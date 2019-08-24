Rey and Kylo battle before the Emperor in a new poster for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Latest Stories

The force was very present at the Disney Studios panel at the D23 Expo, where Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy and director J.J. Abrams unleashed a new poster for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

SYFY WIRE was there to witness the unveiling. Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) as back in action, dueling for the fates once more. Is it just us, or does Kylo look like he's shaved his head? We're told that he did not, so maybe he just got wet. 

You can see it for yourself right here: 

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Poster)

Courtesy of Lucasfilm

It's not clear what surface they are dueling on, but it could be part of the original Death Star wreckage that was glimpsed in the teaser trailer. It could also be the top of a downed Star Destroyer in the middle of an ocean. Blue light clashes with red, the light faces off with the dark, and the entire galaxy looks like it is at stake. 

Most interestingly of all, however, is the smiling, hooded figure behind them. Emperor Sheev Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid), in some form, looks like he has definitely cackled his way into the mix. 

There was a very brief amount of new footage shown (including Rey in a dark hood, wielding a double-bladed red lightsaber???) but it has not surfaced online yet. If it does, rest assured we will provide you with it. 

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker ends this part of the saga on December 20, 2019...though no one's ever really gone. 

