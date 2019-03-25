Dark Horse Comics single-issue solicitations for June 2019

Every month, SYFY WIRE will be bringing you the solicitations for all the upcoming comic books you need to know about. Today we have Dark Horse Comics listings for June 2019 single-issue comics.
June is a big month for summer releases over at Dark Horse, with several stories kicking off and several concluding. First up, for fans still excited about Hellboy's 25th anniversary after all the celebrations this spring (including the new movie), Mike Mignola and Duncan Fegredo are back with a brand new one-shot: Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: The Beast of Vargu. If fairy tales are more your speed, Neil Gaiman and Colleen Doran are also teaming up for a new hardcover graphic novel adaptation of Gaiman's Snow White retelling Snow, Glass, Apples.
If you're a Disney fan, Dark Horse has you covered there too, with the kickoff of a brand-new Frozen miniseries and a new retelling of Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs, plus the conclusion of the Incredibles 2: Secret Identities miniseries.
Plus, the concluding issues of Beasts of Burden: The Presence of Others, Black Hammer: Age of Doom, and Astro Hustle, a new hardcover collecting the art behind Bravest Warriors, and more.
Check out everything Dark Horse has to offer this June below.
Aliens: Rescue #2
Brian Wood (W), Kieran McKeown (P), JL Straw (I), Dan Jackson (C), Roberto De LaTorre (Cover), and Mack Chater (Variant Cover)
On sale June 19
FC, 32 pages
$3.99
Miniseries
Amanda Ripley, Zula Hendricks, and Alec Brand team up on a new mission. A classified planet houses a powerful resource that could save millions in the right hands. With Weyland-Yutani ever-threatening, will the team manage to secure the planet? Or will the alien threat overwhelm them?
American Gods: The Moment of the Storm #3
Neil Gaiman (W), P. Craig Russell (W/A), Scott Hampton (A/C), Jennifer T. Lange (C), Glenn Fabry (Cover), and David Mack (Variant Cover)
On sale June 19
FC, 32 pages
$3.99
Ongoing
While caged to a giant tree, Shadow is visited by multiple bizarre creatures and comes to a revelation about his journey through the god war!
The Hugo, Bram Stoker, Locus, World Fantasy, and Nebula Award–winning novel and hit Starz television series by Neil Gaiman is adapted as a graphic novel!
- Season 2 of American Gods now on STARZ!
The Art of Bravest Warriors HC
Frederator Studios (W), Nelvana Ltd. (W), and Pendleton Ward (W)
On sale Aug 27
FC, 200 pages
$39.99
HC, 11” x 10”
Reminisce about the super-powered team’s greatest adventures from the animated series the Bravest Warriors! Warp through informative chapters on the show’s main characters, beloved environments, and unique alien species that the team’s encountered. This exclusive collection of beautiful art from the creative mind of Pendleton Ward includes storyboards and scripts from early stages of the show’s production, as well as comics and fan art for the most impassioned fans of the series. Enjoy the most comprehensive collection of illustrations and dive into the development and production materials of Bravest Warriors—all available in this exclusive art book!
- Featuring a behind-the-scenes look at the production of the animated series!
- Get in-depth information on characters and worlds from the show!
Astro Hustle #4 (of 4)
Jai Nitz (W), Tom Reilly (P/Cover), Ursula Decay (I), and Chris Crank (C)
On sale June 5
FC, 32 pages
$3.99
Miniseries
What? Chen Andalou isn’t dead? The last issue of the miniseries will most certainly be the death of him. Chen finds out his cryo-stasis accident might not have been an accident at all. And the forces hunting him might finally have the thing that leads him into a trap: enough pirate booty to last ten lifetimes. Will Chen die? Or will he live on to put some more hustle in your bustle? Find out in the conclusion.
Avatar: Tsu’ Tey’s Path #5
Sherri Smith (W), Jan Duursema (P), Dan Parson (I), Wes Dzioba (C), Doug Wheatley (Cover), and Shea Standefer (Variant Cover)
On sale June 12
FC, 32 pages
$3.99
Miniseries
Hometree falls in a surge of roaring fire as the humans unleash the might of their airborne armada. Eytukan, the great chief of the Omatikaya, is dead, and Tsu’tey must assume the mantle of leader—even though it appears the only place he can lead his people is to their destruction!
Bad Luck Chuck #4
Lela Gwenn (W), Matthew Dow Smith (A/Cover), and Kelly Fitzpatrick (C)
On sale June 26
FC, 32 pages
$3.99
Miniseries
Cursed at birth, Charlene "Chuck" Manchester hires out her own bad luck, providing disaster where someone else can profit—but now disaster is coming home to roost!
