Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War
WIRE Buzz: MCU Infinity Saga set to cost everything; Viz announces Star Wars: The Legends of Luke Skywalker manga; DC's next YA slate revealed
We got our first glimpse at Star Wars after Rise of Skywalker at NYCC
NYCC: neXt creator Manny Coto teases his grounded, high-concept sci-fi thriller
The Walking Dead Season 10
Braaaaiiiins! AMC digs up world premiere of The Walking Dead Season 10 at NYCC 2019
Dominic Monaghan reveals first look at his Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker character

Jacob Oller
Oct 5, 2019
It's been a little more than a year since Lost and Lord of the Rings star Dominic Monaghan's casting in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was announced. But now, thanks to merchandise, fans finally have their first look at his character. Is there a more Star Wars way to find out? Probably not, unless it was scrolling slowy vertically up the screen.

The J.J. Abrams-directed film sees Monaghan reunite with the Lost creator in a role that Triple Force Friday illuminated yesterday with a bit of new imagery of one of the newly released tie-in items. The actor was so excited that he promptly tweeted and Instagrammed the image, showing off his bearded look. Check out who'll be joining Poe (Oscar Isaac), Rey (Daisy Ridley), and Finn (John Boyega) as the Skywalker saga comes to a close:

Well, that certainly looks like a Star Wars-ified Dominic Monaghan. While we still don't know the character's name, we know now that he's decked out in Resistance-looking wear, all khaki, goggles, and guns. Perhaps he'll be joining the main squad in their desert digs as fans have seen in the trailers.

Along with Richard E. Grant (Allegiant General Pryde) and Keri Russell (Zorii Bliss), Monaghan plays one of the high-profile newcomers to the series. And it's a dream come true for the actor, who previously stated: "The galaxy far far away has had almost as much influence as the one I live in, so I am delighted to be involved."

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on Dec. 20.

