Marvel Comics single-issue solicitations for May 2019

Every month, SYFY WIRE will be bringing you the solicitations for all the upcoming comic books you need to know about. Today we have Marvel Comics listings for May 2019 single-issue comics.
As you may have already heard, one of the biggest developments this May is the arrival of Savage Avengers, a new team of some of the most brutal heroes in the Marvel Universe, including newly-minted Avenger Conan the Barbarian. That's not all Marvel has to offer, though. The massive "War of the Realms" event also continues this month, complete with several brand-new tie-ins.
If you're looking for some classics, Marvel has you covered there as well with two different sets of True Believers titles releasing this month: One round celebrating "Marvel's Greatest Creators" and another celebrating the original Marvel era of Star Wars comics just in time for Star Wars Day on May 4. Plus, the Annotated Marvels project reaches its final issue, and new Marvel Tales anthologies arrive as the publisher continues celebrating its 80th birthday.
Plus, the "Age of Rebellion" continues in the Star Wars titles, X-Men: Grand Design kicks off a new story, and much more. Check out everything Marvel's offering in May below.
SAVAGE AVENGERS #1
- GERRY DUGGAN (W) • MIKE DEODATO JR. (A)
- Cover by DAVID FINCH
- VARIANT COVER BY MIKE DEODATO JR.
- VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE BIANCHI
- VARIANT COVER BY TBA
- VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG
- VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU
- HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY MOEBIUS
- BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE
- The most savage, most unkillable team of characters in the Marvel Universe is assembled! Wolverine! Venom! Elektra! Punisher! And in their midst – Conan the Barbarian! Conan has returned to the Marvel Universe and his new adventures begin here. What is the City of Sickles? Who is the Marrow God? How is the Hand involved? The roughest and most dangerous characters rumble through this new title starting with...Conan vs. Wolverine? ’Nuff said.
- 40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99
WAR OF THE REALMS #3 & #4 (OF 6)
- JASON AARON (W) • RUSSELL DAUTERMAN (A)
- Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS & MATTHEW WILSON
- VARIANT COVER BY BILLY TAN
- CONNECTING REALM VARIANT COVER BY MARKO DJURDJEVIC
- YOUNG GUNS VARIANT COVER BY MARCO CHECCETTO
- INTERNATIONAL CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY SEAN IZAAKSE
- VARIANT COVER BY VICTOR HUGO
- BATTLE LINES VARIANT COVER BY HEEJIN JEON
- VAN VARIANT COVER BY GREG HORN
- RECLAIM THE REALMS!
- North America freezes into New Jotunheim. Europe becomes New Svartalfheim. Asia goes up in flames as the new domain of Queen Sindr and her fire goblins. Ulik the Troll lays claim to Australia while Amora the Enchantress raises an army of the dead in South America. Africa falls to the Angels of Heven while Roxxon Oil drops its stakes in Antarctica. Midgard now belongs to Malekith and his allies! The Avengers’ last hope lies in a series of suicide missions across the realms, starting with the rescue of Thor—last seen surrounded by an army of Frost Giants in Jotunheim…
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99
WAR OF THE REALMS STRIKEFORCE: THE DARK ELF REALM #1
- BRYAN HILL (W) • LEINIL FRANCIS YU (A/C)
- Variant Cover by Rod Reis
- THE PUNISHER LEADS THE CHARGE TO SHUT DOWN THE BLACK BIFROST!
- Deep in the swamps of Svartalfheim stands the Black Bifrost, Malekith’s corrupted Rainbow Bridge and the only reliable means of travel between the realms with the true Bifrost in pieces. If the gods are going to stop Malekith’s invasion, the Black Bridge must fall. With her son missing and husband injured, Lady Freyja must take up the challenge herself. But she won’t go alone. Hulk (Jen Walters), the Punisher, Blade and Ghost Rider follow the All-Mother of Asgard straight into Malekith’s home territory!
- 40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99
WAR OF THE REALMS STRIKEFORCE: THE WAR AVENGERS #1
- DENNIS “HOPELESS” HALLUM (W) • KIM JACINTO (A/C)
- Variant Cover by Nick Bradshaw
- CAPTAIN MARVEL AND HER WAR AVENGERS HOLD THE FRONTLINE!
- While two other Strikeforce teams head out to other realms, Captain Marvel leads the fight to reclaim the Earth! But even with a crew of heavy hitters (Weapon H, Captain Britain, Venom, Deadpool) and two of the best spies on the planet (the Winter Soldier and the Black Widow), Carol’s fighting a losing game. Malekith’s allies are without number — and the battlefield bigger than any Carol’s commanded before. Time to lay it all out on the line — and fight for a miracle.
- 40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99
WAR OF THE REALMS STRIKEFORCE: THE LAND OF GIANTS #1
- TOM TAYLOR (W) • JORGE MOLINA (A/C)
- variant COVER by Cully Hamner
- THE GOD OF THUNDER IS TRAPPED IN THE LAND OF ICE AND SNOW…
- …And it’s up to Captain America to rescue him before all is lost! Taking up Thor’s ax, Jarnbjorn, Cap and his team—Spider-Man, Wolverine, Luke Cage and Iron Fist—invade the Frost Giant realm in search of their fellow Avenger. But this rescue mission will cost far more than they expect.
- 40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99
WAR OF THE REALMS: SPIDER-MAN & THE LEAGUE OF REALMS #1 & #2 (OF 3)
- SEAN RYAN (W) • NICO LEON (A) • Covers by KEN LASHLEY
- ISSUE #1 – VARIANT COVER BY Cully Hamner
- ISSUE #2 – VARIANT COVER BY TBA
- WAR OF THE REALMS TIE-IN!
- • In order to win the War of the Realms, we need a LEAGUE OF REALMS!
- • Thor once led this team with one representive from each fantastical realm, but the League has a NEW leader and representative of Midgard- SPIDER-MAN!
- • Spider-Man must Frodo-Up and lead this ragtag group of SCREWBEARD THE DWARF, UD THE TROLL, RO BLOODROOT THE WIZARD, SIR IVORY HONEYSHOT THE LIGHT ELF and TITANYA THE MOUNTAIN GIANT! But who will represent ASGARD?!
- • And, as Spidey is a terrible leader, could this team possibly achieve ANYTHING?!
- 32 PGS (EACH)./Rated T …$3.99 (EACH)
WAR OF THE REALMS: WAR SCROLLS #2 (OF 3)
- JASON AARON, DEVIN GRAYSON & MORE! (W)
- ANDREA SORRENTINO & MORE! (A)
- Cover by ALAN DAVIS, MARK FARMER & MATT HOLLINGSWORTH
- THE MUST-READ COMPANION TO THE WAR OF THE REALMS!
- From the Asgardian Bifrost, Daredevil watches Malekith and his forces lay waste to realms. Jason Aaron and Andrea Sorrentino take Daredevil — the God Without Fear — to places he never believed he would see! Then, Devin Grayson spins a tale of magic and its consequences as Doctor Strange casts a spell that will cost him dearly — and devastate the Asgardian pantheon! All this and more straight from the battlefield of WAR OF THE REALMS!
- 40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99
WAR OF THE REALMS: PUNISHER #2 (OF 3)
- GERRY DUGGAN (W) • MARCELO FERREIRA (A) • Cover by JUAN FERREYRA
- VARIANT COVER BY TBA
- MONSTERS, MONSTERS EVERYWHERE!
- • Punisher leads his band of criminals and hospital patients through the Lincoln Tunnel, but traffic is the least of their concerns.
- • Hordes of monsters from every realm are using NYC as a hunting ground, and the hospital denizens look like easy prey.
- • In the dark, surrounded by monsters and with only his wits and weapons, Frank Castle may have never felt more at home.
- 32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99
WAR OF THE REALMS: NEW AGENTS OF ATLAS #1 & #2 (OF 4)
- GREG PAK (W) • GANG-HYUK LIM (A) • COVER BY BILLY TAN
- ISSUE #1 - CONNECTING REALM VARIANT COVER BY MARKO DJURDJEVIC
- ISSUE #1 - VARIANT COVER BY PYEONG JUN PARK
- ISSUE #1 - VARIANT COVER BY PATCH ZIRCHER
- ISSUE #2 - COVER BY WOO DAE SHIM
- ISSUE #2 - VARIANT COVER BY STONEHOUSE
- FEATURING MARVEL’S NEWEST HEROES WAVE, AERO & SWORD MASTER!
- ISSUE #1 - A “War of the Realms” tie-in series! As Sindr, Immortal Queen of Muspelheim, and her legions of Fire Demons march on Asia, it’s time for a new band of heroes to unite to protect the Pacific Rim. Having brought together a ragtag team of heroes to defend the Earth from an alien invasion in the past, can Amadeus Cho reassemble his “protectors” -- Shang-Chi, Silk and Jimmy Woo to save the world from incineration? And where is Kamala Khan? And just who are Crescent, Io and Luna Snow??? Featuring Marvel’s newest heroes from China, Aero and Sword Master, and a mysterious new Filipino heroine named WAVE!
- ISSUE #2 - The Queen of Cinders has conquered Korea -- and the rest of Asia! And only Amadeus Cho and a battered band of international superheroes stand between her and her ultimate goal -- to melt the polar ice caps and turn all of Midgard into a sweltering new Muspelheim! With the ice-wielding superhero Luna Snow down for the count, Amadeus and his team must find a new way to fight fire.
- 32 PGS. (EACH)/Rated T+ …$3.99 (EACH)
WAR OF THE REALMS: JOURNEY INTO MYSTERY #2 (OF 5)
- Clint, Justin, Travis & Griffin MCELROY (W) • André Lima Araújo (A)
- Cover by VALERIO SCHITI & DAVID CURIEL
- Variant Cover by Rahzzah
- THE McELROYS TAKE MILES MORALES AND COMPANY CAMPING!
- Looks like Balder and his babysitting team have more than fire goblins and foul diapers to worry about! A marshmallow-roasting campout in the Midwest goes up in flames when deadly shape-shifting aliens make a campfire appearance! But the real danger is barreling down the highway behind them. Ares, the Greek God of War, is hot on baby Laussa’s trail. If Balder the Brave, Wonder Man, Sebastian Druid, Kate Bishop, Miles Morales and Deathlocket are going to stay ahead of him…Kate’s gonna have to teach one of them to drive.
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
WAR OF THE REALMS: JOURNEY INTO MYSTERY #3 (OF 5)
- Clint, Justin, Travis & Griffin MCELROY (W) • André Lima Araújo (A)
- Cover by VALERIO SCHITI & DAVID CURIEL
- Variant Cover by Kevin Nowlan
- GO WEST, YOUNG GOD!
- Marvel’s long-dead Western heroes join the War of the Realms! But whose side are they on?! It’s up to Miles Morales to find out! And baby Laussa seems to be up to more than a game of peekaboo. The little goddess is acting strange again — and her charms may add fuel to the fire!
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
WAR OF THE REALMS: UNCANNY X-MEN #2 (OF 3)
- MATTHEW ROSENBERG (W) • PERE PEREZ (A) • Cover by DAVID YARDIN
- VARIANT COVER BY SCOTT WILLIAMS
- Sabretooth, tired of being the X-Men’s pet, is back to his bloodthirsty ways once again. Now, joined by Malekith’s forces, he’s determined to make the X-Men bleed for him…
- LEGACY #636
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
FANTASTIC FOUR #10
- DAN SLOTT (W) • STEFANO CASELLI (A) • Cover by Matteo Scalera
- VARIANT COVER BY BILL SIENKIEWICZ
- WAR OF THE REALMS TIE-IN!
- Don’t bring your war to Yancy Street…
- 32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99
VENOM #14
- CULLEN BUNN (W) • IBAN COELLO (A)
- Cover by RYAN STEGMAN
- MARVEL BATTLE LINES VARIANT COVER BY MAXX LIM
- WAR OF THE REALMS TIE-IN!
- • Chaos reigns as Malekith’s campaign to take over the Nine Realms sweeps through Manhattan.
- • With desperate battles raging all around them to quell Malekith’s horde, Venom has teamed up with an unlikely group to try to stop Malekith…
- • …or die trying.
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
GIANT-MAN #1 & #2 (OF 3)
- LEAH WILLIAMS (W) • MARCO CASTIELLO (A) • Cover by WOO CHEOL
- ISSUE #1 - VARIANT COVER BY DALE KEOWN
- ISSUE #1 - REMASTERED VARIANT COVER BY BOB POWELL
- ISSUE #2 - VARIANT COVER BY TBA
- WAR OF THE REALMS TIE-IN! ON THE SHOULDERS OF GIANTS!
- Issue #1 - At the behest of All-Mother Freyja, four men must rise to monstrous heights and infiltrate the most savage territory of New Jotunheim: Florida!
- Issue #2 - Four of the biggest men in the Marvel Universe are on a mission in Frost Giant territory: kill the patriarch of all Frost Giants himself, Ymir, on behalf of Lady Freyja. But how exactly will they penetrate Laufey’s forces? By becoming masters of disguise!
- 32 PGS. (EACH)/Rated T …$3.99 (EACH)
ASGARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #9
- CULLEN BUNN (W) • MATTEO LOLLI (A)
- Cover by GERARDO SANDOVAL
- MARVEL BATTLE LINES VARIANT COVER BY MAXX LIM
- WAR OF THE REALMS TIE-IN!
- New York City is overrun with Malekith’s invasion forces. Earth is inches from falling to the Dark Elf King. And with Thor missing in Jotunheim, All-Father Odin injured and All-Mother Freyja about to embark on a mission of her own, Valkyrie is one of the few gods left to face the onslaught. But her fate is intertwined with another. What of Annabelle Riggs, the mortal girl who shares the body of a god? THE RIDE OF THE VALKYRIE begins here!
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
THOR #13
- JASON AARON(W) • MIKE DEL MUNDO (A/C)
- Marvels 25th Variant Cover by ALEX ROSS
- Battle Lines Variant Cover by HEEJIN JEON
- WAR OF THE REALMS TIE-IN!
- Weeks ago, All-Father Odin sent his brother Cul — the Serpent, the God of Fear, Thor’s backstabbing uncle — into the depths of Malekith’s home realm, Svartalfheim. There lies the Black Bifrost, Malekith’s own corrupted Rainbow Bridge. Cul’s mission is to gather intelligence on the Bifrost, and if he can, destroy it. But will Cul redeem himself at last? Or has the All-Father made another critical mistake in this War of the Realms?
