork, while Phil Noto drew the cover for the first issue. You can check out said cover below:

Credit: Marvel Comics

Marvel also announced a number of other books launching in December, including Revenge of the Cosmic Ghost Rider, Guardians of the Galaxy #12, Marvel's Avengers: Iron Man, and Spider-Ham.

You can learn learn more about all these new series here.

Elsewhere in the MU, writer Ed Brisson is gearing up for the release of his Contagion limited series, which finds "a seemingly unstoppable force has hit the streets of New York, indiscriminately hitting heroes and civilians and draining them of their life forces," according to the official press release. "This sounds like a job for Earth's Mightiest Heroes... but it's not. No, Contagion calls for Marvel's street-level superstars — but even they're not safe from this new, infectious threat."

Roge Antonio, Stephen Segovia, Mack Chater, Damian Couciero, and Adam Gorham have all been tapped for the artwork. Juan Jose Ryp is handling the covers. Fortunately for all of us, Marvel was generous enough to drop a few preview pages from the debut issue, which you can explore in the gallery below.



Credit: Marvel Comics Credit: Marvel Comics Credit: Marvel Comics Credit: Marvel Comics Credit: Marvel Comics Credit: Marvel Comics Credit: Marvel Comics Credit: Marvel Comics hide thumbnails show thumbnails

"We're going to put a lot of the bigger Marvel characters through the wringer here. This is a situation that ONLY folks like Iron Fist (who I'm thrilled to be writing again), Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, Ben Grimm, Cloak and Dagger, and about a half-dozen street-level folks can solve. The Avengers try to get involved, but for reasons the readers will quickly learn, their involvement can be incredibly catastrophic. It could spell the end of New York, hell, maybe even the end of the world," Brisson said of the miniseries back in July.

Contagion #1 goes on sale Wednesday, Oct. 2.

And now for DC news!

To help celebrate Batman's 80th birthday this year, Rooster Teeth partnered with DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. Consumer Products for a line of old school Batman swag that harkens back to the character's first-ever appearance in 1939's Detective Comics #27.

"Through this whole integration into WarnerMedia, it’s been surreal to become a lot closer to the brands we’ve always been huge fans of,” said Geoff Ramsey, co-founder of Rooster Teeth in a statement. “Now actually getting to work with Warner Bros. and DC on these collaborations, we’ve been like kids in a candy store. Comic books, video games and cartoons are our inspirations as content creators, and it’s humbling to get to bring our style and aesthetic to these iconic designs and make cool stuff we want to wear.”

Credit: Rooster Teeth/DC

"We’re excited to partner with Rooster Teeth to launch fresh new collaborations featuring some of our most iconic characters,” added Maryellen Zarakas, senior vice president, franchise management and marketing, Warner Bros. Consumer Products. “The Batman line shows the richness of the brand’s history through high-quality on-trend fashion designs that we believe will be incredibly appealing to both Rooster Teeth and Batman fans alike.”

The collection becomes available at the Rooster Teeth online store on Saturday, Sep. 21, aka Batman Day. Check out all the apparel in the gallery below...