The cops want her, the evangelists want her, and a highly motivated insurance adjuster wants her—Chuck ran to the one place she’s ever been safe, and now she’s brought a hellish alliance down on her sanctuary, led by a vengeful mob boss.
Beasts of Burden: The Presence of Others Part Two (of Two)
Evan Dorkin (W) and Ben Dewey (A/Cover)
On sale June 5
FC, 32 pages
$3.99
Miniseries
A possessing spirit. A murder of crows. An act of betrayal. Can the beasts of Burden Hill survive the growing presence of evil in their midst?
Black Hammer: Age of Doom #12
Jeff Lemire (W), Dean Ormston (A/Cover), Dave Stewart (C), and Paul Pope (Variant Cover)
On sale June 27
FC, 32 pages
$3.99
Ongoing
The Eisner Award-winning superhero saga concludes!
In this final episode of the Age of Doom series, all the questions are finally answered about what put our heroes on the farm, why, and where we go from here.
Black Hammer ’45: From the World of Black Hammer #4
Jeff Lemire (W), Ray Fawkes (W), Matt Kindt (A/Cover), Sharlene Kindt (C), and Sanford Greene (Variant Cover)
On sale June 5
FC, 32 pages
$3.99
Miniseries
From the world of Black Hammer comes a truly gripping tale of war and intrigue!
The Black Hammer Squadron comes face-to-face with the Nazis, the Soviets, and the aerial killer The Ghost Hunter in a final showdown to save the family at the center of the fight.
Calamity Kate #4
Magdalene Visaggio (W), Corin Howell (A/Cover), Valentina Pinto (C/Cover), and Becky Cloonan (Variant Cover)
On sale June 12
FC, 32 pages
$3.99
Miniseries
From the Eisner and GLAAD Media Award-nominated writer of the breakout hit Kim & Kim and DC Comics’ Eternity Girl with Gerard Way, and artist on IDW’s Ghostbusters and X-Files, comes this modern-day adventure of heroes and monsters.
Everything comes to a boiling point as Kate comes face-to-face with the monsters she fights and the demons inside her in this conclusion to the hit series!
Disney Frozen: The Hero Within #1
Joe Caramagna (W), Kawaii Creative Studio (A/Cover)
On sale June 5
FC, 32 pages
$3.99
Miniseries
Olaf’s friend from the orphanage, Hedda, receives a personal invitation to Arendelle Castle. Although she has an amazing imagination, this is something she never dreamed would happen, especially with the way some of the other kids treat her. But as Kristoff knows and tells, life at an orphanage can be unpredictable and full of surprises . . .
- Meet Hedda, a new character in the Frozen comic book series, who has a wild imagination!
- Hear a story from Kristoff’s past!
- Frozen 2 in theaters fall 2019!
Disney: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs #1 (of 3)
Cecil Castellucci (W) and Gabriele Bagnoli (A/Cover)
On sale June 19
FC, 32 pages
$3.99
Miniseries
Relive the classic Disney fairy tale through the first-person perspective of Snow White herself in this comic retelling. Snow is more than a damsel in distress; she possesses a heart and soul that yearn for knowledge, love, and acceptance. But confined to the castle with her stepmother the queen, is life beyond only a dream?
- The classic tale of Snow White told through the perspective of Snow herself!
Disney•Pixar The Incredibles 2: Secret Identities #3 (of 3)
Christos Gage (W), Jean Claudio-Vinci (A/Cover), and Kawaii Creative Studio (Variant Cover)
On sale June 12
FC, 32 pages
$3.99
Miniseries
The showdown between two families begins—but powers aren’t the only weapons used in battle. When the Incredibles are threatened by division, Violet must make a choice far beyond anything she’s imagined.
- An original story arc set after Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2 feature film!
Fight Club 3 #6
Chuck Palahniuk (W), Cameron Stewart (A), Dave McCaig (C), David Mack (Cover), and Kirbi Fagan (Variant Cover)
On sale June 26
FC, 32 pages
$3.99
Ongoing
Napoleonic soldiers, angels, and the history of art theft come together as a young man ventures through the looking glass in pursuit of Epistasis Theory and the one True Cross.
Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: The Beast of Vargu
Mike Mignola (W/Variant Cover), Duncan Fegredo (A/Cover), and Dave Stewart (C)
On sale June 19
FC, 32 pages
$3.99
One-shot
Mike Mignola and fan-favorite artist Duncan Fegredo reunite in this all-new one-shot!
This first issue in a new era of Hellboy and the B.P.R.D. sees Mignola and Fegredo send Hellboy to Romania for a pair of tales set in a small village with a centuries-old curse and a man-eating monster which culminate in a sinister puppet show and a demigod’s ill-fated dinner.