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
THE UNBEATABLE SQUIRREL GIRL #44
- RYAN NORTH (W) • DEREK CHARM (A)
- Cover by ERICA HENDERSON
- MARVEL BATTLE LINES
- VARIANT COVER BY SUJIN JO
- WAR OF THE REALMS TIE-IN!
- • The other nine realms have fallen, Earth is under attack and the only one who can save us is DOREEN GREEN, A.K.A. THE UNBEATABLE SQUIRREL GIRL.
- • So that’s terrific. We’re in great hands and don’t need to worry at all! Phew.
- • Or at least we would be, if it weren’t for the complicating factor of an ancient Asgardian Squirrel Chaos God who’s decided she wants to be...FRIENDS??
- • In this issue, Squirrel Girl and Ratatoskr fight Frost Giants...and their unspoken assumptions about each other!
- • This arc is a “WAR OF THE REALMS” TIE-IN, but it’s also an awesome stand-alone story that you don’t need to be reading all the other comics to get!
- • Don’t tell Marvel.
- 32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99
MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR #43
- BRANDON MONTCLARE (W)
- RAY-ANTHONY HEIGHT
- & GUSTAVO DUARTE (a)
- Cover by NATACHA BUSTOS
- MARVEL BATTLE LINES
- VARIANT COVER BY SUJIN JO
- WAR OF THE REALMS TIE-IN!
- • When Manhattan is frozen solid and Frost Giants prowl the streets, Devil Dinosaur must keep the peace!
- • Plus: the first meeting of Moon Girl and Thor!
- 32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99
CHAMPIONS #5
- JIM ZUB (W) • STEVEN CUMMINGS (A) • Cover by Kim Jacinto
- MARVEL BATTLE LINES VARIANT COVER BY MAXX LIM
- WAR OF THE REALMS TIE-IN!
- • The War of the Realms rages across Midgard, bringing together heroes from across the globe to fight for our world against mythic evil.
- • In the midst of this chaos, the Champions need...Scott Summers?
- • Cyclops reunites with the Champions, all grown up!
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
TONY STARK: IRON MAN #12
- GAIL SIMONE (W) • PAOLO VILLANELLI (A)
- Cover by ALEXANDER LOZANO
- MARVEL BATTLE LINES VARIANT COVER BY NEXON
- WAR OF THE REALMS TIE-IN!
- A war needs weapons — but Tony Stark once vowed that he’d never build weapons again!
- So why’s he hunkered down with Screwbeard the Dwarf in Avengers Mountain? And what is he making?
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
AVENGERS #19
- JASON AARON (W) • ED MCGUINNESS (A/C)
- VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW
- MARVEL BATTLE LINES VARIANT COVER BY MAXX LIM
- WAR OF THE REALMS TIE-IN!
- Avengers Mountain is under siege as the last stronghold of Earth’s heroes is the subject of an all-out assault by the forces of Malekith!
- 40 PGS./Rated T+ …$7.99
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #20.HU
- NICK SPENCER (W) • CORY SMITH (A) • Cover by GREG LAND
- ESSENTIAL “HUNTED” TIE-IN!
- • The Vulture is one of Spider-Man’s oldest villains and his oldest villain…
- • …but that doesn’t make him any less dangerous. Kraven’s biggest hunt has thrown everything upside down and there’s plenty of carrion for the Vulture.
- 32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #21
- NICK SPENCER (W) • HUMBERTO RAMOS (A/C)
- Connecting Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU
- VARIANT COVER BY TBA
- MARVEL BATTLE LINES VARIANT COVER BY SUJIN JO
- THE CLIMACTIC CONCLUSION OF “HUNTED” IS HERE!
- • Spidey faces an impossible situation that will push him as far as he’s ever been pushed.
- • Who lives and who dies when the hunters become the prey?
- 32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #22
- NICK SPENCER (W) • RYAN OTTLEY (A/C)
- VARIANT COVER BY TBA
- MARVEL BATTLE LINES VARIANT COVER BY HEEJIN JEON
- HUNTED AFTERMATH!
- • The fallout from “HUNTED” continues to loom, and much of Peter’s life is called into question.
- • What is left of Spider-Man after living through the harrowing hunt?!
- 32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99
CAPTAIN AMERICA #11
- TA-NEHISI COATES (W) • Adam Kubert (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS
- MARVEL BATTLE LINES VARIANT COVER BY YOON LEE
- CAPTAIN OF NOTHING continues! HUNTED AFTERMATH!
- MANHUNT! But who is doing the hunting — the law-enforcement apparatus of the world or Captain America himself?
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
MARVEL TALES: IRON MAN #1
- STAN LEE, LARRY LIEBER, ROBERT BERNSTEIN, BOB LAYTON & DAVID MICHELINIE (W)
- DON HECK & JOHN ROMITA JR. (A)
- Cover by JEN BARTEL
- Virgin Variant Cover by Jen Bartel
- The gleaming Golden Avenger steals the show as we celebrate the 80th anniversary of the House of Ideas with the era-spanning MARVEL TALES! This anthology series shines a spotlight on fan-favorite characters, features timeless stories and highlights some of our most impressive talent from the past eight decades. First, Iron Man is born in the incredible origin story of Tony Stark, as told by Stan Lee, Larry Lieber and Don Heck in TALES OF SUSPENSE (1959) #39! Then, the unforgettable Pepper Potts enters Tony’s life as his hard-working assistant in TALES OF SUSPENSE (1959) #45! And, in IRON MAN (1968) #150, the team supreme of Bob Layton, David Michelinie and John Romita Jr. tell a Shell-Head story for the ages! Trapped in the time-lost land of King Arthur, Iron Man battles Doctor Doom!
- 80 PGS./Rated T …$7.99
MARVEL TALES: AVENGERS #1
- STAN LEE, ROY THOMAS & ROGER STERN (W)
- JACK KIRBY & JOHN BUSCEMA (A)
- Cover by JEN BARTEL
- Virgin Variant Cover by Jen Bartel
- Earth’s Mightiest Heroes charge into action as we celebrate the 80th anniversary of the House of Ideas with the era-spanning MARVEL TALES! This anthology series shines a spotlight on fan-favorite characters, features timeless stories and highlights some of our most impressive talent from the past eight decades. First, the old order changeth for the very first time in AVENGERS (1963) #16, as the original team gives way — and Stan Lee and Jack Kirby assemble Captain America, Hawkeye, Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver as Cap’s Kooky Quartet! Then, in one of the greatest comic stories ever told, Roy Thomas and John Buscema introduce the most enigmatic android of all in AVENGERS (1963) #57 — behold, the Vision! Finally, in AVENGERS (1963) #264, crafted by Roger Stern and Buscema, meet the new Yellowjacket — who’s about to feel the full sting of the wondrous Wasp!
- 80 PGS./Rated T …$7.99
INVADERS #5
- CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • CARLOS MAGNO & BUTCH GUICE (A)
- Cover by BUTCH GUICE
- WORLD WAR NAMOR!
