DC Comics single-issue solicitations for May 2019

Every month, SYFY WIRE will be bringing you the solicitations for all the upcoming comic books you need to know about. Today we have DC Comics listings for April 2019 single-issue comics.
It's another big month for the DC Universe, as one of its heroes crosses over to meet up with another group of legendary crimefighters one more time in Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III #1, while the crisis all of the DC heroes face comes to its conclusion in the final issue of Heroes In Crisis.
Plus, the Year of the Villain and DCeased events will launch with first issues, Matt Fraction and Greg Rucka team up for a new series, the Superman group launches a "Leviathan Rising" special one-shot, and Batman and the Outsiders relaunches with a new number one issue. And over at DC Black Label, the blockbuster team of Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo re-teams for an all-new Batman story, "Last Knight on Earth."
Check out all of DC's offerings in May below, and get ready to update your pull list.
(Via Previews)
BATMAN/TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES III #1
- written by JAMES TYNION IV
- art and cover by FREDDIE E. WILLIAMS II
- variant cover by KEVIN EASTMAN
- The 80th anniversary of Batman collides with the 35th anniversary of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in this stunning concluding miniseries to the BATMAN/TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES trilogy. Our heroes have battled the evil of the Foot Clan in Gotham City and Bane in New York, but now Krang has gotten his hands on the most dangerous technologies in the DC Universe—and no universe is safe from his wrath! Co-published with IDW.
- ON SALE 05.01.19
- $3.99 US | 1 of 6 | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T
BATMAN: LAST KNIGHT ON EARTH #1
- written by SCOTT SNYDER
- art by GREG CAPULLO and JONATHAN GLAPION
- cover by GREG CAPULLO
- variant cover by JOCK
- Bruce Wayne wakes up in Arkham Asylum. Young. Sane.
- And...he was never Batman.
- So begins this sprawling tale of the Dark Knight as he embarks on a quest through a devastated DC landscape featuring a massive cast of familiar faces from the DC Universe. As he tries to piece together the mystery of his past, he must unravel the cause of this terrible future and track down the unspeakable force that destroyed the world as he knew it…
- From the powerhouse creative team of writer Scott Snyder and artist Greg Capullo, the team that reinvented Batman from the emotional depths of “Court of Owls” to the bombastic power of DARK NIGHTS: METAL, DC Black Label is proud to present the bimonthly, three-issue miniseries BATMAN: LAST KNIGHT ON EARTH, published at DC’s standard comic trim size.
- This could be the last Batman story ever told…
- PRESTIGE FORMAT | ON SALE 05.29.19
- $5.99 US | 1 of 3 | 56 PAGES
- FC | MATURE READERS
DC’S YEAR OF THE VILLAIN #1
- written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS, SCOTT SNYDER and JAMES TYNION IV
- art by JIM CHEUNG, ALEX MALEEV and FRANCIS MANAPUL
- cover by GREG CAPULLO
- 1:100 Cheetah variant cover by STANLEY “ARTGERM” LAU
- 1:250 Lex Luthor variant cover by ALEX MALEEV
- 1:500 The Batman Who Laughs variant cover by JIM CHEUNG
- Evil is winning! Lex Luthor and The Legion of Doom conspire with Cosmic Gods, bending mankind toward a dark destiny. Elsewhere, the scourge of Leviathan spreads unchecked, seizing power in every corner of the world. And all the while the Batman Who Laughs busies himself in the shadows, aligned with no one—yet with sinister plans for all.
- The carnage starts here as the badguys take center stage in “The Year of the Villain,” the most treacherous event in DC Comics history. Some act with united goals, others with plans selfish and secret, every one of them on a monstrous collision course against Batman, Superman and the heroes of the DC Universe. And our heroes will fail us.
- Don’t miss the start of “The Year of the Villain,” featuring the talents of writers Brian Michael Bendis, Scott Snyder and James Tynion IV, artists Jim Cheung, Alex Maleev and Francis Manapul and cover artist Greg Capullo—all for just $0.25!
- ONE-SHOT | ON SALE 05.01.19
- $0.25 US | 32 PAGES | FC | RATED T+
DCEASED #1
- written by TOM TAYLOR
- art by TREVOR HAIRSINE, STEFANO GAUDIANO and JAMES HARREN
- cover by GREG CAPULLO
- variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA
- horror movie variant cover by YASMINE PUTRI
- “I looked, and there before me was a pale horse! Its rider was Death, and Hades was following close behind him.”—Revelation 6:8
- A mysterious techno-virus has been released on Earth, infecting 600 million people and turning them instantly into violent, monstrous engines of destruction.
- The heroes of the DCU are caught completely unprepared for a pandemic of this magnitude and struggle to save their loved ones first…but what happens to the World’s Greatest Heroes if the world ends?
- New York Times best-selling writer Tom Taylor (INJUSTICE) returns with a terrifying new tale and is joined by artists Trevor Hairsine (LEGENDS OF THE DARK KNIGHT) and Stefano Gaudiano (The Walking Dead).
- ON SALE 05.01.19
- $3.99 US | 1 of 6 | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T+
BATMAN AND THE OUTSIDERS #1
- written by BRYAN HILL
- art by DEXTER SOY
- cover by TYLER KIRKHAM
- variant cover by STJEPAN SEJIC
- blank variant cover
- When the quest for justice drives Batman into some morally ambiguous areas, he calls in the most moral man he knows: Jefferson Pierce, a.k.a. Black Lightning, and his team of operatives known as the Outsiders!
- Several years ago Batman personally put the Barrera family into hiding after they suffered through terrible experiments at the hands of an organization called the Ark. Now all but one of them have turned up dead...and Batman needs to locate Sofia Barrera before the wrong people get their hands on her—and her surprising power! But it wouldn’t be Batman without a hidden agenda, would it? And when Black Lightning, Katana, the Signal and Orphan find out what Batman is really up to, their every loyalty will be called into question.
- RESOLICIT | ON SALE 05.08.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T+
DEAR JUSTICE LEAGUE TP
- written by MICHAEL NORTHROP
- art and cover by GUSTAVO DUARTE
- The greatest heroes in the DC Universe, the Justice League of America, answer mail from their biggest fans—kids!—courtesy of Michael Northrop, New York Times bestselling author of TombQuest, and artist Gustavo Duarte (BIZARRO).
- Does Superman ever make mistakes? What was Wonder Woman’s 11th birthday like? Does Aquaman smell like fish? In this new middle grade graphic novel, iconic heroes are asked questions both big and small, and when they are not busy saving the world, the Justice League even finds time to respond. Their honest and humorous answers will surprise and delight readers of any age, as it turns out that being a superhero is not too different from being a kid.
- Full of feats, follies, and colorful illustrations, Dear Justice League gives readers the inside scoop on everyday heroics, no matter who wears the cape!
- ON SALE 07.31.19
- $9.99 US | 160 PAGES
DEATHSTROKE #43
- written by CHRISTOPHER PRIEST and ADAM GLASS
- art and cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN and JASON PAZ
- variant cover by CLAYTON CRAIN
- “The Terminus Agenda” finale! It’s code red for the Teen Titans as their plan to capture and imprison Deathstroke has backfired in the worst possible way. Mercy Hall is on lockdown, and all the super-villains have escaped their cells! As the villains team up to take down their captors, Deathstroke makes one final attempt at “fixing” Damian—will Damian finally abandon Batman’s code to save his friends from certain death?
- ON SALE 05.01.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T+
TEEN TITANS #30
- written by ADAM GLASS
- art and cover by BERNARD CHANG
- variant cover by ALEX GARNER
- “The Terminus Agenda” epilogue! Every decision has consequences, and after the shocking events of DEATHSTROKE #43 (trust us, you don’t want to miss it!) it’s time for Damian and the rest of the Teen Titans to take stock of what they’ve done. But the team barely has time to process before a new threat emerges in the form of Crush’s absentee father…Lobo!
- ON SALE 05.15.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T
DOG DAYS OF SUMMER #1
- written by G. WILLOW WILSON, JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, MARIKO TAMAKI, DAN DiDIO, COLLIN KELLY, JACKSON LANZING and others
- art by STJEPAN SEJIC, TOMY RANEY, CULLY HAMNER, KYLE HOTZ, CIAN TORMEY and others
- cover by FRANCIS MANAPUL
- “Who let the dogs out?” DC does this summer as we unleash the beast within and join Krypto and Superman, Bat-Cow and Batman, Wonder Woman and Ferdinand and many more for eight sun-kissed stories in this can’t-miss animal-sized spectacular!
- ONE-SHOT | PRESTIGE FORMAT
- ON SALE 05.29.19
- $9.99 US | 80 PAGES
HEROES IN CRISIS #9
- written by TOM KING
- art and cover by CLAY MANN
- variant cover by RYAN SOOK
- The most-talked-about miniseries of the year reaches its stunning finale! The mystery behind the murders at Sanctuary is solved, but the mind behind it is one the heroes never expected. With their deepest secrets exposed, the Trinity has to consider how to carry on. Should the tragedy cause them to redouble their efforts to help their hurting comrades, or will they need to close up shop? The answers will be found in the ashes of this final showdown, and the fates of Booster Gold, Harley Quinn and the rest hang in the balance.
