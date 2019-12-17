WIRE Buzz: Daybreak canceled at Netflix; how to make Baby Yoda cookies; Saint Maud trailer

Rather than cancelling the apocalypse a la Pacific Rim, end-of-the-world show Daybreak has had its apocalyptic comedy canceled at Netflix. The fourth wall-breaking teen show adapting Brian Ralph’s graphic novel into a smarmy high school take on the literal fallout from Armageddon, Daybreak dropped its premiere at New York Comic Con earlier this year ahead of its October debut on the streaming service. Now it’s clear that Netflix won’t be moving forward with the show.

Creator Aron Eli Coleite broke the news on Twitter, releasing a statement expressing love for the show’s fans and all the gross, silly, immature memes they’ve contributed over the course of the show’s brief run:

"We learned last week that Daybreak will not be returning for a second season,” the creator wrote. “We're so sorry that we couldn't share it with you sooner but also grateful that we got to hang out in these last few live tweet sessions with all of you."

Daybreak starred Matthew Broderick, Colin Ford, Sophie Simnett, Austin Crute, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Jeanté Godlock, Cody Kearsley, and Gregory Kasyan. Its first season, where those over the age of 18 are turned into irradiated monsters, remains on Netflix.

Next, fans of Baby Yoda can create their own delicious versions of the breakout Mandalorian character for the holidays. The Star Wars series’ adorable mystery hasn’t just won the hearts and meme-making minds of the internet, but inspired creative endeavors in all media — including the culinary arts.

Nothing could make fans’ annual Star Wars Holiday Special rewatch more fun than making Baby Yoda cookies, and one enterprising fan has figured out a quick and consistent way to make that happen using one of the most common cookie-cutters.

Take a look:

By simply decapitating dough angels, Star Wars fans are left with a big-eared Baby Yoda, who is himself an angel. There better not be any twists coming up that change that, either.

The Mandalorian continues to air its first season on Disney+.

Finally, beloved indie distributor A24 has released the first trailer for an equally beloved film festival favorite. The horror film Saint Maud played at Fantastic Fest this year, where its religious nursing spookfest did gangbusters. Now that writer/director Rose Glass’s directorial debut has put up its first look, those that didn’t get to see the midnight movie on the late night circuit can get ready for its weirdness.

Check it out:

Video of Saint Maud | Official Trailer HD | A24

Somewhere between Misery and the devout psychological thrillers of the ‘70s, the two-hander featuring Morfydd Clark and Jennifer Ehle isn’t a typical possession story or mad tale of claustrophobia. The trailer teases something much deeper in its religious roots.

Saint Maud comes to theaters in the Spring of 2020.