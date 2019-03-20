Noah Centineo may have the power to play He-Man

It looks like the upcoming Mattel feature Masters of the Universe may have found its He-Man.

Charlie's Angels actor Noah Centineo is currently in talks to play the defender of Eternia, according to The Wrap. Nothing's official just yet, but Centineo won over fans in last year's romantic comedy To All the Boys I've Loved Before and could have the star power to establish an all-new franchise based on Mattel's mega-popular toyline from the 1980s.

While the film's been in development for some time, it was announced last year that Adam and Aaron Nee were attached to direct. Then, back in January, word came that the screenplay would come from Iron Man writers Matt Holloway and Art Marcum. Also, executive producer David Goyer wrote an early draft of the script, and it was rumored that he made He-Man and his evil nemesis, Skeletor, brothers. Obviously, that remains to be seen, but that would be... interesting.

Masters of the Universe comes as part of Mattel's aggressive development of both film and TV projects based on their best-known toylines. They even formed their own production division to get multiple projects off the ground, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, and even the View-Master, which ought to take some serious development vision.

Right now, part of the He-Man mythology lives on over at Netflix, with a She-Ra series that's two seasons strong. Though the character, who's also He-Man's sister, was initially created to cash in on the popularity of Masters of the Universe, the Netflix series has no plans to include him at the moment.