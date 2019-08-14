Debate Club: The 5 best shark attack movies

Welcome to Debate Club, where Tim Grierson and Will Leitch, the hosts of the Grierson & Leitch podcast, tackle the greatest arguments in pop culture.

Neither of us has ever been close to a shark in person, outside of an aquarium. But, we remain terrified of them. That’s because of the movies. Movies were made for sharks. You’re hearing the music in your head right now just thinking about it, right? Here’s our look at the scariest movie sharks. (And we promise to revise these rankings if Tommy Wiseau’s Big Shark turns out to be any good. Just kidding: We know it won’t.)