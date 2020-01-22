Doctor Who: Jodie Whittaker confirms she'll wield the sonic screwdriver at least one more season

When it comes to Doctor Who, actors playing The Doctor come and then they go. Sometimes they'll play the titular role for years on end, and other times they'll wield the sonic screwdriver for just one season. Now, our current Doctor, Jodie Whittaker, has made it clear that she'll be around for at least one more trip in the box.

Whittaker, who SYFY WIRE recently caught up with at a Doctor Who red carpet event, told Entertainment Weekly that she'll be sticking with the series for at least one more season following the currently airing Season 12. Though there's been speculation before about how long Whittaker's Gallifreyan stint would last, this is the first official confirmation that she wouldn't be ditching her coat and suspenders come the end of this season.

"Yes, I’m doing another season. That might be a massive exclusive that I’m not supposed to say..." said Whittaker, "...but it’s unhelpful for me to say, because it would be a massive lie! I absolutely adore it."

It seems that though The Doctor always lies, Jodie Whittaker does not. Just because she's in for at least Season 13 (and hopefully longer), she makes it clear she's not The Doctor for life.

"At some point, these shoes are going to be handed on, but it’s not yet. I’m clinging on tight!”

Long may Whittaker cling. This news makes us want to quote 13 herself: "Aw, brilliant!"

Doctor Who airs on Sunday nights at 8:00 p.m. on BBC America.