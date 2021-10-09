Day 2 cosplay of NYCC 2021: Chucky, Predator Harley Quinn & more lead Friday's coolest looks

The second day of New York Comic Con has wrapped, and Day 3 is underway — and the cosplay is only getting better as the epic convention rolls on at the Javits Center in New York.

Some of the best looks on Day 2, Friday, include plenty of scary costumes — which makes sense, as Friday featured the eagerly-anticipated world premiere of SYFY/USA's Chucky. Along with some scary doll cosplay, sci-fi killer Predator and horror icon Pennywise also made an appearance. Of course, there were also plenty of heroes (and anti-heroes) like Harley Quinn to be found roaming the halls.

Check out a full rundown of some of the coolest cosplay from Friday in the gallery below.

