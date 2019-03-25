Dark Horse Comics single-issue solicitations for June 2019

Every month, SYFY WIRE will be bringing you the solicitations for all the upcoming comic books you need to know about. Today we have Dark Horse Comics listings for June 2019 single-issue comics.

June is a big month for summer releases over at Dark Horse, with several stories kicking off and several concluding. First up, for fans still excited about Hellboy's 25th anniversary after all the celebrations this spring (including the new movie), Mike Mignola and Duncan Fegredo are back with a brand new one-shot: Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: The Beast of Vargu. If fairy tales are more your speed, Neil Gaiman and Colleen Doran are also teaming up for a new hardcover graphic novel adaptation of Gaiman's Snow White retelling Snow, Glass, Apples.

If you're a Disney fan, Dark Horse has you covered there too, with the kickoff of a brand-new Frozen miniseries and a new retelling of Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs, plus the conclusion of the Incredibles 2: Secret Identities miniseries.

Plus, the concluding issues of Beasts of Burden: The Presence of Others, Black Hammer: Age of Doom, and Astro Hustle, a new hardcover collecting the art behind Bravest Warriors, and more.

Check out everything Dark Horse has to offer this June below.