Debate Club: The 5 best British sci-fi films

Welcome to Debate Club, where Tim Grierson and Will Leitch, the hosts of the Grierson & Leitch podcast, tackle the greatest arguments in pop culture.

With a new season of Doctor Who now going on, we thought it might be a good time to pay tribute to the best British sci-fi films.

So what do we mean when we say "British," you ask? Basically, that the movie was, at least, a British co-production. The director could be of another nationality, and the film didn't need to be set in Great Britain to qualify. Pretty straightforward, right?

So, with those ground rules established, here's a look at our top five, which includes disturbing dystopias, aliens, and one killer computer.