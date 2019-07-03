Latest Stories

Bloodshot #1 Cover B
Tag: Comics
Exclusive Preview: Bloodshot is back in first look at comic relaunch
Hunger Games Mockingjay Part 2
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Lord of the Rings series rings up director; Hunger Games axes NYC plans
open spellbook
Tag: Fangrrls
Using practical psychology to be more of a Basic Witch
Ultimatetitlebanner.PNG
Tag: Comics
An ultimate oral history of Ultimate Spider-Man
Donnie Darko
More info i
Credit: Newmarket Films
Tag: Science
Tag: News

Do dreams merge with reality when a near-death experience happens?

Contributed by
Screen Shot 2017-08-16 at 8.21.50 PM.png
Elizabeth Rayne
Jul 3, 2019

Time distortion. Out-of-body experiences. Sleep paralysis. Hallucinations. Astral projection. We’ve seen these phenomena in sci-fi movies and shows like Donnie Darko, Flatliners, Charmed and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. But what (besides magic) could really be behind the warped sense of time Donnie experiences or Ambrose’s feeling of leaving his own body behind?

What sounds like a mystical experience can be really traumatizing. Scientists are starting to get an idea of what might be causing these eerie sensations. A new study by an international team of researchers has found a possible link between disordered REM sleep and near-death experiences, or NDEs, and how the human brain wakes and dreams.

REM sleep is that phase of sleep when your eyes move rapidly and your brain functions as if you were awake. This is when you have the most vivid dreams. Your body is also paralyzed because the brain transmits a signal to the spinal cord to keep your limbs from moving. Most people aren’t aware of that because, you know, they’re dreaming.

Frighteningly enough, NDEs — which affect a startling 1 in 10 people — are experienced just as much by those who have gone through something life-threatening (as in someone on the brink of drowning seeing a white light) as those who are in no danger at the time of the phenomenon.

Donnie Darko

What is really going on in Donnie's brain when he sees Frank? Science now has an idea. (Credit: Newmarket Films)

The researchers found that REM sleep disorders like sleep paralysis mean a greater chance of NDEs. While sleep paralysis isn’t actually dangerous, it can feel like you’re on the verge of death. The sleeper will wake up unable to move and even breathe in some cases. Hallucinations often happen right before falling asleep or upon waking in that paralyzed state.

"Sometimes I wake at night, and I can't move,” reported one subject from the study. “I see strange things, like spirits or demons at my door, and after a while I see them coming beside me. I can't move or talk, and they sit on my chest."

So could that explain why Donnie Darko kept seeing the deranged rabbit otherwise known as Frank? The researchers hypothesized that the brains of people prone to such experiences tend to merge waking and dreaming states.

"Our central finding is that we confirmed the association of near-death experiences with REM sleep intrusion,” said neurologist and lead researcher Dr. Daniel Kondziella. “Although association is not causality, identifying the physiological mechanisms behind REM sleep intrusion into wakefulness might advance our understanding of near-death experiences."

While fascinating, these findings still barely dive deeper than the surface of the immeasurably deep ocean of consciousness. It’s still all really nebulous, just like a dream.

(via Eurekalert)

Tag: Science
Tag: News
Tag: Science
Tag: Dreams

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: