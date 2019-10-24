Dream Casting: Captain Harlock

Dream Casting is an imaginative look at the casting process of potential Hollywood projects based on comics and other media. This isn't just about what is being made; this is about what should be made, and who we think should be the stars.

Captain Harlock is a classic Japanese manga created by the legendary artist Leiji Matsumoto. It was adapted into a beloved TV anime in the '70s and has since inspired multiple animated films and even a recent manga reboot.

I want to imagine a live-action Captain Harlock movie. Based on the original manga run, it would tell the story of the space pirate captain of the starship Arcadia protecting a weakened Earth that despises him from the invading Mazon aliens.

Although the titular Harlock is central to the story, the real protagonist is Tadashi Daiba, a young man from Earth who joins the Arcadia's crew after the death of his father but is expected to spy on Harlock by the cowardly Earth government.

Here we go.