WIRE Buzz: Marvel celebrates 1,000 issues; The Passage canceled; more

Don't you worry, a brand-new edition of WIRE Buzz is here to make everything all better. A spoonful of Marvel Comics, TV cancelations, Michelle Yeoh, and Aladdin developments help the medicine go down.

As it turns 80-years-old this summer, Marvel is turning up the celebratory knob to an 11 with Marvel Comics No. #1000, a special 80-page one-shot arriving in August.

According to The New York Times, each page, of the special book, dedicated to a different year, will be handled by 80 separate writer and art teams. You'll see mainstream characters like Iron Man and Thor as well as more obscure ones like Night Thrasher and Blue Marvel. Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and the Black Eyed Peas are just some of the folks who are contributing to No. 1000.

“This is by far the most complex and complicated and difficult book I’ve ever had to assemble,” Tom Brevoort, Marvel’s executive editor and senior vice president of publishing, told The Times.

Check out the cover (painted by Alex Ross) in the tweet below:

“Our characters are mentioned in so many different ways and in so many different mediums and we always keep track,” added Marvel's editor-in-chief, C.B. Cebulski. “Now these distinguished individuals are able to contribute back to the comics they grew up on.”

DC Comics recently celebrated two milestone issues with Action Comics #1000 (the banner under which Superman first debuted) and Detective Comics #1000 (the banner under which Batman first debuted).

The Passage has been canceled by Fox, Deadline has confirmed. Despite drawing in more than 5 million viewers during its season premiere back in January, that figure dropped substantially to just over 3 million for the two-hour finale in March.

Video of THE PASSAGE | Official Trailer | FOX BROADCASTING

Created by Liz Heldens (Deception) and executive produced by Matt Reeves (The Batman), the sci-fi series (based on the novels by Justin Cronin) focused on a government facility experimenting on a highly lethal vampire virus.

Michelle Yeoh (Star Trek: Discovery) is the latest high-profile actor to board Gunpowder Milkshake, a film about a mother-daughter duo of assassins played by Lena Headey (Game of Thrones) and Karen Gillan (Avengers: Endgame) respectively.

Credit: Jan Thijs/CBS

Earlier this week, Paul Giamatti (Billions) nabbed one of the few male roles in the project. Aharon Keshales and Navot Papushado (Big Bad Wolves) are directing the movie, which kicks off production in Berlin on June 3, and is slated to open next year.

Angela Bassett (Black Panther) is also attached to star.

(via The Hollywood Reporter)

In a new spot for Guy Ritchie's live-action remake of Aladdin, we get a really nice callback to the 1992 original from Will Smith's Genie, who talks about the "itty bitty living space" of the magic lamp he calls home. The ad also seems to imply that the famous magic carpet may have something of a voice rather than remaining totally silent.

Aladdin shows us a whole new world on Friday, May 24.