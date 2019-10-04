Discover the costumes of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

It took eight feature films to capture J.K. Rowling's seven Harry Potter novels. But for the eighth story, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, it took two full-length plays to bring that sequel to life. It's not just representation of the world from the films; it's the future of that world.

SYFY WIRE recently visited the Lyric Theatre in New York to get some insight into the Harry Potter play. Costume designer Katrina Lindsay and several of the cast members were more than happy to share a peak behind the curtain.

"The amount of detail [in the costumes] is sort of boggling," said Janno Roberys, who portrays Draco Malfoy in the play. "I've actually built in a few moments on the stage where I just stand with my back to the audience, just going 'look at this. This is good.' Because so much work has gone into it, I want the audience to get to see it."

"It's very much my role to look at somebody and kind of look at the proportions of where the jackets might sit or the length of the school blazer cloaks to make somebody look younger," added Lindsay. "It's really important it feels like the actors are wearing the clothes and the clothes aren't wearing the actors."

Lindsay and the cast members also shed some light on the show's more memorable outfits for Dolores Umbridge, Scorpius Malfoy, and the unmistakable Professor Snape. But for those details, you must watch the entire video!