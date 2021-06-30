Meet Dark Horse's new misfit teen heroes in Black Hammer spinoff 'The Unbelievable Unteens'

Superstar creator Jeff Lemire (Black Hammer, Descender) is a busy guy these days, with his and Frank Quitely's Sweet Tooth adaptation currently airing on Netflix, the Hammerverse getting a live-action series from Legendary Entertainment, his and Jock's Snow Angels unfolding at comiXology Originals, and Primordial, his alt-history space race series at Image with artist Andrea Sorrentino, coming in September.

Now Lemire's lastest Hammerverse spinoff is primed for launch at Dark Horse Comics when The Unbelievable Unteens hits comic shops starting on Aug. 11 — and SYFY WIRE has an exclusive preview of the premiere issue to share.

Here, the imaginative realm of the Eisner Award-winning Black Hammer series expands with a meta team superhero saga occurring between two different worlds. Written by Lemire and illustrated by returning Black Hammer artist, Tyler Crook (Colonel Weird: Cosmagog, Harrow County), The Unbelievable Unteens is a wild genre-warping origin story for a new creepy-fresh superhero team.

The plotline begins following a signing at a comic book convention, when Unbelievable Unteens artist Jane Ito discovers herself visited by one of the fictional characters from her own creation. But were the Unteens an actual school of teenaged misfit superheroes who clashed with epic supervillains under the direction of the mysterious Dr. Miles Moniker? And who wiped their memories clean and why? As Jane’s existence is turned topsy-turvy she unveils the true nature of her identity and finds a sinister plot that leads to assembling a team she had always suspected was purely fictional.

The Unbelievable Unteens is a Black Hammer story Lemire has been cooking up for a few years and was just waiting for the right moment and right collaborator to help tell it.

"The Unteens is everything I love about teenaged superhero soap opera mashed up with horror comics and all filtered through Tyler Crook's amazing brush," Lemire tells SYFY WIRE.

Crook was equally thrilled to dive back into the Hammerverse to explore new hidden corners that were ripe for expansion.

"It's always great to work on a story that is full of fun monsters and big action but is built on a strong emotional framework," Crook tells SYFY WIRE. "Jeff does this so well and I think our storytelling styles blend well together."

Check out our exclusive first-look preview of Dark Horse Comics' The Unbelievable Unteens #1 (Aug. 11) in the full gallery below.