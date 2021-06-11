What if 'Sweet Tooth' was real life? Netflix prank video drops a hybrid into Los Angeles to find out

New York City filmmaker Michael Krivicka, that master of the corporate tie-in prank video, is back in action with his first new project in over a year. His latest stars a feathery animatronic hybrid baby on the boulevards of Los Angeles as a promotional gag for Netflix's sci-fi series, Sweet Tooth.

Krivicka is the same digital jester who created the hilarious Devil Baby, Spider-Man Grabs A Coffee, Warframe Gun, Geostorm Taxi, and Cobra Kai prank videos that startled online viewers and fooled innocent victims with his clever street-shot short films.

Here in this new video, Krivicka parades out a disturbing cross-species toddler in a stroller to the shock and surprise of passing California pedestrians. Check it out!

Video of Real-life Hybrid Baby Surprise, Pedestrians React | Netflix

"This was whoisthebaldguy's first big public stunt since the pandemic started," Krivicka tells SYFY WIRE. "Our crew was fully vaccinated and the challenge was to capture people's reactions who did not wear a mask, so we could see their facial expressions.

"It was shot in LA because that's where the animatronic shops and crews are based, plus the weather is a safe bet. Many legendary talents made this one-of-a-kind animatronic hybrid possible, including Eric Fiedler, Deborah Galvez, Christien Tinsley, and Mark Rappaport."

Krivicka and Crew. Credit: Michael Krivicka

"We captured a lot of interesting characters, as you can see in the video, and most people really believed that it was a real creature that was alive," he added. "It took a total of three days to shoot the entire video. It was an interesting experiment to see who would accept this creature and who would be upset or worried or even threatened."

The first season of Sweet Tooth is currently airing on Netflix.