- ON SALE 05.22.19
- $3.99 US | 9 of 9 | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T+
SUPERMAN: LEVIATHAN RISING SPECIAL #1
- written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS,
- MATT FRACTION, GREG RUCKA and MARC ANDREYKO
- art by YANICK PAQUETTE, STEVE LIEBER and MIKE PERKINS
- cover by YANICK PAQUETTE
- An all-star roster of writers and artists highlight the new threat of Leviathan, but also tees up new ongoing series for Jimmy Olsen by writer Matt Fraction and artist Steve Lieber, and Lois Lane by writer Greg Rucka and artist Mike Perkins, coming in June! As Leviathan enacts a plan to take down Superman, it’s up to Lois, Jimmy and the heroes of the DC Universe to rescue the Man of Steel.
- ONE-SHOT | PRESTIGE FORMAT
- ON SALE 05.29.19
- $9.99 US | 80 PAGES
- FC | RATED T
ACTION COMICS #1011
- written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS
- art and cover by STEVE EPTING
- variant cover by FRANCIS MANAPUL
- Leviathan wins! After the destruction of anyone and everyone who could stand in its way—from Lois Lane’s military father, Sam Lane, to agencies such as Spyral and Checkmate—the newly reorganized and amped-up evil organization stands ready to topple even the Man of Steel! With a shocking conclusion that’ll affect the entire DC Universe over the summer, don’t miss the epic and unexpected conclusion to “Leviathan Rising.”
- ON SALE 05.22.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T
ADVENTURES OF THE SUPER SONS #10
- written by PETER J. TOMASI
- art by CARLO BARBERI and MATT SANTORELLI
- cover by DAN MORA
- It’s the runaway train from hell! Superboy and Robin better hold on for dear life as they ride a 20-megaton cosmic engine of mass combustion (that’s a pun!) into their final battle with Rex Luthor! But Rex has got a brand-new army of shiny young super-villains ready to conquer all they survey…will the son of Batman and the son of Superman be enough to stop him?
- ON SALE 05.01.19
- $3.99 US | 10 of 12 | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T
AMERICAN CARNAGE #7
- written by BRYAN HILL
- art by LEANDRO FERNANDEZ
- cover by BEN OLIVER
- A new storyline begins! A tragic mistake in Richard’s past left an innocent child dead, and it’s a devastating trauma from which he’s never recovered. Determined not to let it happen again, he risks everything—including his undercover status—on a mission to rescue a drug-addicted young man in way over his head from the white nationalist narcotics trade.
- ON SALE 05.15.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | MATURE READERS
AQUAMAN #48
- written by KELLY SUE DeCONNICK
- art by VIKTOR BOGDANOVIC
- cover by ROBSON ROCHA
- variant cover by JOSHUA MIDDLETON
- On the cusp of recovering his lost memories, Aquaman must overcome one final obstacle—a terrifying journey into the heart of darkness itself—the lair of the mysterious Mother Shark! There, Aquaman will face his greatest challenge yet and look into his past, present and future—that is, if he has any future at all!
- ON SALE 05.15.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T
BATGIRL #35
- written by MAIRGHREAD SCOTT
- art by PAUL PELLETIER and NORM RAPMUND
- cover by FRANCIS MANAPUL
- variant cover by JOSHUA MIDDLETON
- After Batgirl’s discovery of the Terrible Trio’s bid to control the Gotham underworld, she’s immediately off to investigate—starting with the group’s muscle…the Shark! Can Babs use her wits to survive a showdown with this bro turned bruiser? Or is he just a warm-up for the battle to come against this band of wild criminals?
- ON SALE 05.22.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T
BATMAN #70
- written by TOM KING
- art and cover by MIKEL JANIN
- variant cover by LEINIL YU
- “The Fall and the Fallen” begins! This is the one you’ve been waiting for! Now that Batman has escaped the “Knightmares,” he’s starting to see the forces rallying against him—and that his father from another universe has joined the other side. The Caped Crusader finally digs into the mystery of how Thomas Wayne, a.k.a. the Flashpoint Batman, escaped the collapse of his dimension and ended up in this part of the Multiverse. Get all the answers in this new five-part story paving the way for the next big BATMAN event!
- ON SALE 05.01.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T
BATMAN #71
- written by TOM KING
- art and cover by MIKEL JANIN
- variant cover by FRANK CHO
- “The Fall and the Fallen” continues! Will it be father and son working together, or tearing each other apart? When it comes to the Waynes, expect a little of both. In the quest to get Bruce Wayne to hang up the cape and cowl, Thomas Wayne is going to have to use a little tough love. Only, not all the muscle behind it will be his own.
- ON SALE 05.15.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T
BATMAN BEYOND #32
- written by DAN JURGENS
- art by RICK LEONARDI and ANDE PARKS
- cover by CHRIS SAMNEE
- variant cover by KAARE ANDREWS
- “Lost Daze” continues as Batman’s battle with the Splitt reaches a fever pitch, but the Dark Knight isn’t getting any support from the Batcave. The normally reclusive Bruce Wayne is too busy lavishing cash all over Neo-Gotham to care that his protégé is in trouble. Does this out-of-character behavior have something to do with the strange goings-on at Arkham Asylum?
