Debate Club: The Wachowskis' best films (that aren't The Matrix)

Lana and Lilly Wachowski blew people's minds in the spring of 1999 when they unveiled The Matrix, an action film that merged science fiction, dystopian drama, kung-fu cinema, and pre-millennium tension, giving us a new cinematic world while popularizing cutting-edge special effects. ("Bullet time" will forever be synonymous with this groundbreaker.)

The Matrix inspired two lucrative sequels, but since then the Wachowskis have struggled to capture the zeitgeist as memorably and with such ingenuity. But that doesn't mean their cinematic risk-taking hasn't had its moments. Even their duds boast a startling strangeness that have inspired cult followings and ardent supporters, even if critics and mainstream audiences had trouble getting on board. And, of course, their pre-Matrix movie still holds up.

Here’s our ranking of the filmmakers' best movies beyond the world of Neo, Morpheus, and Trinity.