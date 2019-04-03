David Harbour heads from Hellboy to Black Widow movie; Rachel Weisz in talks to join

The skyrocket that is David Harbour’s career shows no signs of slowing down. The Stranger Things breakout barreled into the world of big-screen genre franchises by taking over the mantle of Hellboy (which isn’t even out yet) and now he’s boarded the Marvel Universe. That’s right, Harbour is going to star alongside Scarlett Johansson in Black Widow.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Harbour’s addition to the cast marks just the third actor we know on the project after Johansson and up-and-comer Florence Pugh. The standalone spy film is long-coming for the OG Avenger, and now director Cate Shortland and writer Jac Schaeffer have a new star to work with. And if he can pull off the shirtless demon antihero, he can certainly hold his own with Natasha Romanoff.

The plot is, of course, locked up tighter than any script the Russos may have once given to Tom Holland, but fans can know that the film will likely feature fewer superheroics than most of the MCU fare since it’s a spy’s solo film. Now all that’s left to do is speculate if Harbour is friend or foe. And will he be Russian? Give us an accent, Harbour!

If that tantalizing news wasn't enough, Variety reports that Rachel Weisz is nearing a deal to join the film as well. Her role is just as secretive as everyone else's (besides that of Black Widow herself), but this is a big push to amp up the star power of the standalone.

Fans can next catch Harbour in Hellboy on April 12, while Black Widow will return in Avengers: Endgame on April 26.