- ON SALE 05.22.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T
BATMAN: DAMNED #3
- written by BRIAN AZZARELLO
- art and cover by LEE BERMEJO
- variant cover by JIM LEE
- The stunning conclusion to the groundbreaking miniseries by the critically acclaimed team of writer Brian Azzarello and artist Lee Bermejo is here! Batman’s most baffling case brings him face to face with his worst nightmare in this highly anticipated finale!
- PRESTIGE FORMAT
- RESOLICIT
- ON SALE 05.22.19
- $6.99 US | 3 of 3 | 48 PAGES
- APPROX. 8.5“ x 10.875”
- FC | MATURE READERS
THE BATMAN WHO LAUGHS #5
- written by SCOTT SNYDER
- art and cover by JOCK
- variant cover by VIKTOR KALVACHEV
- It’s a battle to the death as Batman goes head-to-head with the Grim Knight! The Caped Crusader is forced to not only fight off the most evil version of himself, but the growing desire to turn his back on his moral code and commit cold-blooded murder. Any other time, Batman would be able to stay on the straight and narrow, but as the Joker serum finally takes over his body, Bruce Wayne may just succumb to pure evil, and kill the Grim Knight. All of this is foreseen by the Batman Who Laughs, who has been planning for the corruption of Bruce Wayne, banking on him activating the “Last Laugh” protocol and turning Gotham City into an incubator for evil. All the Batman Who Laughs needs is one last “Happy Bruce” from another dimension to make his serum work…but only Batman knows where the last Bruce is going to show up.
- ON SALE 05.08.19
- $4.99 US | 5 of 6 | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T+
BOOKS OF MAGIC #8
- written by KAT HOWARD
- art by TOM FOWLER
- cover by KAI CARPENTER
- A new storyline begins! After running away to Faerie, Tim Hunter finds himself forgetting why he fled home in the first place. Not that he’s complaining! Magic is so much more fun when consequences and math quizzes are no longer one’s main concerns. But what’s Titania, queen of the faeries, want with the young Tim Hunter, and why does it have Rose more protective of the boy magician than ever?
- ON SALE 05.22.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | MATURE READERS
CATWOMAN #11
- written by JOELLE JONES
- art by FERNANDO BLANCO
- cover by JOELLE JONES
- variant cover by STANLEY “ARTGERM” LAU
- Asking the question, “Who is Selina Kyle?” has gotten folks hurt in the past…but this time it’s Selina asking about herself. Meanwhile, the disgraced Creel family are marshalling their resources to make a return to Villa Hermosa and claw their way back to the top.
- ON SALE 05.08.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T+
CATWOMAN ANNUAL #1
- written by JOELLE JONES
- art by ELENA CASAGRANDE
- cover by JOELLE JONES
- Selina Kyle walks a fine line in the criminal underworld. A thief herself, she’s regularly on the wrong side of the law, while her personal life gives her crooked colleagues plenty of reason to distrust her. When Catwoman finds herself at the center of a dark plot full of violence and intrigue, she’ll have to decide which side she is on…and who she can trust. If a leopard can’t change its spots, and a leopard is a cat…can Catwoman ever escape her own destiny?
- ON SALE 05.29.19
- $4.99 US | 48 PAGES
- FC | RATED T+
DETECTIVE COMICS #1003
- written by PETER J. TOMASI
- art and cover by BRAD WALKER and ANDREW HENNESSY
- variant cover by MARK BROOKS
- Damian was so certain he could succeed against the Arkham Knight where his father failed—and not only was he wrong, but as it turns out, the Knight has a surprising plan for the son of Batman!
- ON SALE 05.08.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T
DETECTIVE COMICS #1004
- written by PETER J. TOMASI
- art and cover by BRAD WALKER and ANDREW HENNESSY
- variant cover by MARK BROOKS
- The face behind the mask is revealed! Who’s taken up the mantle of the Arkham Knight? What’s their endgame? And what’s the shocking secret that Batman never knew about a part of his life he’d taken for granted?
- ON SALE 05.22.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T
DETECTIVE COMICS ANNUAL #2
- written by PETER J. TOMASI
- art by TRAVIS MOORE
- cover by GUILLEM MARCH
- After years on the shelf, Batman returns to the Black Casebook! Throughout his career, Batman has compiled his most disturbing cases into one volume, its every page filled with bizarre horror and crimes he never quite managed to solve. Now a case from the past has re-opened itself in the here and now…and Batman will find himself face-to-face again with one of the deadliest villains he fought in his early years: the Reaper!
