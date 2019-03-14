Dream Casting: Plastic Man

Dream Casting is an imaginative look at the casting process of potential Hollywood projects based on comics and other media. This isn't just about what is being made; this is about what should be made, and who we think should be the stars.

It's almost St. Patrick's Day, so I thought it would be fun to focus on an Irish-American superhero. Daredevil is the most famous of those, but he's already had a movie and a TV series. On the other hand, Plastic Man, aka Patrick 'Eel' O'Brien, has never appeared in live action, but he does have a movie in the works.

In imagining a Plastic Man movie, I've turned to the 2004 series by legendary cartoonist Kyle Baker. Baker did a great job of giving Plas a supporting cast and some continuity, while keeping the absurd tone. Obviously the movie would also owe a lot to the original Jack Cole comics as well, particularly in the visual style.