Development: Charlize Theron leads The Old Guard to Netflix; Eli Roth scares up ‘Uncut’ History of Horror

A movie version of The Old Guard graphic novel has been in the works for a while, and now we know where the alternate-history, female-driven project will land: at Netflix, and with Charlize Theron in the live-forever starring role.

Netflix has picked up the adaptation of writer Greg Rucka and artist Leandro Fernandez’ comic book tale of immortal soldiers, with Theron in the lead role as 5,000 year-old Andronika (aka Andy) the Scythian. Kiki Layne (If Beale Street Could Talk) also has joined the cast, according to Netflix.

Written by Rucka himself and helmed by Cloak & Dagger director Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Old Guard follows Andy and others in her group of immortal soldiers, each gifted with a mysterious ability to never age or die. Through history, they’ve covertly sold their services as mercenaries but, as Netflix teases, things grow more dicey for Andy and the group in the 21st Century, when they discover “the existence of a new immortal and their extraordinary abilities are exposed.”

There’s no premiere date yet for the movie version of The Old Guard, so stay tuned for more casting and development updates as they soldier our way.

If you enjoyed the candor Eli Roth’s History of Horror brought to Shudder — via its in-depth talks with Stephen King, Linda Blair, Jamie Lee Curtis, Quentin Tarantino, and other horror and pulp icons — AMC and Shudder evidently have a lot more where that came from.

A new, extended-play edition of Roth’s Shudder docu-series is soon to arrive in podcast form, in the process serving up lengthier, extended, and — as the name indicates — uncut versions of the edited sit-down interviews that previously had been edited for television. Eli Roth’s History of Horror: Uncut will debut both at iTunes and at Shudder, teasing even deeper dives into the stories behind the scares with “the masters of horror — including Stephen King, Greg Nicotero, Rob Zombie, Quentin Tarantino, Edgar Wright, Tippi Hedren, and Tony Todd — to explore the genre’s biggest themes and reveal the inspirations and struggles behind its past and present.”

Look for the first Uncut episode, an extended talk with Stephen King, at iTunes on Feb. 22, with new episodes arriving twice weekly. Shudder subscribers will get access to all the podcasts at once beginning Feb. 22.

Uncut isn’t the only genre podcast Shudder is unveiling, though: She Kills, hosted by Adrienne Barbeau (Escape from New York, The Fog), will put the spotlight on the women of horror, via “notable women — actors, directors, writers and journalists — in frank and revealing conversations about female representation and inclusion in genre filmmaking,” according to the service.

The 10-episode series will land at Shudder on Mar. 1 for subscribers; the first podcast also will arrive at iTunes the same day, with additional episodes appearing twice weekly.