- ON SALE 05.29.19
- $4.99 US | 48 PAGES
- FC | RATED T
DIAL H FOR HERO #3
- written by SAM HUMPHRIES
- art and cover by JOE QUINONES
- Teen daredevil Miguel and runaway Summer travel to the home of the Flash in Central City to steal back the H-Dial as a secret former wielder of the powerful device swears to do anything to become a hero again—including handing the dial to Mr. Thunderbolt, the villainous entity working to steal the Dial. But it’s hard to work together when you can’t trust your partners...so it’s time for the mysterious Summer to reveal her past to Miguel!
- ON SALE 05.22.19
- $3.99 US | 3 of 6 | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T
DOOMSDAY CLOCK #11
- written by GEOFF JOHNS
- art and cover by GARY FRANK
- variant cover by GARY FRANK
- The critically acclaimed series by the renowned team of writer Geoff Johns and artist Gary Frank marches toward its conclusion. In this penultimate issue, the truth behind “Rebirth” is revealed as Batman searches for the one person he believes can help him save the world…Rorschach!
- ON SALE 05.22.19
- $4.99 US | 10 of 12 |
- 32 PAGES | FC
THE DREAMING #9
- written by SIMON SPURRIER
- art by BILQUIS EVELY
- cover by YANICK PAQUETTE
- Chapter 9: “Entrances and Reflections.”
- It seeks him here, it seeks him there,
- The nightmare seeks him everywhere.
- Is he in faerie, or among damned screams...?
- That doomed, elusive Lord of Dreams...
- ON SALE 05.01.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | MATURE READERS
THE FLASH #70
- written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON
- art and cover by HOWARD PORTER
- variant cover by TONI INFANTE
- “The Flash Year One” starts here! Barry Allen feels helpless in his life in Central City. As a forensic scientist, he’s always catching criminals after they’ve committed their crimes. All that changes one fateful night when Barry is struck by a bolt of lightning and doused in chemicals. When he wakes from a coma, he realizes he can run at incredible speeds. Can Barry master these powers and be the hero his city needs...or will the powers burn through him?
- ON SALE 05.08.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T
THE FLASH #71
- written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON
- art and cover by HOWARD PORTER
- variant cover by DERRICK CHEW
- “The Flash Year One” continues! Barry Allen struggles to control his powers as he experiments with his newfound abilities. When one of his tests lands him in a mess, he’ll come face to face with his first villains!
- ON SALE 05.22.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T
- This issue will ship with two covers.
- Please see the order form for details.
FEMALE FURIES #4
- written by CECIL CASTELLUCCI
- art by ADRIANA MELO
- cover by WALTER SIMONSON
- Is there life beyond the confines of Apokolips? Scott Free, the future Mister Miracle, is about to find out. But when Big Barda plays a role in his escape, it could spell trouble not just for her potential promotion to the role of the leader of the Female Furies, but to the very existence of the Furies. The women warriors already have too many secrets among them, and if one is exposed, all are exposed. But which of Darkseid’s minions holds the true key to their destruction? Could it possibly be Granny Goodness herself?
- ON SALE 05.01.19
- $3.99 US | 4 of 6 | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T+
FREEDOM FIGHTERS #6
- written by ROBERT VENDITTI
- art and cover by EDDY BARROWS
- The Freedom Fighters are at last reunited, and Uncle Sam is leading the way to victory. But just as defeat of the Nazi regime seems in sight, Hitler II has one more trick up his sleeve…and this one is Kryptonian. It’s Overman versus the Freedom Fighters in the slugfest to end all slugfests, and this shock ending will leave you breathless!
- ON SALE 05.22.19
- $3.99 US | 6 of 12 | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T+
GODDESS MODE #6
- written by ZOE QUINN
- art and cover by ROBBI RODRIGUEZ
- With the astonishing secret of Azoth revealed at last and the fate of the digital and analog worlds at stake, the Tall Poppies come into conflict over which is the best of very bad options, all of them fatal. As Cassandra agonizes over whom to side with, the girls’ true enemy makes their move.
- ON SALE 05.22.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | MATURE READERS
THE GREEN LANTERN #7
- written by GRANT MORRISON
- art and cover by LIAM SHARP
- variant cover by EMANUELA LUPACCHINO
- After sacrificing himself to save the entire universe from a cosmic WMD, Hal Jordan finds himself trapped inside his own power ring! And he discovers an entire universe lies inside it, populated with souls whose lives are threatened when his ring runs out of power! Can Hal save yet another universe one issue after saving the last? Only Grant Morrison and Liam Sharp know the answer within this classic run in the making!
- ON SALE 05.01.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T+
HARLEY QUINN #61
- written by SAM HUMPHRIES
- art by OTTO SCHMIDT
- cover by GUILLEM MARCH
- variant cover by FRANK CHO
- Harley Quinn welcomes new series artist Otto Schmidt!
