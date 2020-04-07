Latest Stories

Scary Stories Ranked
WIRE Buzz: André Øvredal telling more Scary Stories; Doctor Aphra snags audiobook; more
Travis Scott takes over Fortnite with 'Astronomical' concert as big as a planet
Now we know the gory details of how dead things get devoured on the seafloor
WIRE Buzz: Zoe Kravitz keeping up Catwoman training; Universal builds LEGO movie deal; more
First listen: Dakota Fanning narrates Divergent author Veronica Roth's Chosen Ones

Jacob Oller
Apr 7, 2020
Divergent series creator Veronica Roth has been busy churning out YA books since the success of her bestselling dystopian debut trilogy — which saw its socially-separated teens revolt against the government and its structure — but now she's moving on to a new audience: adults. Thankfully, however, Roth's adult debut hasn't ditched her love of genre. It's even inspired enough industry confidence that the movie rights have already been picked up. And now SYFY WIRE can give fans an exclusive sneak preview of the upcoming book, Chosen Ones.

The story is one of prophecy, apocalypse, magic, and their various aftermaths. A decade has gone by since five teens (AKA Chosen Ones) teamed up to take down the Dark One — a malicious entity who used Drains to demolish America. The teens are now adults, they've got PTSD, and they're gathered at one of their own's funeral. They're down to four when they find out the Dark One's plotting wasn't as small-scale as they'd thought (which has to be saying something, since how does anyone underestimate someone named "the Dark One?"). Sloane, one of the surviving Chosen Ones, leads the novel and keeps plenty of secrets from the rest of the team.

Putting fans into Sloane's shoes is actress Dakota Fanning (War of the Worlds, The Twilight Saga), who performs the Audible exclusive version of Chosen Ones. SYFY WIRE has an exclusive clip of the release, which fans can hear below:

Once again set in Chicago (like Divergent), Chosen Ones brings magic and otherworldliness to its alternate America. High-tech taxis, impossible skyscrapers, and lost friends permeate the picture Fanning paints. And Roth was pleased with the selection.

"I love audiobooks, so I had my fingers crossed that Audible would do something special with Chosen Ones — and I am definitely not disappointed!" Roth said when the casting was first announced. "Sloane is a complex character who needs a strong voice to come alive in audio form, and I think Dakota Fanning is going to knock it out of the park. I've been a fan of hers for her entire career, so I'm beyond thrilled."

Roth will also make a cameo appearance in the audiobook alongside Fanning.

Chosen Ones is out today, April 7.

