All the Disney+ details revealed at D23 Expo 2019, from Marvel to Star Wars and beyond

The Disney train kept rolling at D23 Expo 2019 with the Disney+ panel on Friday night. There were surprises, there was screaming, there were probably a lot of (excited) tears. And there’s so much news coming out of this single panel that SYFY WIRE has decided to round up all the pertinent genre news into one convenient place. Join us.

First and foremost, we need to point out the overall details Disney+ CEO Kevin Meyer gave us about what we can expect from Disney+. Namely, that Disney+ will kick off with the entire Pixar library, hundreds of hours of Disney Channel shows and movies (like, 5,000-plus hours of Disney Channel and Disney Jr. content), The Simpsons, and more — all of which was revealed in a crazy sizzle reel.

We’re also getting a new Phineas and Ferb movie, Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe and got more details on the Monsters, Inc. spinoff series Monsters at Work (premiering in 2020 and starring Ben Feldman and Aisha Tyler) and Forky Asks a Question, the short series in which Tony Hale’s Forky from Toy Story 4 will… ask questions!

Also, there’s a new trailer for the upcoming live-action Lady and the Tramp and a new Muppets series if that tickles your fancy.

Video of Lady and the Tramp | Official Trailer | Disney+ | Streaming November 12

And then we hit the big guys… Gird your loins, folks, for all the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars news your little hearts can handle.

MARVEL

In the middle of it all came Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige to announce that Avengers: Endgame begins streaming on Disney+ on December 11 and, of course, to share some more details about the various Disney+ Marvel series we first heard about at San Diego Comic-Con in July.

What If...?, the upcoming animated series that stars the voice talents of just about every MCU hero ‘til this point, will be helmed by head writer Ashley Bradley and director Ryan Andrews. Feige showed off a teaser from one of, arguably, the most anticipated episodes, in which the series will explore the possibilities of Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell, who joined Feige onstage) having been given the Super Soldier Serum instead of Steve Rogers.

Tom Hiddleston, via video message, shared further details about the upcoming Loki series, which will be helmed by director Kate Herron.

And in-person appearances from Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson/Falcon/Captain America) and Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier) confirmed that Emily VanCamp is back as Sharon and Wyatt Russell is playing a character named John Walker in the upcoming The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series.

In WandaVision news, Kat Dennings is returning as fan-favorite Darcy (Thor) and Randall Park will return as Dad-joke-lover extraordinaire Jimmy Woo (Ant-Man and the Wasp).

Along with those more detailed bits, which mainly focused on series we already knew to be coming, Feige also introduced a number of exciting, never-before-seen series that MCU fans have to look forward to in the future. Among those new series announced are: a Kamala Khan Ms. Marvel series (which will start out in series form and have her eventually join up with the MCU proper in its films), a Moon Knight series, and a She-Hulk series.

STAR WARS

And, finally — last but never least, is Star Wars.

Kathleen Kennedy kicked off her presentation by announcing that every single Star Wars movie will be made available on Disney+ within the streaming platform’s first year — including the upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

And as of February 2020, the next season of the highly anticipated Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series will be upon us. “We heard your pleas to bring the show back,” Kennedy told the gathered crowd.

Right after that, Kennedy was joined onstage by Diego Luna and Alan Tudyk, who first appeared in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story as Cassian Andor and K-2SO, respectively. The pair joked around a bit and then shared some exciting news about the upcoming series based around Cassian. While the show doesn’t yet have a title (Tudyk suggests “K2Fast K2Furious”) or premiere date, they confirmed the series will begin shooting next year in London!

Then came the big one, the show we’ve all been waiting for. Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni stepped onstage to give us a first look at The Mandalorian. Not only did they bring the cast out — including series lead Pedro Pascal as well as his co-stars Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, and Taika Waititi — but they gave us a trailer.

A teaser trailer, but a trailer nonetheless.

This trailer gives us a peek into the series’ promised Western-in-space vibe, with Pascal’s wordless bounty hunter taking on the galaxy five years after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

Check it out:

Video of The Mandalorian | Official Trailer | Disney+ | Streaming Nov. 12

Oh, and, uh, one more thing.

Ewan McGregor took to the stage to officially-officially announce the previously rumored upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series. That’s it. That’s all we know — other than the news that the scripts are finished and filming will begin in 2020.

Okay. That’s really it. Woo!

Be on the lookout for more Disney+ and D23 news on SYFY WIRE.