- Harley travels to Gotham City to blow off some steam with her friend Catwoman in the best way she knows how—no, not a bank robbery—game night! But the good, clean fun soon turns into a nightmare when they discover that the game is cursed, and that they’ve inadvertently turned Gotham City into something straight out of a fantasy RPG! Now, with the entire city gone insane, Harley Quinn is the only one who remembers reality…but will anyone believe her?
- ON SALE 05.01.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T+
HAWKMAN #12
- written by ROBERT VENDITTI
- art and cover by BRYAN HITCH
- variant cover by JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO
- With the battlefield split, Carter and his past lives put together a last-ditch plan to stop the Deathbringers once and for all, but if it should fail, Earth will be doomed and the universe will fall into the hands of the Deathbringers forever!
- ON SALE 05.08.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T
HIGH LEVEL #4
- written by ROB SHERIDAN
- art and cover by BARNABY BAGENDA and ROMULO FAJARDO JR.
- Thirteen awakens to find herself in the Sunken Lands, a flood-ravaged realm filthy with the massive bones of genetically engineered super-beasts bred before the Great Disruption. But where’s that child messiah she’s meant to take to High Level? Kidnapped! Now Thirteen must track Minnow through the most dangerous place on Earth: Pleasure Island.
- ON SALE 05.15.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | MATURE READERS
HOUSE OF WHISPERS #9
- written by NALO HOPKINSON and DAN WATTERS
- art by DOMINIKE “DOMO” STANTON
- cover by SEAN ANDREW MURRAY
- To try and understand what is going on in her own story, Erzulie seeks to enlist assistance from the fearsome god of stories: Kwaku Anansi. However, the spider-god has many threads in his web, and who knows what price he may extract in unraveling the secrets of one...
- ON SALE 05.08.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | MATURE READERS
JUSTICE LEAGUE #23
- written by SCOTT SNYDER
- art by JORGE JIMENEZ
- variant cover by JEROME OPENA
- “The Sixth Dimension” chapter four! Our heroes have been banished to the prison planet of villains by the World Forger. Stuck with no way of escape, the team hatches a plan to defeat the World Forger and get back to their dimension with the help of a new ally, but where is Superman?!
- ON SALE 05.01.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T+
JUSTICE LEAGUE #24
- written by SCOTT SNYDER
- art by JORGE JIMENEZ
- variant cover by JEROME OPENA
- “The Sixth Dimension” chapter five! The League’s plan is in full swing, but one member of the team isn’t on board with their message and sides with the World Forger! Betrayed, there’s only one person who can turn the tide of this battle. Can Superman find the strength to escape his prison planet and save the Justice League, or is the League doomed to live out their days trapped in the Sixth Dimension?!
- ON SALE 05.15.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T+
JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK #11
- written by JAMES TYNION IV
- art by ALVARO MARTINEZ BUENO and RAUL FERNANDEZ
- cover by VIKTOR BOGDANOVIC
- variant cover by CLAYTON CRAIN
- Wonder Woman and Zatanna have found Mordru, the Lord of Chaos, but when they bring him to the rest of the team, they learn about the destruction Doctor Fate and his Lords of Order have wrought on the world. Time is running out to save magic from the Otherkind, so Zatanna makes a deal with Mordru in the hopes of saving the day. She should’ve known though—to fight the Lords of Order, they would need to become the Lords of Chaos!
- ON SALE 05.22.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T+
JUSTICE LEAGUE ODYSSEY #9
- written by DAN ABNETT
- art and cover by DANIEL SAMPERE and JUAN ALBARRAN
- variant cover by LUCIO PARRILLO
- In this issue, Cyborg stands alone against the unstoppable fury of the Eskaton! To save life itself, the rest of his rogue Justice League team of Jessica Cruz, Starfire and Azrael must stand with the greatest evil in the Multiverse-—and that means battling everything the feral Ghost Sector can throw at them. The fate of the Ghost Sector hangs in the balance, but has the Odyssey team picked the right side?
- ON SALE 05.08.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T+
LOONEY TUNES #249
- written by DEREK FRIDOLFS
- art and cover by ROBERT POPE and SCOTT McCRAE
- If you can’t catch them, stop them! When Wile E. Coyote installs new traffic lights throughout the desert to slow down the Road Runner, he sees more than red when they malfunction, sending Yosemite Sam and the highway patrol after him in hot pursuit. Will the Coyote be able to outrun the law if he can’t outchase a bird?
- ON SALE 05.22.19
- $2.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED E
LUCIFER #8
- written by DAN WATTERS
- art by SEBASTIAN FIUMARA
- cover by TIFFANY TURRILL
- Lucifer is in Duat. The gods of the Egyptian underworld consider whether to give the Devil the sanctuary he seeks—or whether to devour his heart. Meanwhile, the world’s witches arrive for a sabbath, and an act of blood magic does not go as planned.
