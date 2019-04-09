WIRE Buzz: Doctor Who flies to Pluto TV; Game of Thrones soundtrack album; Deep Space Nine doc

Today’s WIRE Buzz finds a nerdy classic headed to a new home, a piece of dominant geekery crossing over to other areas of pop culture, and a Star Trek documentary. No reason to talk around that last one — Trekkies are here for any and all Trek, even Deep Space Nine.

But first, let’s talk Doctor Who. The long-running show that distorts time and space in a way both utterly eccentric and charmingly sci-fi is headed to a new streaming network. According to The Wrap, the BBC show is going to Pluto TV, where each show is getting its own “channel” on the streaming service.

This Doctor Who channel will rotate over 200 episodes from the early days of the Doctors, bringing the classics to fans who may have only jumped on the TARDIS during the Matt Smith or David Tennant or Jodie Whittaker eras. With both VOD services and linear channels (aka channels that air programming like regular TV), Pluto TV should scratch the itch of any Whovian after some old-school fun.

Next, an equally potent pop culture juggernaut: Game of Thrones. HBO’s fantasy series has touched a lot of merch in the years leading up to its final season (which starts airing on April 14), and now it’s getting a soundtrack album as it takes its victory lap.

According to a release, For The Throne is coming from Columbia Records and features artists as varied as A$AP Rocky, Mumford & Sons, The National, and The Weeknd — all paying tribute to the Iron Throne. With various vinyl covers representing different house sigils and multiple colors designating either fire or ice, fans can customize their albums to be as unique as the oddball collection of artists included on them.

You can also check out the trailer, which includes all the artists involved, below:

Video of For The Throne (Music Inspired by the HBO Series Game of Thrones) Official Album Trailer

The album drops on April 26 and is currently available for pre-order.

Next up, genre fans head under the sea with the Cousteaus. That’s because, as Deadline reports, the Science Channel has ordered a new four-episode series from Celine and Fabien Cousteau: Legends of the Deep. The Dan Hughes-directed show will follow the siblings as they explore the strange depths of the ocean, looking into shipwrecks, Bermuda Triangle mysteries, Mayan sea monsters, and massive sinkholes.

Legends of the Deep premieres on June 9.

Finally, IGN reports that a new documentary will dig into a relatively unloved piece of the Star Trek canon: Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. What We Left Behind: Looking Back at Star Trek: Deep Space Nine is co-directed by DS9 showrunner Ira Steven Behr and sponsored by Indiegogo after a successful crowdfunding campaign. The fan-backed (and record-breakingly successful) film is getting theatrical distribution, which will bring the behind-the-scenes access, restored episode clips, and speculative creations of the original writers to Trekkies everywhere.

What We Left Behind hits theaters on May 13.