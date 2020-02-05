Debate Club: The 5 best genre films by African-American directors this century

Welcome to Debate Club, where Tim Grierson and Will Leitch, the hosts of the Grierson & Leitch podcast, tackle the greatest arguments in pop culture.

Happy Black History Month: For this week's Debate Club, we're celebrating this century's best genre films from African-American directors. With that in mind, don't look for Widows on this list — Steve McQueen is British — or great movies such as Moonlight, which aren't genre-y enough for our purposes.

But that still left plenty of room for five terrific movies, including one from one of America's all-time finest filmmakers — and two from the most promising young voices in movies today. Hopefully, there will be an influx of new contenders for this list very, very soon.