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
IMMORTAL HULK #17
- AL EWING (W) • JOE BENNETT (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS
- MARVEL BATTLE LINES VARIANT COVER BY HEYJIN IM
- • Bruce Banner is trapped inside Shadow Base Site A —
- powerless and hunted by their top assassin.
- • He can’t run forever. He can’t change form. He can’t survive...without THE IMMORTAL HULK.
- • But not the one you think.
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
IMMORTAL HULK #18
- AL EWING (W) • JOE BENNETT (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS
- MARVEL BATTLE LINES VARIANT COVER BY JONGJU KIM
- • Shadow Base has declared total war on Bruce Banner — and one by one, death is touching everyone he ever knew...
- • ...except for one. The one monster who never dies — who returns, again and again, to hate and destroy.
- • But it’s not the IMMORTAL HULK.
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
MARVEL'S GREATEST CREATORS TRUE BELIEVERS MONTH
MARVEL’S GREATEST CREATORS: AVENGERS - THE ORIGIN OF MANTIS! #1
- STEVE ENGLEHART (W) • BOB BROWN (A)
- Reprinting AVENGERS (1963) #123.
- 32 PGS./Rated T …$1.00
MARVEL’S GREATEST CREATORS: HULK - THE WEDDING OF RICK JONES #1
- PETER DAVID (W) • GARY FRANK (A)
- Reprinting INCREDIBLE HULK (1968) #418.
- 32 PGS./Rated T …$1.00
MARVEL’S GREATEST CREATORS: INVADERS #1
- ROY THOMAS (W) • FRANK ROBBINS (A)
- Reprinting INVADERS (1975) #1.
- 32 PGS./Rated T …$1.00
MARVEL’S GREATEST CREATORS: IRON FIST - COLLEEN WING #1
- DOUG MOENCH (W) • LARRY HAMA (A)
- Reprinting MARVEL PREMIERE #19.
- 32 PGS./Rated T …$1.00
MARVEL’S GREATEST CREATORS: IRON FIST - MISTY KNIGHT #1
- TONY ISABELLA (W) • ARVELL JONES (A)
- Reprinting MARVEL PREMIERE #21.
- 32 PGS./Rated T …$1.00
MARVEL’S GREATEST CREATORS:LUKE CAGE, POWER MAN — PIRANHA! #1
- DON MCGREGOR (W)
- RICH BUCKLER & ARVELL JONES (A)
- Reprinting POWER MAN #30.
- 32 PGS./Rated T …$1.00
MARVEL’S GREATEST CREATORS: POWER PACK #1
- LOUISE SIMONSON (W) • JUNE BRIGMAN (A)
- Reprinting POWER PACK (1984) #1.
- 40 PGS./Rated T …$1.00
MARVEL’S GREATEST CREATORS: SILVER SURFER — RUDE AWAKENING #1
- RON MARZ (W) • RON MARZ (A)
- Reprinting SILVER SURFER (1987) #51.
- 32 PGS./Rated T …$1.00
MARVEL’S GREATEST CREATORS: SPIDER-MAN — KRAVEN’S LAST HUNT #1
- J.M. DEMATTEIS (W) • MIKE ZECK (A)
- Reprinting WEB OF SPIDER-MAN (1985) #31.
- 32 PGS./Rated T …$1.00
MARVEL’S GREATEST CREATORS: WHAT IF? — SPIDER-GIRL #1
- TOM DEFALCO (W) • RON FRENZ (A)
- Reprinting WHAT IF? (1989) #105.
- 32 PGS./Rated T …$1.00
STAR WARS #108
- MATTHEW ROSENBERG (W) • Giuseppe Camuncoli, Luke Ross, Kerry Gammill, Andrea Broccardo & more! (A) • Cover by WALTER SIMONSON
- REMASTERED VARIANT COVER BY CARMINE INFANTINO
- VIRGIN REMASTERED VARIANT COVER BY CARMINE INFANTINO
- VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER
- VARIANT COVER BY MICHAEL GOLDEN
- ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER
- BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE
- THE ALL-NEW NEXT ISSUE TO THE ORIGINAL MARVEL STAR WARS SERIES!
- A long time ago on a spinner rack far, far away…STAR WARS comics were a LOT different than they are now! With wild and intricately plotted storylines, MARVEL’s historic original run introduced an array of unique heroes and villains to play alongside GEORGE LUCAS’s incredibly popular science-fantasy characters. In celebration of MARVEL’S 80TH ANNIVERSARY, this Legends-era sequel to legendary comic book writer Archie Goodwin’s “Crimson Forever” reunites HAN SOLO, LUKE SKYWALKER, PRINCESS LEIA, CHEWBACCA, C-3PO and R2-D2 with JAXXON, AMAIZA FOXTRAIN, DOMINA TAGGE and VALANCE THE HUNTER in a galaxy-threatening, nostalgic roller coaster! STRAP YOURSELVES IN!
- 48 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$5.99
FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #6
- TOM TAYLOR (W) • Yildiray Cinar (A) • Cover by ANDREW C. ROBINSON
- MARVEL BATTLE LINES VARIANT COVER BY NEXON
- • The neighborhood, and the planet, is doomed. Spider-Man is powerless to stop the end of the world. Only Earth’s Newest and Mightiest Hero, Spider-Bite, can save the day.
- • Wait, WHAT?!
- 32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99
SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN #2 (OF 5)
- PETER DAVID (W) • GREG LAND (A/C)
- VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM
- VARIANT COVER BY TBA
- MARVEL BATTLE LINES VARIANT COVER BY JONGJU KIM
- • Set during the original ALIEN COSTUME SAGA — before Peter learned of the symbiote suit’s true nature — comes the second installment of this all-new tale from comic legends Peter David and Greg Land!
- • Mysterio, after swallowing another loss against Spider-Man, has sworn vengeance upon the web-slinger! Recruiting another villain to to enlisting the aid of an impressionable hollywood stuntman to take on Spider-Man, Mysterio is dead set on ending Web-Head once and for all!
- • However, the symbiote suit isn’t willing to give up its host without a fight…
- 32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99
SPIDER-MAN: LIFE STORY #3 (OF 6)
- CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • MARK BAGLEY (A)
- Cover by CHIP ZDARSKY
- VARIANT COVER BY ACO
- THE REAL-TIME LIFE STORY OF SPIDER-MAN CONTINUES!
- It’s the 1980s and Peter’s life gets upended with wars both global and secret. And death stalks him at every turn. With a family and a world to protect, can he save everyone before it’s too late?
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99
MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #6
- SALADIN AHMED (W)
- JAVIER GARRON (A)
- Cover by Marco D’Alfonso
- MARVEL BATTLE LINES
- VARIANT COVER BY YOON LEE
- • Who is STARLING?! …And is she single?
- • Er, we mean, is she going to help stop Tombstone, or is she about to make the .45-thousand-caliber war for Brooklyn even deadlier?
- • The last thing he needs is another complication at school. Good thing high school is, like, a very chill, logical place — oh wait.
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
SPIDER-GWEN: GHOST-SPIDER #8
- SEANAN MCGUIRE (W)
- TAKESHI MIYAZAWA (A)
- Cover by BENGAL
- MARVEL BATTLE LINES
- VARIANT COVER BY NEXON
- • Making a dent in the criminal underworld has painted a target on Spider-Woman’s back — and with her secret identity revealed, Gwen Stacy will find the people she cares about most in the crosshairs!
- • But even if she can save her loved ones from the criminals of Earth-65, Gwen will still be a target herself!
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN #6
- CHRISTOS GAGE (W) • MIKE HAWTHORNE (A) • Cover by TRAVIS CHAREST
- SUPER OTTO MAGIC CONTINUES!
- • Doctor Strange and Superior Spider-Man have to team up to save Otto’s new love from a horrific possession courtesy of Master Pandemonium.
- • But, as with EVERYTHING with Otto Octavius, this is not your typical team-up and will turn the whole “heroes fight, then heroes team up” trope on its head.
- • Don’t miss the latest installment of the most surprising comic on the stands!!!
- 32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99
SPIDER-MAN/DEADPOOL #50
- ROBBIE THOMPSON (W)
- JIM TOWE & MATT HORAK (A)
- Cover by DAVE JOHNSON
- THE BIGGEST CLIMAX OF THE BIGGEST MARVEL EVENT OF ALL TIME!
- • An epic 50th issue — guaranteed to blow your socks off! READ WITH EXTRA SOCKS!
- • Spider-Man and Deadpool fight the Manipulator for the fate of the entire Marvel Universe!
- • I HOPE THEY PULL IT OFF! I REALLY LIKE THIS UNIVERSE! I’M SO WORRIED!
- 40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99
MEET THE SKRULLS #4 (OF 5)
- ROBBIE THOMPSON (W)
- NIKO HENRICHON (A)
- Cover by MARCOS MARTIN
- • After the conclusion of Issue Three, the Warner family is a house divided...
- • And to make matters worse, they’ve been exposed!
- • Will the mysterious Man in the Hat be their exterminator...or their salvation?
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #5
- DONNY CATES (W) • GEOFF SHAW (A) • Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ
- MARVEL BATTLE LINES VARIANT COVER BY JONGJU KIM
- Hela hath no fury!
- • At the mercy of the Goddess of Death!
- • Hela’s dreams of resurrecting Thanos are finally within reach…
- • But what will the Guardians have to sacrifice in order to prevent that?
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
COSMIC GHOST RIDER DESTROYS MARVEL HISTORY #3 (OF 6)
- PAUL SCHEER & NICK GIOVANNETTI (W) • Nathan Stockman (A)
- COVER BY GERARDO SANDOVAL
- Variant cover by Declan Shalvey
- • Cosmic Ghost Rider becomes an X-Man — whether Charles Xavier likes it or not!
- • What could make Cosmic Ghost Rider even more powerful? How about slapping some Phoenix Force in there!
- • Wolverine’s not the only guy with a sweet motorcycle in this issue!
- 32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99
CAPTAIN MARVEL #5
- KELLY THOMPSON (W) • CARMEN CARNERO (A)
- Cover by AMANDA CONNER & Paul Mounts
- MARVEL BATTLE LINES VARIANT COVER BY MAXX LIM
- THE FINAL SHOWDOWN AT LAST!
- The battle with Nuclear Man comes to a head! Captain Marvel’s rebellion forces have launched their final desperate assault for control of the island. But Nuclear Man has an ace in the hole — and stopping him will take everything Carol’s got. The life of every man, woman and child on Roosevelt Island rests on Carol’s shoulders. She’s about to show Nuclear Man why they call her “Earth’s Mightiest Hero”!
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
OLD MAN QUILL #5 (OF 12)
- ETHAN SACKS (W) • ROBERT GILL (A)
- Cover by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER
- MARVEL BATTLE LINES VARIANT COVER BY YOON LEE
- GLADIATOR CLOSES IN!
- • PETER QUILL and the GUARDIANS’ good deeds across the Wastelands are starting to gain them a following…
- • …which isn’t as good as it sounds as GLADIATOR and his advance team from the UNIVERSAL CHURCH OF TRUTH close in!
- • But it’ll all be for nothing if Quill can’t escape from the MADROX gang!
- 32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99
IRONHEART #6
- EVE L. EWING (W) • KEVIN LIBRANDA (A)
- Cover by STEFANO CASELLI
- Miles Morales has gone missing! Who better to search for him than someone he’s never actually gotten along that well with?! Riri and Miles find themselves caught in an unexpected trap and will have to work together if they’re going to make it out in one piece.
- 32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99
DAREDEVIL #5 & #6
- CHIP ZDARSKY (W)
- MARCO CHECCHETTO (A)
- Cover by JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO
- Hidden Gem Variant Cover
- by JOHN ROMITA JR.
- • Accused of murder, Daredevil has been on the run trying to prove his innocence. But even he can’t outrun judgment forever.
- • Don’t miss the explosive finale of Chip Zdarsky’s first arc of DAREDEVIL!
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
SHURI #8
- NNEDI OKORAFOR (W) • RACHAEL STOTT (A)
- Cover by KIRBI FAGAN
- MARVEL BATTLE LINES VARIANT COVER BY HEEJIN JEON
- SHURI TAKES UP THE BLACK PANTHER MANTLE ONCE AGAIN!
- Nnedi Okorafor returns alongside rising star artist Rachael Stott with a brand-new arc! But this is a Black Panther you’ve never seen before — one who will change Wakanda forever. Something has stolen pieces of the Djalia, the plane of Wakandan memory, and it’s up to the Princess of Wakanda to save it. But for every piece of the Djalia lost, a piece of Shuri disappears as well. Will a new suit be enough to save herself and her nation?
- 32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99
BLACK PANTHER #12
- TA-NEHISI COATES (W) • JEN BARTEL (A)
- Cover by PAOLO RIVERA & DANIEL ACUñA
- MARVEL BATTLE LINES VARIANT COVER BY HEYJIN IM
- THE “GATHERING OF MY NAME” REACHES A TURNING POINT!
- The can’t-miss issue! Rising star Jen Bartel returns for the end of the second groundbreaking arc. Years ago, the Black Panther departed Earth for the stars — and discovered an empire bigger than he could have dreamed. Learn at last how the King of Wakanda found himself a slave in the Vibranium mines of a half-familiar world. T’Challa’s lost past is revealed here!
- 32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99
DEFENDERS: MARVEL FEATURE #1 FACSIMILE EDITION
- Written by ROY THOMAS & BILL EVERETT
- Penciled by ROSS ANDRU, BILL EVERETT & DON HECK
- Cover by NEAL ADAMS
- When Doctor Strange faces a threat to Earth so big the Sorcerer Supreme can’t handle it alone, he calls on two allies from his past: Namor, the Sub-Mariner, and the Incredible Hulk! Can these three powerful individuals find a way to work together to thwart…the Omegatron?! Or will their forceful personalities get in the way of victory? And assuming they survive, is there any chance they’d be willing to make a habit of this? Relive the issue that united three titans as the Marvel Universe’s greatest non-team — one Doctor Strange would name the Defenders! It’s one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting MARVEL FEATURE (1971) #1.
