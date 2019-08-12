Latest Stories

Daisy Ridley as Rey in Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: John Williams working on Last Skywalker score; Sebastian Stan teases swoll Winter Soldier; more
Loki Tom Hiddleston Thor Ragnarok
Tag: Podcast
OMG Loki: Enter the world of Twitter stan accounts [Ep. 98]
Samuel L. Jackson Deep Blue Sea
Tag: Movies
WTF Moments: Samuel L. Jackson's shocking Deep Blue Sea death is still nuts
Color out of Space hero
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: First look at Nicolas Cage's H.P. Lovecraft film. Plus, Scary Stories' creatures
FTWD_507_VR_0225_0197_RT
More info i
Photo Credit: Van Redin/AMC
Tag: TV
Tag: News

Dango Nguyen, actor who appeared on The Walking Dead & The Originals, dies at 48

Contributed by
james_comtois.jpg
James Comtois
Aug 12, 2019

Dango Nguyen, a firefighter-turned-actor who appeared on The Walking Dead, died Saturday after a battle with cancer, FOX 5 Atlanta has reported. He was 48.

In the third season of The Walking Dead, Nguyen played a Woodbury guard working under the season’s main villain, the Governor (David Morrissey). He appeared in seven episodes and was ultimately shot by Merle (Michael Rooker) before being devoured by walkers. In addition to being on The Walking Dead, Nguyen also appeared in The Gifted and The Originals.

Prior to being an actor, Nguyen was a member of Georgia’s Athens-Clarke County fire department for nearly 20 years. He was a sergeant with the department before leaving to pursue a career in acting.

“He will always be remembered for his physical and mental strength,” the Athens-Clarke County Fire and Emergency Services posted on its Facebook page. “He touched many lives. We will all remember his quick wit, high energy, and unwavering determination. We all aspire to be ‘Dango Strong’.”

Nguyen is survived by his wife Michelle and family.

Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: The Walking Dead
Tag: The Originals
Tag: The Gifted
Tag: obituary

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: