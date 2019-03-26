Latest Stories

The Night King Game of Thrones Season 7
Game of Thrones showrunners explain origins of Night King, aka 'Death'
The Princess Bride
WIRE Buzz: The Princess Bride goes to Broadway; Wild Seed sprouts at Amazon; more
Us hero
Objects in Space 3/26/19: Who are you people?
Dream Casting: He-Man and the Masters of the Universe
Dream Casting: He-Man and the Masters of the Universe
Dream Casting: He-Man and the Masters of the Universe

Dream Casting: He-Man and the Masters of the Universe

Elle Collins
Mar 26, 2019

Dream Casting is an imaginative look at the casting process of potential Hollywood projects based on comics and other media. This isn't just about what is being made; this is about what should be made, and who we think should be the stars.

The upcoming Masters of the Universe movie has been in development for years now. For a long time, all we've known for sure about it is that it will surely have a bigger budget than the 1987 Cannon Films version. But the production recently returned to the news, thanks to reports that Noah Centineo may be playing He-Man.

Naturally, I've decided to fill out the rest of the cast for this movie, which I'm hoping will have a light-hearted enough tone, and maybe a bit of knowing camp, to help audiences buy into a world where characters have names like these.

Noah Centineo as He-Man

Noah Centineo as He-Man

I probably would have picked someone older and with bigger muscles for the part of He-Man, but of course as Prince Adam he is meant to be quite young. Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I've Loved Before) should be interesting in the role.

Saoirse Ronan as Teela

Saoirse Ronan as Teela

Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird) is a really versatile young actor, and she'll be great as a sardonic warrior woman.

Nick Offerman as Man-At-Arms

Nick Offerman as Man-At-Arms

Nick Offerman (Parks & Recreation) is the clear choice to play Man-At-Arms. Not only does he looks like him, he can really embody that tired, aging warrior vibe with a sense of humor.

Noomi Rapace as the Sorceress

Noomi Rapace as the Sorceress

The Sorceress is a being of pure magic, and Noomi Rapace (Prometheus) will be able to embody her power and wisdom.

Jason Momoa as Stratos

Jason Momoa as Stratos

Jason Momoa was a hero of the sea in Aquaman, but here he'd be a hero of sky, as the leader of a race of bird people.

Delroy Lindo as Skeletor

Delroy Lindo as Skeletor

Delroy Lindo (The Good Fight) is a veteran character actor, and whether the Skeletor look is achieved with makeup or CGI, his acting underneath will make the character memorable.

Greta Lee as Evil-Lyn

Greta Lee as Evil-Lyn

Greta Lee (Russian Doll) is really funny, but even more importantly she's great at playing stone cold characters. She can bring both aspects to the table as Skeletor's right-hand sorceress.

Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson as Beast Man

Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson as Beast Man

Beast Man doesn't need to portray a complex character, he just needs to be huge and scary. Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (Game of Thrones) is huge and scary without even wearing monster makeup, so imagine what he'll look like with it.

Alan Tudyk as Merman

Alan Tudyk as Merman

Alan Tudyk (Doom Patrol) is a physical actor who also has a unique talent for voices. If anyone can pull off the ridiculousness of Merman, it's him.

Doug Jones as Trap Jaw

Doug Jones as Trap Jaw

The piratey cyborg aptly named Trap Jaw should absolutely be a creature of creepy prosthetics and imposing metal attachments. If anybody can act inside a rig like that, it's Doug Jones (Star Trek: Discovery).

Bokeem Woodbine as Zodac

Bokeem Woodbine as Zodac

Zodac is a cosmic character of mysterious alignment and unknown motives. Bokeem Woodbine (Spider-Man: Homecoming) can pull that off and probably even look good in the helmet.

Hugo Weaving as King Randor

Hugo Weaving as King Randor

Hugo Weaving (The Matrix, Lord of the Rings) is a genre veteran, and a uniquely talented character actor, but honestly I'm mostly casting him for his kingly beard.

Julianne Moore as Queen Marlena

Julianne Moore as Queen Marlena

In the cartoons, Marlena was originally an astronaut who'd come from Earth. Whether they work that into the movie or not, Julianne Moore (The Hunger Games: Mockingjay) can play both a loving mother and a woman with hidden depths.