- 48 PGS./Rated T …$4.99
ALPHA FLIGHT #1 FACSIMILE EDITION
- Written by JOHN BYRNE • Penciled by JOHN BYRNE
- Cover by JOHN BYRNE
- In 1983, exploding from the pages of UNCANNY X-MEN, came Canada’s premier super-team: Alpha Flight! Vindicator, Northstar, Aurora, Sasquatch, Snowbird and Shaman — together with new recruits Marrina and Puck — took center stage in an always-surprising series, written and drawn by John Byrne at the peak of his powers! Alpha Flight may have been officially shut down by Department H, but they’re still Canada’s first line of defense when the giant Tundra wreaks havoc! Relive the issue that made stars of Alpha Flight — one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting ALPHA FLIGHT (1983) #1.
- 48 PGS./Rated T …$4.99
RUNAWAYS #21
- RAINBOW ROWELL (W) • Andrés Genolet (A)
- Cover by KRIS ANKA
- • Chase is proud to be the Runaways’ handyman, co-breadwinner, steadfast supporter...well, their dad?
- • But Chase is headed for DISASTER. Hold on to your hearts, Stein-iacs!
- • Plus: Find out what threat has Karolina rainbow-ing out this issue!
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
DOCTOR STRANGE #14
- Mark Waid & Barry Kitson (W) • BARRY KITSON (A)
- Cover by JESUS SAIZ
- MARVEL BATTLE LINES VARIANT COVER BY NEXON
- • Clea is back!
- • Doctor Strange’s ex-wife finds him at one of the most horrifying points of his life, with GALACTUS AT HIS BACK!
- • Can the two find a way to save countless lives?
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
THE PUNISHER #11
- MATTHEW ROSENBERG (W) • Szymon Kudranski (A)
- Cover by GREG SMALLWOOD
- MARVEL BATTLE LINES VARIANT COVER BY MAXX LIM
- • With Bagalia in chaos and Zemo’s back against the wall, Frank has never been in more danger!
- • How do you stop a criminal mastermind with an entire nation at his beck and call? What if you can’t?
- • Desperate times call for desperate measures on all sides. The end is near.
- 32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99
MAGNIFICENT MS. MARVEL #3
- SALADIN AHMED (W) • MINKYU JUNG (A)
- Cover by EDUARD PETROVICH
- MARVEL BATTLE LINES VARIANT COVER BY SUJIN JO
- A group of aliens are sure that Ms. Marvel is the chosen one they’ve been waiting for. But IS she? Something seems fishy with these aliens, and to get to the bottom of it, Kamala will embark on her first big space adventure! You’ll never guess who she’s bringing along as backup!
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
THE UNSTOPPABLE WASP #7 & #8
- JEREMY WHITLEY (W) • ALTI FIRMANSYAH (A)
- CoverS by STACEY LEE
- ISSUE #7 - MARVEL BATTLE LINES VARIANT COVER BY SUJIN JO
- What do you do when your quasi-adopted stepdaughter reveals that she’s never had a birthday party, and doesn’t even know when her birthday is? Well, if you’re Janet Van Dyne — Original Avenger, Winsome Wasp, Pym Labs C.E.O. and Fashion Designer — you throw together the best last-minute birthday party the Marvel Universe has ever seen. But what happens when Nadia’s fellow Red Room graduate Bucky Barnes, A.K.A. the Winter Soldier, crashes the party?
- 32 PGS. (EACH)/Rated T+ …$3.99 (EACH)
MARVEL RISING #3 (OF 5)
- NILAH MAGRUDER (W) • ROBERTO DI SALVO (A)
- Cover by AUDREY MOK
- THE HOME OF THE INHUMANS GETS A MEDIEVAL MAKEOVER!
- Morgan le Fay’s moving to New Jersey, and she’s just chosen the location for her castle: New Attilan! But the Inhumans aren’t planning to give up their home to a queen from another age. And with fellow Inhumans Ms. Marvel and Inferno nearby, they’re hoping they won’t have to. The Marvel Rising team joins forces with Iso, Reader, Mosaic and others to save New Attilan — and the whole of New Jersey — from one of the most powerful sorceresses in history!
- 32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99
BLACK WIDOW #5
- JEN & SYLVIA SOSKA (W) • FLAVIANO (A)
- Cover by CLAYTON CRAIN
- MARVEL BATTLE LINES VARIANT COVER BY KEUNWOO LEE
- ENDGAME!
- • No Restraints Play isn’t playing anymore.
- • As the field of play shifts underneath Black Widow’s feet, the true enemy is revealed.
- • Lines are crossed. There is no turning back.
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
MARVEL TEAM-UP #2
- EVE L. EWING (W) • JOEY VAZQUEZ (A) • Cover by STEFANO CASELLI
- VARIANT COVER BY TBA
- Looks like trouble for our hero, Spider-Man, also known as Kamala Khan. Er...wait. We mean Ms. Marvel, also known as Peter Parker. Dang, that’s not right either. Peter Khan? Kamala Parker? Well, whoever it is, this duo isn’t feeling so dynamic at the moment, and they need to work it out fast.
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
MARVELS ANNOTATED #4 (OF 4)
- KURT BUSIEK (W) • ALEX ROSS (A/C)
- VARIANT COVER BY STEPHANIE HANS
- Virgin Variant Cover by Alex Ross
- Celebrating the 25th anniversary of the series that changed the way we look at super heroes, the landmark MARVELS is back — with all-new commentary from comic book masters Kurt Busiek and Alex Ross! The stunning saga concludes as Phil Sheldon publishes a best-selling book on the Marvels! But the public grows ever more jaded toward heroes, and Phil decides to take a stand for heroism by clearing Spider-Man of police captain George Stacy’s death. During Phil’s investigation, he meets George’s daughter, Gwen Stacy, whose strength in the face of adversity gives Phil hope. But when Phil witnesses a terrible tragedy during a battle between Spider-Man and the Green Goblin, will he lose faith in the Marvels for good? Packed with extras and completely remastered, you don’t want to miss this unique look back at the MARVELS phenomenon! Collecting MARVELS #4.
- 104 PGS./Rated T …$7.99
MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS #5
- CHARLES SOULE, CHRIS CLAREMONT & MORE (W)
- PAULO SIQUEIRA. LUKE ROSS & MORE (A) • Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS
- VARIANT COVER BY ROB LIEFELD
- Welcome to the 1980s, Marvel style! First, Wolverine’s Vigil goes into its fifth decade but doesn’t go the way he planned. Then, join Nightcrawler mid-Cross-Time Caper at the fall of the Berlin Wall! Finally, a tale of one of ’80s Marvel’s biggest creations, that most lethal of protectors, Venom!
- 40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99
WOLVERINE: LONG NIGHT ADAPTATION #5 (OF 5)
- BENJAMIN PERCY (W)
- MARCIO TAKARA (A)
- Cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE
- In the thrilling conclusion to this adaptation of Marvel’s hit podcast, Logan finally confronts the serial killer terrorizing Burns, Alaska... But that’s not the only danger he faces as threats abound and conspiracies unravel around him!
- 32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99
MR. AND MRS. X #11
- KELLY THOMPSON (W)
- OSCAR BAZALDUA (A)
- Cover by TERRY DODSON
- • All Hail the King and Queen of Thieves!
- • The Thieves Guild has come to take what is theirs — where does that leave Rogue and Gambit?
