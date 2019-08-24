D23 Expo: 'Incoming' one-shot comic promises to shape Marvel Universe through 2020

The foreseeable future of the Marvel Universe will be shaped by a massive, 96-page one-shot comic entitled Incoming, Editor-in-Chief Cebulski and Executive Editor Tom Brevoort revealed at D23 Expo's celebration of the publisher's 80th anniversary.

While almost no details were revealed about the book (on sale this December), Marvel did drop the front cover, as well as the promise that it would affect everything written and drawn over the last eight decades, "from a single moment in the pages of the Dark Phoenix Saga, to the events of Marvel Comics of today," says the release. This single book event is so massive, that its aftershocks will be felt through 2020.

Credit: Marvel Comics

Marvel is also anticipating the release of its super-sized 1000th issue, which will receive its very own radio station on SiriusXM, Marvel’s 80th: The Road to Marvel Comics #1000. The limited-time station (launching Thursday, August 29) is to be hosted by Daily Show alum, Mike Rubens, who will guide listeners "on a journey through eight decades of music, pop culture, and the Marvel Universe, starting in 1939, the historic year that featured the debut of the Human Torch and marked the birth of the sprawling Marvel Universe that fans know today," according to the official release.

In terms of music, expect specially-curated and chart-topping tracks by Nat King Cole, Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley; era-defining songs from The Rolling Stones, Duran Duran, The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, Madonna, Prince, Eminem, Kanye West, The Weeknd, and more.

“Marvel Comics #1000 goes through each year of Marvel’s history and embodies the spirit of the times, the culture, and our superheroes in a way fans have never seen before. Music has always been a crucial element to capturing that feeling,” said Cebulski in a statement. “As we continue to tell our stories and celebrate our 80th anniversary, we couldn’t be more excited to launch these music platforms for fans to enjoy and take a trip through some of the biggest milestones of the Marvel Universe.”

Marvel Comics #1000 (each page is dedicated to a different year) goes on sale everywhere Wednesday, August 28.