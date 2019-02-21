Latest Stories

Caity Lotz arrow
Tag: TV
Casting: Caity Lotz returns as Black Canary; Skylar Astin joins Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist; more
Epcot render via Disney Blog 2019
Tag: News
Disney teases next steps in Epcot’s ‘historic transformation’
saru
Tag: Fangrrls
'The Sounds of Thunder' returns Saru to his home planet
The-Magicians-Season-4
Tag: Fangrrls
Objects in Space 2/21/19: Proof of concept
The Old Guard via Netflix 2019

Development: Charlize Theron leads The Old Guard to Netflix; Eli Roth scares up ‘Uncut’ History of Horror

Contributed by
ben_sing.jpg
Benjamin Bullard
Feb 21, 2019

A movie version of The Old Guard graphic novel has been in the works for a while, and now we know where the alternate-history, female-driven project will land: at Netflix, and with Charlize Theron in the live-forever starring role.

Netflix has picked up the adaptation of writer Greg Rucka and artist Leandro Fernandez’ comic book tale of immortal soldiers, with Theron in the lead role as 5,000 year-old Andronika (aka Andy) the Scythian. Kiki Layne (If Beale Street Could Talk) also has joined the cast, according to Netflix.

Written by Rucka himself and helmed by Cloak & Dagger director Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Old Guard follows Andy and others in her group of immortal soldiers, each gifted with a mysterious ability to never age or die. Through history, they’ve covertly sold their services as mercenaries but, as Netflix teases, things grow more dicey for Andy and the group in the 21st Century, when they discover “the existence of a new immortal and their extraordinary abilities are exposed.”

There’s no premiere date yet for the movie version of The Old Guard, so stay tuned for more casting and development updates as they soldier our way.

If you enjoyed the candor Eli Roth’s History of Horror brought to Shudder — via its in-depth talks with Stephen King, Linda Blair, Jamie Lee Curtis, Quentin Tarantino, and other horror and pulp icons — AMC and Shudder evidently have a lot more where that came from.

A new, extended-play edition of Roth’s Shudder docu-series is soon to arrive in podcast form, in the process serving up lengthier, extended, and — as the name indicates — uncut versions of the edited sit-down interviews that previously had been edited for television. Eli Roth’s History of Horror: Uncut will debut both at iTunes and at Shudder, teasing even deeper dives into the stories behind the scares with “the masters of horror  — including Stephen King, Greg Nicotero, Rob Zombie, Quentin Tarantino, Edgar Wright, Tippi Hedren, and Tony Todd — to explore the genre’s biggest themes and reveal the inspirations and struggles behind its past and present.”

Look for the first Uncut episode, an extended talk with Stephen King, at iTunes on Feb. 22, with new episodes arriving twice weekly. Shudder subscribers will get access to all the podcasts at once beginning Feb. 22. 

Uncut isn’t the only genre podcast Shudder is unveiling, though: She Kills, hosted by Adrienne Barbeau (Escape from New York, The Fog), will put the spotlight on the women of horror, via “notable women — actors, directors, writers and journalists — in frank and revealing conversations about female representation and inclusion in genre filmmaking,” according to the service. 

The 10-episode series will land at Shudder on Mar. 1 for subscribers; the first podcast also will arrive at iTunes the same day, with additional episodes appearing twice weekly.

Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: The Old Guard
Tag: netflix
Tag: Charlize Theron
Tag: Shudder
Tag: Eli Roth's History of Horror

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Horror Movies
Tag: lists
revenge_movie.jpg
The best horror offerings available to watch on streaming
Carly Lane
Sep 7, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Horror
Tag: Horror Movies
Hereditary
The modern horror renaissance and how the genre made a comeback
Tres Dean
Feb 26, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: The Haunting of Hill House
Tag: The Haunting anthology
The Haunting of HIll House
The Haunting of Hill House renewed for Season 2 as series shifts to anthology format
Matthew Jackson
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: China
Tag: netflix
The Wandering Earth
Netflix bringing Chinese sci-fi blockbuster The Wandering Earth to the U.S.
Josh Grossberg
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1