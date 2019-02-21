Marvel Comics single-issue solicitations for May 2019

Every month, SYFY WIRE will be bringing you the solicitations for all the upcoming comic books you need to know about. Today we have Marvel Comics listings for May 2019 single-issue comics.

As you may have already heard, one of the biggest developments this May is the arrival of Savage Avengers, a new team of some of the most brutal heroes in the Marvel Universe, including newly-minted Avenger Conan the Barbarian. That's not all Marvel has to offer, though. The massive "War of the Realms" event also continues this month, complete with several brand-new tie-ins.

If you're looking for some classics, Marvel has you covered there as well with two different sets of True Believers titles releasing this month: One round celebrating "Marvel's Greatest Creators" and another celebrating the original Marvel era of Star Wars comics just in time for Star Wars Day on May 4. Plus, the Annotated Marvels project reaches its final issue, and new Marvel Tales anthologies arrive as the publisher continues celebrating its 80th birthday.

Plus, the "Age of Rebellion" continues in the Star Wars titles, X-Men: Grand Design kicks off a new story, and much more. Check out everything Marvel's offering in May below.

(Via Previews)