- ON SALE 05.15.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | MATURE READERS
MAD MAGAZINE #8
- written and illustrated by THE USUAL GANG OF IDIOTS
- In this issue, Mad skewers your favorite childhood movie, “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory”! Plus, Sergio Aragonés looks at Captain Marvel...no, not Shazam!—the other one!
- ON SALE 06.12.19
- $5.99 US | 64 PAGES | FC
MARTIAN MANHUNTER #5
- written by STEVE ORLANDO
- art and cover by RILEY ROSSMO
- variant cover by JOSHUA MIDDLETON
- J’onn J’onnz is no longer the sole survivor of the planet Mars! The vicious criminal Charnn somehow survived the epidemic of H’ronnmeer’s Curse—and now he’s here on Earth! To survive his attack, J’onn will need Diane’s help—but even after he told her everything, what secrets is she hiding?
- ON SALE 05.22.19
- $3.99 US | 5 of 12 | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T+
- This issue will ship with two covers.
- Please see the order form for details.
NAOMI #5
- written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS and DAVID F. WALKER
- art and cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL
- This is it! In this issue, all secrets are revealed! Who is Naomi? Where did she come from? What can she do? And what does it mean for the rest of the DC Universe? It’s the one you’ve been waiting for from Bendis, Walker and Campbell.
- ON SALE 05.15.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T+
NIGHTWING #60
- written by DAN JURGENS
- art and cover by CHRIS MOONEYHAM
- variant cover by WARREN LOUW
- Detective Alphonse Sapienza may be a natural-born leader, forged through his many years with the GCPD, but does that give him what it takes to lead the Night-wings when their lives are endangered as never before? As fires that seem to have a mind of their own rage through Blüdhaven targeting cops, the team is up against its greatest test yet. Joined by Ric Grayson, how will the Nightwings save the city’s finest from a red-hot vendetta and the city’s newest villain, Burnback?
- ON SALE 05.15.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T
PEARL #9
- written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS
- art and cover by MICHAEL GAYDOS
- variant cover by KENT WILLIAMS
- From the creators of Jessica Jones comes an all-new romantic crime comic odyssey starring master tattoo artist/assassin Pearl Tanaka! On a journey from San Francisco to discover her family’s true roots and their connection to the yakuza clan they have served her whole life, Pearl visits a seldom-seen side of Tokyo. Featuring devastatingly gorgeous multimedia work by award-winning artist Michael Gaydos.
- ON SALE 05.15.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | MATURE READERS
RED HOOD: OUTLAW #34
- written by SCOTT LOBDELL
- art by PETE WOODS
- cover by CULLY HAMNER
- variant cover by YASMINE PUTRI
- Jason Todd heads to France to expand the Iceberg Lounge’s sphere of influence—or are his motives more ambitious? Meanwhile, the Penguin gains an unexpected ally in his bid to topple the Red Hood, but the DCU’s greatest Outlaw is busy battling a threat from his past who feels like his recent aspirations might threaten more than just Gotham City. Brace yourselves for the shocking return of Essence!
- ON SALE 05.08.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T+
SCOOBY-DOO TEAM-UP #48
- written by SHOLLY FISCH
- art and cover by DARIO BRIZUELA
- Over the years, Scooby and the gang have nabbed enough nefarious villains to fill a rogues gallery. But the tables are turned when they have to help a rogues gallery of the Flash’s most nefarious super-villains! Can the gang rescue the Rogues from the ghost of a fellow Rogue—that sinister spinner, the Top? And if they do, can they also rescue themselves from the Rogues?
- ON SALE 05.22.19
- $2.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED E
SHAZAM! #6
- written by GEOFF JOHNS
- art and cover by DALE EAGLESHAM
- variant cover by KAMOME SHIRAHAMA
- Billy Batson finds himself face to face with the one person who could tear apart his family: his father! But when Billy discovers the trouble he’s father is in and the reason he’s sought him out, he’ll have to not only use the power of Shazam to help him, but also fend off the lethal team of Dr. Sivana and Mr. Mind!
- ON SALE 05.15.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T
THE SILENCER #17
- art by V KEN MARION and SANDU FLOREA
- cover by TYLER KIRKHAM
- written by DAN ABNETT
- Honor Guest had a normal life. A family. A house in the suburbs. She sacrificed that normalcy and agreed to serve Leviathan so that her husband and son could live. But now a new danger threatens her former life: Smoke. Honor’s half-sister, a failed Leviathan experiment in bio-engineering. Can the ultimate Leviathan assassin stop a deranged and vengeful version of herself from annihilating everything the Silencer holds dear?
