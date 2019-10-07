WIRE Buzz: American Gods adds 2 to pantheon; Buck Rogers' Gil Gerard joins 2491; more

American Gods will be growing its pantheon by two in Season 3.

The Getdown star Herizen F. Guardiola has been cast to play Oshun, the Yoruban goddess of love, purity, and fertility — who, like Mr. Anansi, proved to be an important figure to the enslaved. She'll be a recurring character who will play a major role in the spiritual awakening of Shadow (Ricky Whittle).

Also, Ashley Reyes landed a series regular role as Cordelia, a tech-savvy college dropout who's facing mounting student loan debt. That is, until Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane) comes into her life. While she joins the road trip as the go-to IT department, she's unaware of the divine battle between the New Gods and the Old Gods she's found herself in the middle of.

The two will join other newcomers to the Starz hit series, including Blythe Danner and shock-rocker Marilyn Manson, who'll be playing the frontman for Viking death metal band Blood Death. At this time, there's no release date for Season 3.

(via Deadline)

Next up, a former Buck Rogers will go behind-the-scenes for the upcoming sci-fi drama 2491.

Gil Gerard, who played the titular astronaut in the NBC series Buck Rogers in the 25th Century that ran from 1979-1981, will be an executive producer for the upcoming series. The actor's expertise was sought out specifically, as 2491 is aiming to not only recapture the spirit from the 40-year-old show, but finish what it started.

In a statement earlier today, creator Salvatore Verini said his show "will follow an astronaut as he is catapulted into the future and returns to an Earth far different than the one he left behind, but the protagonist will follow a direction more the way [Gerard] was originally pushing for Buck to go back in the '80s."

Gerard echoed that sentiment, admitting that he "hated the second season" of Buck Rogers. "I always wanted Buck to stay on Earth," he added, "but we got a new executive producer for season two that had no respect for the audience and the show."

There's currently no release date or outlet for 2491.

(via The Hollywood Reporter)

Finally, Dreamworks Animation and Universal have announced their upcoming animation slate, with two feature films set for 2021.

The first is a still-untitled feature based on the DreamWorks Netflix series Spirit Riding Free, which itself is based on the 2002 documentary Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron. The series followed a girl who formed an unbreakable bond with a wild mustang named Spirit. After the horse's herd gets captured, the two embark on a daring rescue mission. The release date is set for May 14, 2021.

Also on deck for 2021 is The Bad Guys, a comedic tale of redemption that follows a quintet of crooks — Mr. Wolf, Mr. Snake, Mr. Piranha, Mr. Shark, and Ms. Tarantula — who are on the quest for redemption. It'll mark the feature debut for Pierre Perifel, who worked as an animator on Shrek Forever After, Curious George, and the Kung Fu Panda franchise. It'll open Sept. 17, 2021.

(via The Hollywood Reporter)