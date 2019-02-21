Development: Stallone sells dark superhero film; Children of Blood and Bone lands director; Hagrid gets a ride

Kicking off this edition of SYFY WIRE’s development roundup is news of MGM buying Sylvester Stallone’s dark superhero movie concept. Per Deadline, which first broke the news, the studio has acquired the spec script Samaritan from writer Bragi F. Schut (Escape Room) and Stallone’s recently-formed Balboa Productions banner in an apparent bidding war.

Details are sparse at the moment, apart from it being a dark superhero story with Stallone attached to star. (Looks like the Italian Stallion has developed an "if you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em" attitude towards superhero films.)

MGM will develop the project with Stallone and Braden Aftergood of Balboa. Schut will also serve as executive producer. Production is set to begin sometime this year.

Meanwhile, yet another best-selling YA novel is getting made into a movie, and has now found its director. A report from The Hollywood Reporter reveals that Rick Famuyiwa (Dope) will direct Children of Blood and Bone, an adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi’s novel, for Fox 2000.

Originally pitched by the author as an "African Last Airbender" and "Black Panther with magic," Children of Blood and Bone takes place in a kingdom infused with magic, where a young woman named Zelie Adebola witnesses the death of her mother and other magicians per orders of a ruthless king. Zelie has a chance to restore magic to her land but first must team up with a rogue princess and outwit a crown prince while avoiding vengeful spirits.

Sold for seven figures, Children of Blood and Bone was published in March of 2018, and quickly became a best seller. The second novel in an intended trilogy, Children of Virtue and Vengeance, will be released June 4 of this year.

Famuyiwa will also produce along with Temple Hill and Sunswept Entertainment. David Magee has written the script.

And finally, in theme park development news, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort just got a little more magical, if such a thing is possible. And by "magical," we mean "awesome."

The theme park has announced that it will unveil Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure to the attraction later this year.

Through this new roller coaster ride, muggles can know what it's like to fly with Hagrid around the grounds of Hogwarts castle and beyond, while on his motorbike that plunges into the paths of some of the Wizarding World’s rarest magical creatures

The attraction opens June 13 at the Hogsmeade section of the attraction.