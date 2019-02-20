DC Comics single-issue solicitations for May 2019

Every month, SYFY WIRE will be bringing you the solicitations for all the upcoming comic books you need to know about. Today we have DC Comics listings for April 2019 single-issue comics.

It's another big month for the DC Universe, as one of its heroes crosses over to meet up with another group of legendary crimefighters one more time in Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III #1, while the crisis all of the DC heroes face comes to its conclusion in the final issue of Heroes In Crisis.

Plus, the Year of the Villain and DCeased events will launch with first issues, Matt Fraction and Greg Rucka team up for a new series, the Superman group launches a "Leviathan Rising" special one-shot, and Batman and the Outsiders relaunches with a new number one issue. And over at DC Black Label, the blockbuster team of Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo re-teams for an all-new Batman story, "Last Knight on Earth."

Check out all of DC's offerings in May below, and get ready to update your pull list.

