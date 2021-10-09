NYCC Cosplay Day 2 Pic 31
More info i
Credit:  Steven Ferdman/Getty Images
Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: Comics
Tag: News

Day 2 cosplay of NYCC 2021: Chucky, Predator Harley Quinn & more lead Friday's coolest looks

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Oct 9, 2021, 3:15 PM EDT
Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: Comics
Tag: News
Tag: NYCC
Tag: cosplay
Tag: NYCC 2021
Tag: CONS
Tag: New York Comic Con 2021

The second day of New York Comic Con has wrapped, and Day 3 is underway — and the cosplay is only getting better as the epic convention rolls on at the Javits Center in New York.

Some of the best looks on Day 2, Friday, include plenty of scary costumes — which makes sense, as Friday featured the eagerly-anticipated world premiere of SYFY/USA's Chucky. Along with some scary doll cosplay, sci-fi killer Predator and horror icon Pennywise also made an appearance. Of course, there were also plenty of heroes (and anti-heroes) like Harley Quinn to be found roaming the halls.

Check out a full rundown of some of the coolest cosplay from Friday in the gallery below.

Plus follow along for all of SYFY WIRE'S coverage of NYCC 2021, including the surprise world premiere of Ghostbusters: Afterlife (and what fans thought about it), a deep dive with George Takei looking back on his career and years on Star Trek, and a first look at Amazon's ambitious Wheel Of Time adaptation.

NYCC Cosplay Day 2 Pic 26
Credit: John Lamparski/Getty Images
NYCC Cosplay Day 2 Pic 27
Credit: Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images
NYCC Cosplay Day 2 Pic 28
Credit: Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images
NYCC Cosplay Day 2 Pic 29
Credit: Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images
NYCC Cosplay Day 2 Pic 30
Credit:  Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images
NYCC Cosplay Day 2 Pic 31
Credit:  Steven Ferdman/Getty Images
NYCC Cosplay Day 2 Pic 32
Credit: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images
NYCC Cosplay Day 2 Pic 33
Credit: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for ReedPop
NYCC Cosplay Day 2 Pic 16
 Credit:  Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for ReedPOP
NYCC Cosplay Day 2 Pic 23
 Credit: Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images
NYCC Cosplay Day 2 Pic 22
 Credit: Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images
NYCC Cosplay Day 2 Pic 21
 Credit: Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images
NYCC Cosplay Day 2 Pic 20
 Credit: Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images
NYCC Cosplay Day 2 Pic 19
 Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for ReedPOP
NYCC Cosplay Day 2 Pic 18
 Credit: Steven A Henry/Getty Images
The Expanse
Credit: Rafy/Syfy/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
NYCC Cosplay Day 2 Pic 24
 Credit: Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images
NYCC Cosplay Day 2 Pic 17
 Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for ReedPOP
NYCC Cosplay Day 2 Pic 25
 Credit: Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images
NYCC Cosplay Day 2 Pic 10
Credit: Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for ReedPOP
NYCC Cosplay Day 2 Pic 11
Credit: Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for ReedPOP
NYCC Cosplay Day 2 Pic 12
Credit:  Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for ReedPOP
NYCC Cosplay Day 2 Pic 13
Credit:  Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for ReedPOP
NYCC Cosplay Day 2 Pic 14
Credit: Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for ReedPOP
NYCC Cosplay Day 2 Pic 15
Credit: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images
NYCC Cosplay Day 2 Pic 8
Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
NYCC Cosplay Day 2 Pic 9
Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
NYCC Cosplay Day 2 Pic 1
Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for ReedPOP
NYCC Cosplay Day 2 Pic 2
Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for ReedPOP
NYCC Cosplay Day 2 Pic 3
Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for ReedPOP
NYCC Cosplay Day 2 Pic 4
Credit: Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images
NYCC Cosplay Day 2 Pic 5
Credit: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images
NYCC Cosplay Day 2 Pic 6
Credit: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ReedPop
NYCC Cosplay Day 2 Pic 7
Credit: Rob Kim/Getty Images
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: Comics
Tag: News
Tag: NYCC
Tag: cosplay
Tag: NYCC 2021
Tag: CONS
Tag: New York Comic Con 2021