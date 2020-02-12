The Doctor makes a new friend in exclusive reveal of Quirk Books' Doctor Who: The Runaway TARDIS

The Thirteenth Doctor is about to embark on a brand-new adventure with a new friend, and this time she's doing it in the pages of her very own picture book. SYFY WIRE is pleased to exclusively reveal that this spring, Doctor Who will join Quirk Books' line of Pop Classics picture books with a new story involving a lonely little girl, a stray peanut butter and jelly sandwich, and a brand-new alien species.

Doctor Who: The Runaway TARDIS, based on the Doctor Who adventures by Chris Chibnall and illustrated by Kim Smith, stars a girl named Lizzie who's having trouble making friends at school. Lizzie hatches a plan to run away, and packs some sandwiches for her trip, but little does she know that her adventure is going to take her much farther than she imagined. When Lizzie wanders into a phone box that happens to be bigger on the inside, she finds herself stowing away on the TARDIS and in the company of The Doctor. When the ship breaks down, it's up to Lizzie and a group of adorable alien engineers called the Glorp to save the day.

Check out the cover for Doctor Who: The Runaway TARDIS below.

Photo: Quirk Books

Quirk's Pop Classics series is a line of picture books aimed at readers ages 4-8 which offer fun, adorable new takes on beloved pop culture franchises. Under illustrator Kim Smith, the series has so far tackled the likes of Home Alone, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The X-Files, Back to the Future, and more. Now, it's Doctor Who's turn.

Doctor Who: The Runaway TARDIS will arrive in bookstores May 5. For more information, check out the Quirk Books website.