- ON SALE 05.22.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T+
SUPERGIRL #30
- written by MARC ANDREYKO
- art by KEVIN MAGUIRE
- cover by YANICK PAQUETTE
- variant cover by AMANDA CONNER
- If you want to do something right, do it yourself—the crystalline Lord Gandelo is tired of sending others to kill Supergirl and has arrived to destroy the Girl of Steel herself! It’s an all-out fight as crystal battles steel—and Supergirl must choose between avenging Krypton and sparing a wicked life.
- ON SALE 05.08.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T
SUPERMAN #11
- written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS
- art and cover by IVAN REIS and JOE PRADO
- variant cover by ADAM HUGHES
- Named one of the best books of the year by Paste Magazine, Comics Beat and others, the Unity Saga continues! The drama of the House of El tears the galaxy in half as Superman and his son are forced to confront his father about the secrets of Krypton in front of the gathered heads of the galaxy. Superman makes a bold choice that will forever change his relationship to the Earth, the Justice League and his family! Witness one of the most important chapters in Superman history!
- ON SALE 05.08.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T
TEEN TITANS GO! #34
- written by SHOLLY FISCH and IVAN COHEN
- art by ERICH OWEN and SARAH LEUVER
- cover by LEA HERNANDEZ
- The Titans get swept up in a 73-hour dystopian teen movie marathon, then reenact “The Hungry Games” when they realize there’s only one slice of pizza left! And when a meatball-making contest sponsored by a local Jump City joint (first prize: free heroes for life!) provokes an intense Beast Boy/Cyborg rivalry, it spells certain disaster…for our “Meatball Heroes” and the poor restaurant.
- ON SALE 05.15.19
- $2.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED E
THE TERRIFICS #16
- art by STEPHEN SEGOVIA
- written by GENE LUEN YANG
- cover by EVAN “DOC” SHANER
- The Terrifics have entered cyberspace for a battle unlike any they have faced before. It’s a battle against…God? Well, the science is still out on that, but as our heroes face off against all manner of monstrous plagues, things do seem to be reaching biblical proportions. Could the key to all this be the mysterious Pixel?
- ON SALE 05.22.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T
THE WILD STORM #23
- written by WARREN ELLIS
- art and cover by JON DAVIS-HUNT
- The storm of accidents, deaths, mistakes, confusion and anger has led to this. Miles Craven has lost his grip and Henry Bendix has lost his mind. Angie Spica’s journey is ending. And so is life on Earth.
- ON SALE 05.15.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T+
WONDER WOMAN #70
- written by G. WILLOW WILSON
- art by XERMANICO
- cover by TERRY DODSON and RACHEL DODSON
- variant cover by JENNY FRISON
- Wonder Woman, Steve Trevor and the goddess of love, Aphrodite, are pretty sure they’ve found Aphrodite’s missing son in this unremarkable suburban town—the fact that everyone here is compulsively driven to act on their secret desires is an awfully big clue! But if they actually want to talk to him, they’ll have to get through a flying army of…attack cherubs?!
- ON SALE 05.08.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T
WONDER WOMAN #71
- written by G. WILLOW WILSON
- art by XERMANICO
- cover by TERRY DODSON and RACHEL DODSON
- variant cover by JENNY FRISON
- Aphrodite’s son just might know the secret to reuniting Wonder Woman with her long-lost family and home on Paradise Island…but even if he does—and is willing to tell her—would she be able to survive the journey?
- ON SALE 05.22.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T
WONDER TWINS #4
- written by MARK RUSSELL
- art and cover by STEPHEN BYRNE
- variant cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE
- From the writer of two of the most critically acclaimed DC Comics of all time (THE FLINTSTONES and EXIT STAGE LEFT: THE SNAGGLEPUSS CHRONICLES), it’s a mind-bending new look at DC’s new alien teen sensations…the Wonder Twins!
- It’s spring and love is in the air—even for the Wonder Twins!—as they try to adjust to life on Earth and as interns for the Justice League. After Jayne makes an impressive showing at her new school’s science fair, the twins both get dates that don’t go as planned but the bigger threat may come from Jayne’s best friend Polly Math, daughter of reformed villain Filo Math.
- ON SALE 05.08.19
- $3.99 US | 4 of 6 | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T
YOUNG JUSTICE #5
- written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS
- art by PATRICK GLEASON and KRIS ANKA
- cover by PATRICK GLEASON
- variant cover by KRIS ANKA
- Gemworld rips in half as Dark Opal battles the teen heroes of Young Justice as this huge, in-continuity epic continues. While Robin, Amethyst, Impulse, Teen Lantern and Superboy fight for their freedom, the secrets of Jinny Hex, Jonah Hex’s great-great-granddaughter, are revealed—and it is a DC Universe doozy!
- ON SALE 05.01.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T+