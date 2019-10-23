Debate Club: The best Terminator movies (not directed by James Cameron)

Welcome to Debate Club, where Tim Grierson and Will Leitch, the hosts of the Grierson & Leitch podcast, tackle the greatest arguments in pop culture.

James Cameron has obviously gone on to bigger things since he directed the first two Terminator movies — and by "bigger," we mean "two of the highest grossest movies of all time" — but he'll always be associated with this franchise. This is something the franchise obviously understands: his name is all over Terminator: Dark Fate, even though he didn't direct it.

But there is value in the non-Cameron entries in the franchise. Today we rank the four Terminator movies that he didn't direct himself.