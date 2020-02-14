Dream Casting: The American 'Parasite' remake

Dream Casting is an imaginative look at the casting process of potential Hollywood projects based on comics and other media. This isn't just about what is being made; this is about what should be made, and who we think should be the stars.

Bong Joon-ho's Parasite did great at the Academy Awards, and we already know there's an American version coming, but it's going to be a TV miniseries co-produced by Bong Joon-ho and Adam McKay, so it definitely has a solid chance of at least being interesting.

For this week, I took the central characters of the movie and tried to imagine who might play them on American television. I figure this version will be set in an American city, and it seems likely that some element of race will be added to the class issues at the heart of the Korean film.

In casting this American Parasite, I identified the characters by their role in the story, because I figured they'll all have different names anyway.

(And yeah, Parasite isn't exactly 'genre,' but it isn't exactly not either, so ... here we go!)

WARNING: SPOILERS FOR PARASITE HEREIN ...