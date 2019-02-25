Comics: Usagi Yojimbo coming to IDW; Spider-Man/Deadpool ending at 50

Today’s comics news involves the futures of some long-running and familiar heroes. Stan Sakai’s most famous character has found a new home, while two heroes with similar costumes and a similar screen presence will have their crossover comic come to a close.

But first, the good news. According to a release, Stan Sakai’s Usagi Yojimbo is coming to IDW Publishing in June. A new monthly color series will accompany “a fully-colored graphic novel library” that will include all the Usagi Yojimbo comics written over three-and-a-half decades of existence.

"The IDW family includes many beloved characters, including (of course) the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, so it is a natural fit," said Sakai, mentioning the group of mutant reptiles that Usagi has long maintained a healthy relationship with. "Fans, please look forward to this coming June as we'll be releasing IDW Usagi Yojimbo #1, action-packed and now fully colored."

This issue will be the first part of a three chapter story that’s set in Edo-period Japan and follows Usagi in a puppet-themed adventure. "Bunraku (Japanese puppetry) captures many elements that make the world of Usagi Yojimbo unique: an adventure filled with Japanese culture, folklore, and history,” Sakai said. “It also features the return of a long-awaited fan favorite character and Yokai (Japanese supernatural creatures).”

The swordsrabbit’s newest adventures will be written and drawn by Stan Sakai, with variant covers from Daniel Warren Johnson, Kevin Eastman, and Walt Simonson. Fans can preorder Usagi Yojimbo #1 at their comic shops in April.

And with every new launch, there comes a finale. Spider-Man/Deadpool is ending after more than two years in May. Two of the sassiest heroes on the Marvel roster have been fighting alongside each other for a while now, delighting fans with their chemistry and general annoyance with each other, but their 50th issue will be the last, according to Marvel’s solicitations for May.

In fact, the morbid final cover from artist Dave Johnson shows Spidey and Deadpool beneath the blade of the reaper’s scythe. Yikes.

Check it out:

RIP to two of our favorite heroes, unless they can somehow quip their way out of this one. Writer Robbie Thompson and artists Jim Towe & Matt Horak promise fans “the biggest climax of the biggest Marvel event of all time,” which sounds like some copy straight from the Merc with a Mouth. The 40-page finale will see the duo face off with the Manipulator, whom Peter Parker and Wade Wilson can certainly handle if they’ve handled each other up until now.

Spider-Man/Deadpool #50 goes on sale this May.