Debate Club: From Fight Club to fighting zombies, Brad Pitt's 5 best genre roles

This Friday, Brad Pitt stars in one of his most ambitious projects, the meditative, immersive sci-fi drama Ad Astra.

Brad's an Oscar winner as a producer on 12 Years a Slave and he's received three nominations as an actor, but he's also been part of some of the most iconic genre films of the last few decades. Whether dripping in swagger or having a laugh playing a total oddball, the 55-year-old is one of the last of the classic movie stars, drawing audiences to theaters simply because we want to see what he does next.

As he prepares for his journey into the cosmos, let's look back at his five finest genre roles.