Dream Casting: Red Sonja

Dream Casting is an imaginative look at the casting process of potential Hollywood projects based on comics and other media. This isn't just about what is being made; this is about what should be made, and who we think should be the stars.

News recently broke that the planned Red Sonja movie is on hold, presumably because director Bryan Singer is facing allegations of sexual assault. I'm entirely in favor of Bryan Singer being kick off the project (and all projects), but I think it's a shame to abandon the movie just because of him. I agree with my colleague Kayleigh Donaldson that Red Sonja should continue with a female director.

My personal choice to take over the film would be the Soska Sisters, who love comics and have mostly worked in horror. Whether or not you agree with that choice, I've put together a cast for a Red Sonja movie based on the 2013 comics reboot by Gail Simone and Walter Geovani.