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
X-MEN: GRAND DESIGN - X-TINCTION #1 (OF 2)
- ED PISKOR (W) • ED PISKOR (A/C)
- CORNER BOX VARIANT COVER BY ED PISKOR
- VARIANT COVER BY ED PISKOR
- The series that has critics and fans raving returns for its final installment! The ruination of the X-Men revisited! Re-live the now-classic storylines like Mutant Massacre and The Fall of the Mutants. With appearances by Longshot, Cable, and The Marauders! Created soup to nuts by comic book superstar Ed Piskor in the Mighty Marvel Manner!
- 48 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99
MAJOR X #3 & #4 (OF 6)
- ROB LIEFELD (W) • WHILCE PORTACIO (A - ISSUE #3)
- BRENT PEEPLES (A - ISSUE #4)
- CoverS by ROB LIEFELD
- With the X-Istence threatened, Major X has no choice but to leap through time to save it. With a little help from Cable and Wolverine, can even the Major overcome the terrible threat of an infamous killer with the initials DP?
- 32 PGS. (EACH)/Rated T+ …$3.99 (EACH)
UNCANNY X-MEN #17 & #18
- MATTHEW ROSENBERG (W) • ISSUE # 17 - Carlos Gomez (A)
- ISSUE # 18 - Carlos Villa (A)
- CoverS by WHILCE PORTACIO
- • First…the X-Men lose one of their own.
- • Then…the new Black King of the Hellfire Club makes a move.
- 32 PGS. (EACH)/Rated T+ …$3.99 (EACH)
AGE OF X-MAN: NEXTGEN #4 (OF 5)
- ED BRISSON (W)
- MARCUS TO (A)
- Cover by CHRIS BACHALO
- THE AGE OF X-MAN CONTINUES!
- • The Age of X-Man is coming apart at the seams!
- • The students are working on multiple fronts, but they need to put the pieces together before someone finds out!
- • Someone may already be onto their trail!
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
AGE OF X-MAN: THE AMAZING NIGHTCRAWLER #4 (OF 5)
- SEANAN MCGUIRE (W)
- JUAN FRIGERI (A)
- COVER BY SHANE DAVIS,
- MICHELLE DELECKI & DIEGO RODRIGUEZ
- THE MOST FORBIDDEN LOVE!
- • Role model and idol to millions Kurt Wagner (better known
- as Nightcrawler) may have had a lapse in judgment a few years ago...and only Mystique can lead him to the fruit of his loins!
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
AGE OF X-MAN: APOCALYPSE & THE X-TRACTS #3 (OF 5)
- TIM SEELEY (W) • SALVA ESPIN (A)
- Cover by GERARDO SANDOVAL
- THE AGE OF X-MAN CONTINUES!
- The X-Tracts face the wrath of an X-Man as Colossus attacks! Plus, Dazzler takes on the tongue of Chernobog one-on-one! For a team who believe in love, they’re sure getting in a lot of fights!
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
AGE OF X-MAN: X-TREMISTS #4 (OF 5)
- LEAH WILLIAMS (W)
- GEORGES JEANTY (A)
- COVER BY RAHZZAH
- THE AGE OF X-MAN CONTINUES!
- Northstar — the guiding light that keeps the traveler reassured they are going in the right direction. If only the name rang true for poor Jean-Paul…
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
AGE OF X-MAN: THE MARVELOUS X-MEN #4 (OF 5)
- LONNIE NADLER & ZAC THOMPSON (W)
- MARCO FAILLA (A)
- Cover by PHIL NOTO
- THE AGE OF X-MAN CONTINUES!
- Is the world beginning to crumble or are the X-Men going mad? The protectors of the perfect planet of peace find themselves pushed to the edge.
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
AGE OF X-MAN: PRISONER X #3 (OF 5)
- VITA AYALA (W) • GERMAN PERALTA (A) • Cover by PATCH ZIRCHER
- THE AGE OF X-MAN CONTINUES!
- • One of the inmates holds the key to unlocking their true reality. Is it Beast?
- • And who is really pulling the strings within the prison walls?
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
DEAD MAN LOGAN #7 (OF 12)
- ED BRISSON (W) • MIKE HENDERSON (A) • Cover by DECLAN SHALVEY
- Enter the Wastelands!
- While Logan was in the Marvel Universe, the Wastelands fell even further into armageddon... welcome to your new future, True Believers!
- 32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99
WOLVERINE: INFINITY WATCH #4 (OF 5)
- GERRY DUGGAN (W) • ANDY MACDONALD (A)
- Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI
- Things are heating up for Logan as he and Loki try to protect the new guardians of Infinity…
- 32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99
X-23 #12
- MARIKO TAMAKI (W) • DIEGO OLORTEGUI (A)
- Cover by ASHLEY WITTER
- • What truths lie behind the Harvest Company?
- • And does it mean the end for Laura and Gabby Kinney?
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
X-FORCE #7 & #8
- ED BRISSON (W) • DYLAN BURNETT
- & DAMIAN COUCEIRO (A)
- Cover by PEPE LARRAZ
- • Stryfe comes face-to-face with Kid Cable!
- • But which side will X-Force stand with?
- 32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99
DOMINO: HOTSHOTS #3 (OF 5)
- GAIL SIMONE (W)
- DAVID BALDEON (A)
- COVER BY R.B. SILVA & GURU-EFX
- Behold! The Creation Constellation!
- • What does it do? You know, besides incite an international arms race between the most powerful governments in the world...
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
DEADPOOL #12
- SKOTTIE YOUNG (W)
- SCOTT HEPBURN (A/C)
- GOOD NIGHT AND GOOD LUCK!
- • The brutal, bloody final battle between Deadpool and Good Night!
- • Even if Deadpool survives, will this blood ever come off his hands?
- • I dunno, y’all. I want to write a joke or something here, but this mess is INTENSE!
- 32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99
SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN #5
GERRY DUGGAN (W) • RON GARNEY (A)
Cover by ALEX ROSS
Variant Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR
• The mystery of the magical treasure finally revealed!
• It’s now or never, and CONAN must make a choice that will determine the fate of Stygia!
• Either way, KOGA THUN will not let the Barbarian go without a fight!
• Plus: The next chapter in the all-new CONAN novella, “The Shadow of Vengeance”!
32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99
AGE OF CONAN: BÊLIT #3 (OF 5)
TINI HOWARD (W) • KATE NIEMCZYK (A)
Cover by SANA TAKEDA
VARIANT COVER BY STEPHANIE HANS
• BÊLIT has a plan to extort the rich cities along the coast…
• …but as she makes her name in the Hyborian Age, is she leading herself to a watery grave?
• And who is the mysterious observer who is tracking her?
• PLUS: Part 3 of an all-new Bêlit novella, “Bone Whispers”!
32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99
CONAN THE BARBARIAN #6
JASON AARON (W) • MAHMUD ASRAR (A)
Cover by ESAD RIBIC
Variant Cover by JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO
• CONAN signs on for soldiers’ work — gold, wine and warfare!
• But the Barbarian’s skills will draw him directly into the CRIMSON WITCH’s scheme, as she drags KING CONAN to the altar of the death god Razazel!
• Plus: The next chapter in the all-new CONAN novella, “Black Starlight”!
