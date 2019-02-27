WIRE Buzz: Disney+ getting villains-centric series, The Night Circus conjures director

Latest Stories

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Feb 27, 2019

Find out what's buzzing in the world of genre in our latest WIRE Buzz roundup! 

Villains are getting their time in the limelight, magician-based feuds are turning into hidden love affairs, and the Bermuda Triangle is about to hit small screens everywhere. 

 

A TV show about Disney's most iconic bad guys is coming to the company's own streaming service, Disney+, Variety has confirmed

Currently named Book of Enchantments, the show will draw inspiration from Serena Valentino's Villains YA book series, exploring the origins of characters like Ursula (The Little Mermaid), Maleficent (Sleeping Beauty), the Beast (Beauty and the Beast), and the Evil Queen (Snow White).

The premise is pretty much the opposite of Disney Channel's popular Descendants movies, which follow the children of some of these villains.

Disney Villains

Credit: Disney Books

Michael Seitzman (creator of Code Black for CBS) will write and produce the project.

Disney+ is also getting two live-action Star Wars shows (The Mandalorian and one focusing on Rogue One's Cassian Andor) and a number of programs that tie directly into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

 

Longtime Harry Potter producer David Heyman is now co-producing the movie adaptation of Erin Morgenstern's 2012 fantasy novel, The Night Circus. Moreover, The Hollywood Reporter writes that Geremy Jasper (Patti Cake$) has been hired to direct.

The Night Circus

Credit: Anchor Books

Set in the 19th century, the book is almost like Romeo and Juliet, except with two magicians (Celia and Marco) as the star-crossed lovers. The latest draft of the script was turned in by Annie Baker, reworking the versions done by Moira Buffini and Patrick Ness.

Heyman is also known for producing the two live-action Paddington films and his in-the-works Willy Wonka prequel.

 

ABC's Triangle, a fictional series about people who have gone missing in the Bermuda Triangle, just found its leading man in the form of Mike Vogel (Cloverfield, Under the Dome), Deadline confirms.

Vogel will play David Roman, a man with a rocky past, but determined to turn over a fresh leaf with his daughter and fiancée.

Mike Vogel

John Britt/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

During a vacation, they are capsized during a violent storm and wash up in the Bermuda Triangle, a land out of time where many throughout history have ended up. Teaming up with individuals from other eras of time, David and his family attempt to make it back to civilization. Sounds almost like Lost mixed with Timeless, right?

Jon Harmon Feldman (Designated Survivor) is writing and producing the pilot episode.

