Debate Club: The best Terminator villains (who aren't Arnold)

Arnold Schwarzenegger's T-800 is one of the great science fiction villains of all time: imposing, terrifying and seemingly indestructible even when he turns into the good guy. When you have a specimen as formidable as the T-800, you have to come up with some pretty scary/tough robots for him to come up against.

So today at Debate Club, we rank the best non-T-800 villains from the Terminator movies.

***WARNING: Mild SPOILERS for Terminator: Dark Fate herein.***