32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99
MARVEL TRUE BELIEVERS: STAR WARS
TRUE BELIEVERS: STAR WARS – EWOKS #1
Reprinting Ewoks #1
32 PGS./All Ages …$1.00
TRUE BELIEVERS: STAR WARS – THRAWN #1
Reprtinting Thrawn #1
32 PGS./Rated T …$1.00
TRUE BELIEVERS: STAR WARS – DARTH MAUL #1
Reprinting Darth Maul (2000) #1
32 PGS./Rated T …$1.00
TRUE BELIEVERS: STAR WARS – REBEL JAIL #1
Reprinting Star Wars (2015) #16
32 PGS./Rated T …$1.00
STAR WARS #65
KIERON GILLEN (W) • ANGEL UNZUETA (A)
Cover by GERALD PAREL
GREATEST MOMENTS VARIANT COVER BY CORY SMITH
ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER
“THE SCOURGING OF SHU-TORUN” PART 4
• Her planet under threat, a heroic princess battles to save it!
• Not Leia – it’s QUEEN TRIOS OF SHU-TORUN, ally to Darth Vader and the Empire!
• PRINCESS LEIA’S plan begins to unfold. But some members of her strike team have schemes of their own. When will Leia realize just what she’s set in motion?!
32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99
Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2019 Lucasfilm Ltd.
STAR WARS #66
KIERON GILLEN (W) • ANGEL UNZUETA (A)
Cover by GERALD PAREL
ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER
“THE SCOURGING OF SHU-TORUN” PART 5
• QUEEN TRIOS vs. PRINCESS LEIA at last!
• Can LUKE SKYWALKER hold out against the attack of overwhelming force...from his own allies?!
• And when you think things couldn’t get worse for our Rebels, there’s always an orbital bombardment to survive!
32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99
STAR WARS: AGE OF REBELLION - BOBA FETT #1
GREG PAK (W) • MARC LAMING (A)
COVER BY TERRY AND RACHEL DODSON
PUZZLE PIECE VARIANT COVER BY MIKE McKONE
CONCEPT DESIGN VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE
MOVIE VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE
THE HUNTER’S HEART!
• As the implacable bounty hunter who tracked down HAN SOLO, BOBA FETT earned his reputation as one of the greatest villains in the galaxy.
• But what happens when Boba Fett picks up the trail of an actual villain?
• Find out what kind of heart — if any — beats under that MANDALORIAN armor!
32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99
STAR WARS: AGE OF REBELLION - HAN SOLO #1
GREG PAK (W) • CHRIS SPROUSE (A)
COVER BY TERRY AND RACHEL DODSON
PUZZLE PIECE VARIANT COVER BY MIKE McKONE
CONCEPT DESIGN VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE
MOVIE VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE
HEROES VARIANT COVER BY GERALD PAREL
GREATEST MOMENTS VARIANT COVER BY YASMINE PUTRI
THE SCOUNDREL’S CODE!
• After helping destroy the DEATH STAR, HAN SOLO’s ready to cash in his reward and return to life as a scoundrel.
• But when LUKE SKYWALKER asks for one last favor, Han gets pulled into a rebel mission that might wreck all of his plans.
• Co-starring CHEWBACCA and introducing AKKO, an old friend who might actually out-scoundrel Han himself!
32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99
STAR WARS: AGE OF REBELLION - JABBA THE HUTT #1
GREG PAK (W) • MARC LAMING (A) • COVER BY TERRY AND RACHEL DODSON
PUZZLE PIECE VARIANT COVER BY MIKE McKONE
CONCEPT DESIGN VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE
MOVIE VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE
VILLAINS VARIANT COVER BY GERALD PAREL
IT’S GREAT TO BE JABBA!
• Across the galaxy, Imperials, rebels and scoundrels alike speak in hushed tones of JABBA THE HUTT, the greatest gangster in the OUTER RIM.
• Discover what makes the name of Jabba so feared, in a crime story that stretches from the casinos of CANTO BIGHT to the deserts of TATOOINE!
32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$3.99
STAR WARS: AGE OF REBELLION - LANDO CALRISSIAN #1
GREG PAK (W) • CHRIS SPROUSE (A) • COVER BY TERRY AND RACHEL DODSON
PUZZLE PIECE VARIANT COVER BY MIKE McKONE
CONCEPT DESIGN VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE
MOVIE VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE
CLOUD CITY BLUES!
• Former smuggler LANDO CALRISSIAN has a beautiful dream: a life of leisure and luxury as the totally legitimate BARON ADMINISTRATOR of CLOUD CITY.
• All he needs to do is take care of his money troubles with one last, big scam. But what will get in his way the most — his bad luck or this annoying sense of ethics he seems to be developing?
• Co-starring LOBOT!
32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$3.99
STAR WARS: GALAXY’S EDGE #2 (of 5)
ETHAN SACKS (W) • WILL SLINEY (A) • Cover by TOMMY LEE EDWARDS
VARIANT COVER BY WILL SLINEY
• Across the galaxy, DOK-ONDAR is known as the procurer of the rarest antiquities in the universe. But the most priceless of his relics come with a darker cost.
• And with the First Order’s hunt for the hidden Resistance heating up, planet Batuu might soon turn into the most dangerous place in the galaxy.
• Journey to BLACK SPIRE OUTPOST and discover an early look at the themed land coming to Walt Disney World and Disneyland this year.
• Guest starring the bounty hunter GREEDO and notorious gangster JABBA THE HUTT!
32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99
STAR WARS: TIE FIGHTER #2 (of 5)
JODY HOUSER (W) • ROGE ANTONIO & MORE (A)
Cover by TOMMY LEE EDWARDS
ALPHABET SQUAD VARIANT COVER BY JEFF LANGEVIN
BETRAYAL AMONG THE RANKS!
• The TIE Fighter pilots of SHADOW WING come under fire from what appear to be their fellow IMPERIALS!
• Has the influence of THE REBELLION stretched further than anticipated?
• Or is there something more sinister at work?
32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99
STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #32
SI SPURRIER (W) • WILTON SANTOS (A) • Cover by ASHLEY WITTER
GREATEST MOMENTS VARIANT COVER BY STEPHANIE HANS
UNSPEAKABLE REBEL SUPERWEAPON: Part 1 A NEW ADVENTURE STARTS HERE!
• After a year of close shaves, Doctor CHELLI APHRA is taking it easy and lying low. Probably herding banthas or something. She’s smart like that, right?
• NAH, not really. The galaxy’s shadiest archaeologist is back doing what she does best: busting into alien temples to steal horrifying weapons for huge profit. She just can’t stop herself.
• But plenty of other people could. Powerful factions are watching closely: Rebel and Empire, familiar and strange – all calculating whether Aphra’s more useful alive... or dead.
32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99
STAR WARS: VADER - DARK VISIONS #4 (of 5)
DENNIS “HOPELESS” HALLUM (W) • STEPHEN MOONEY (A)
COVER BY GREG SMALLWOOD
VARIANT COVER BY RICCARDO FEDERICI
NEVER MESS WITH THE BEST!
• We all know DARTH VADER as THE EMPEROR’S iron fist, but as any rebel can tell you, he’s also a terror in a TIE Fighter.
• What does it feel like in that X-WING cockpit when you’re nose-to-nose with the EMPIRE’S deadliest pilot?
• Will you even live to tell the tale, hotshot?
32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99