Invisible Kingdom #4
G. Willow Wilson (W) and Christian Ward (A/C/Cover)
On sale June 12
FC, 32 pages
$3.99
Ongoing
Suddenly, Vess is the Sundog’s unlikely new crewmember, and Grix is at the forefront of an unexpected battle—but their earth-shattering discovery won’t shake their faith or ferocity. They’re unquestionably in this together . . . but who will help them? And how much time is left before Vess and the Sundog are captured . . . or worse?
Joe Golem: Occult Detective—The Conjurors #2
Mike Mignola (W), Christopher Golden (W), Peter Bergting (A), Michelle Madsen (C), and David Palumbo (Cover)
On sale June 12
FC, 32 pages
$3.99
Miniseries
The golem has returned!
As his humanity slips away, one driving thought remains in Joe Golem’s mind: hunt the witches, save the girl. But time is running out as he treks through the submerged tunnels of the Drowning City in search of Dr. Cocteau and the horrible revelation that awaits in his lab! Meanwhile, the ghosts of Simon Church’s past associates pay a call. But are they there to help, or to hinder?
Last Stop on the Red Line #2
Paul Maybury (W), Sam Lotfi (A/Cover), and John Rauch (C)
On sale June 12
FC, 32 pages
$3.99
Miniseries
Another passenger falls victim to the phantom killer on the Boston Orange Line. This sparks Detective Torres and her new partner to investigate evidence which incriminates Yusef. Meanwhile, Yusef must control his unearthly visions while on the run to avoid being captured by the determined detectives.
She Could Fly: The Lost Pilot #3 (of 5)
Christopher Cantwell (W), Martin Morazzo (A/Cover), and Miroslav Mrva (C)
On sale June 12
FC, 32 pages
$3.99
Miniseries
Luna's relationship with Gary sparks a new internal fight: attempt to launch into normalcy, or keep excavating Mayura's past? Bill is pressured to use the Flying Woman’s technology for evil . . . but he has other plans. Kido teaches her own version of what it means to fly. Will liftoff be a success—or will everyone crash and burn?
Snow, Glass, Apples HC
Neil Gaiman (W) and Colleen Doran (W/A/C/Cover)
On sale Aug 7
FC, 56 pages
$17.99
HC, 6” x 10”
A chilling fantasy retelling of the Snow White fairy tale by New York Times bestselling creators Neil Gaiman and Colleen Doran!
A not-so-evil queen is terrified of her monstrous stepdaughter and determined to repel this creature and save her kingdom from a world where happy endings aren’t so happily ever after.
From the Hugo, Bram Stoker, Locus, World Fantasy and Nebula Award–winning, and New York Times bestselling writer Neil Gaiman (American Gods) comes this graphic novel adaptation by Colleen Doran (Troll Bridge)!
Stranger Things: Six #2
Jody Houser (W), Edgar Salazar (P), Keith Champagne (I), Triona Farrell (C), and Aleksi Briclot (Cover), E. M. Gist (Variant Cover), Micaela Dawn (Variant Cover), and Patrick Satterfield (Photo Variant)
On sale Jun 26
FC, 32 pages
$3.99
Miniseries
Trapped inside the mysterious Hawkins Laboratory, gifted teen Francine struggles with nightmares and dark flashbacks as Dr. Brenner attempts to truly unlock her precognitive powers. And an old friend tries to make amends–but can she really trust him?
- Written by award-winning comics veteran Jody Houser (Faith, Orphan Black, Mother Panic).
- The first prequel comic series for Stranger Things.
Sword Daughter #7
Brian Wood (W), Mack Chater (A/Variant cover), José Villarrubia (C), and Ben Oliver (Cover)
On sale June 5
FC, 32 pages
$3.99
Ongoing
Elsbeth Dagsdottir has not forgotten the oath her father made to her on that remote Icelandic beach: to deliver revenge upon the Forty Swords clan that burned their village and murdered her mother. It might take them a lifetime of strife, but it is a promise they are willing to die to keep.
- Brian Wood and Mack Chater team up again!
- A premiere format: 28 story pages, deluxe cover
Trout: The Hollowest Knock #1 (of 4)
Troy Nixey (W/A/Cover) and Dave Stewart (C)
On sale June 19
FC, 32 pages
$3.99
Miniseries
Blaming him for the loss of the children of lower Upton, the townsfolk burn down Giuseppe’s turnip factory and run him and Trout out of town. Sick and distraught, the two have no other recourse but to travel across the ocean to Giuseppe’s childhood village. Trout is lost along the way, and Giuseppe is forced to deal with his brother’s meddling in order to find the mysterious little boy he’s sworn to protect. Can Giuseppe find him before Trout meets his fate at the hands of the god of the sea?! And who is the shadowy figure trapped in a giant shark egg who is struggling to keep Trout alive?! One thing’s for certain: for better or worse, Trout will never be the same again.