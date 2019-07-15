Comics: Power Rangers and TMNT meet, Rob Liefeld takes on Snake Eyes, more

Two of the most beloved superpowered teams of your childhood are about to meet for the first time in the pages of a new BOOM! Studios series. Get ready for the martial arts showdown you never knew you were missing: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

The new five-issue series will be written by Ryan Parrott (Power Rangers: Necessary Evil) with art by Simone di Meo (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), was announced by BOOM! — in partnership with Hasbro, IDW, and Nickelodeon — early Monday. This epic, first-time crossover will follow the Rangers as they head to New York City in search of Tommy Oliver, the Green Ranger. When they arrive there, they find that their friend has fallen in with a bad crowd, specificially TMNT nemesis Shredder and his loyal Foot Clan. As if that's not enough to deal with, the Rangers then encounter the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, but will the Heroes in a Half Shell and the Mighty Morphin legends be able to get along and save the world?

"Honestly, I'm pretty certain keeping this project a secret has taken years off my life. These two iconic franchises were my TV parents, each teaching me valuable life lessons thirty minutes at a time. The Power Rangers and the Ninja Turtles are too insanely awesome not to bring together. I mean, they're both color-coded teenage martial artists who fight monsters! It just makes too much sense!" Parrott said in a statement. "A huge thank you to Hasbro and Nickelodeon for letting me play with so many of their wonderful toys, as it is truly an honor to be a part of such an exciting crossover. I'm the luckiest kid in the world, and I cannot wait for you all to see what we've been putting together."

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 arrives this December. Check out Dan Mora's cover for the first issue below.

BOOM! Studios

After a decades-long career that's covered top characters in Marvel and DC Comics and his own hit character-owned creations, Rob Liefeld still has new comics frontiers to conquer. In 2020 he'll add another major franchise to his already packed resume with his very first G.I. Joe story, Snake Eyes: Deadgame.

IDW Publishing announced the new story Monday, and while details of the plot are being kept secret, Liefeld isn't shy about how pumped he is to tackle one of the most enduring characters in the G.I. Joe franchise.

“Two words: 'BUCKET LIST,'” Liefeld said in a press release. “One more word: ‘ICON.' Snake Eyes is Wolverine, Deadpool, and Spider Man rolled into one amazing character for an entire generation of fans that thrilled to his adventures in comics and cartoons and hung on his every toy release! My parents drove me all over the county to get me G.I. JOE action figures as a kid. These were my first and most favorite toys. Working with Hasbro and all my friends at IDW has been a blast so far. I can’t wait to get this work out into the public! If you enjoyed my recent Marvel work, this will match or exceed it!"

Check out some of Liefeld's promo art for the story below. Snake Eyes: Deadgame will arrive early next year.

IDW Publishing

San Diego Comic-Con doesn't officially kick off until later this week, but the major comics publishers are wasting no time getting announcements out to build buzz. We've already heard from BOOM! and IDW today, and now we take a look at DC Comics, which announced not one but two new publishing projects Monday, both with ties to last year's hit event series Dark Nights: Metal.

First up there's Tales from the Dark Multiverse, a new line of prestige one-shots exploring alternate versions of classic DC Comics stories as they unfolded in the worlds of the Dark Multiverse, a shadowy flip side to the main DC Multiverse. That concept of the Dark Multiverse was introduced in Metal, and now a group of all-star creators will get to explore what life is like over there.

in Tales from the Dark Multiverse: Batman: Knightfall #1, writers Scott Snyder (Dark Nights: Metal) and Kyle Higgins (Deathstroke) and artist Javier Fernandez (Justice League) will examine a new take on the classic Batman story, this time set in a world 30 years after Bruce Wayne failed to win back the title of Batman, where Jean-Paul Valley rules Gotham City under the title of Saint Batman.

In Tales from the Dark Multiverse: The Death of Superman #1, writer Jeff Loveness (Rick and Morty) and artists Brad Walker (Detective Comics) and Andrew Hennessy (Sinestro) team up to tell the story of a world in which Lois Lane, in the wake of Superman's death, decides to become the Eradicator herself in an effort to seek vengeance against all who contributed to The Man of Steel's demise.

These new prestige one-shots will be 48 pages each, and priced at $5.99. The first two stories will arrive in October, but DC has promised future installments riffing on stories including Infinite Crisis, The Judas Contract, Blackest Night and more are coming soon. Check out Lee Weeks' covers for the first two one-shots in the gallery below.



As its title suggests, Dark Nights: Metal made some major changes to the mythology surrounding various fictional metals of the DC Universe, particularly Nth Metal. Now, the implications of those changes will be explored in Metal Men, a new 12-issue maxiseries from writer Dan DiDio (DC Comics co-publisher) and artists Shane Davis (Superman: Year One) and Michelle Delecki that will find the titular characters caught between two powerful figures with ties to their origins.

“I’m a longtime fan of the Metal Men and had a chance to write them briefly in the anthology, Wednesday Comics, several years ago,” DiDio said in a statement. “With this new series, we explore the essence of what makes the Metal Men human, by having them caught between Doc Magnus, the man who created them, and, the newly introduced, The Nth Metal Man, the being that gave them life. What I’m enjoying most about this book is the chance to stay true to all existing stories, while building out their mythology in exciting new directions.”

Metal Men #1 is in stores October 16. Check out Davis' cover for the first issue in the gallery above.