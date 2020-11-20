Woohoo! There's a Doctor Re-Who-nion brewing in exclusive DuckTales clip

Clan McDuck is about to get a little bit bigger, as Disney XD's DuckTales gets ready to introduce yet another member of Scrooge's immediate family: his sister, Matilda McDuck! Even better? There's a lot for Doctor Who fans to love here, too.

The upcoming episode, "The Fight for Castle McDuck," sees Matilda making her grand entrance — though as our exclusive clip reveals, it's not the happiest reunion for Scrooge (David Tennant) and his younger sibling. In fact, the bitter feud that exists between the pair will spread to the rest of the family, as Phantom Blot attempts to steal a priceless artifact and destroy Castle McDuck once and for all.

The episode marks Matilda's first-ever appearance on either DuckTales show, having first appeared in Scrooge McDuck creator Carl Barks' Duck Family Tree, and later showing up throughout the comic series The Life and Times of Scrooge McDuck, which was written and drawn by Don Rosa.

Video of Meet Scrooge&#039;s Sister | Sneak Peek | DuckTales | Disney XD

Of course, that's not the only "reunion" of sorts taking place in the episode. Lending her voice to Matilda is Tennant's fellow Scotsperson and Doctor Who veteran, Michelle Gomez. And while her take on Missy (aka The Master) and the Scrooge actor's incarnation of the titular Doctor (otherwise known as "Ten") never technically met, it's the kind of voice-casting that makes you wish they had. (Perhaps in an alternate dimension-type episode, where the Tenth Doctor got to retain Tennant's Scottish accent?)

The episode also sees the return of Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian) as Phantom Blot, a villainous magic hunter that the McDuck family keeps going up against, as well as Graham McTavish (Outlander) and Ashley Jensen (Lady and the Tramp) as Scrooge and Matilda's parents Fergus and Downy McDuck.

Credit: Disney XD

Also appearing are the show's usual cast of voice actors, including Danny Pudi (MythicQuest, Community), Ben Schwartz (Sonic the Hedgehog), and Bobby Moynihan (We Bare Bears) as Scrooge's grandnephews Huey, Dewey, and Louie, as well as Kate Micucci (Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?) as Webby, Beck Bennett (Saturday Night Live) as LaunchPad McQuack, Toks Olagundoye (Carmen Sandiego) as Mrs. Beakly, Tony Alselmo (Who Framed Roger Rabbit 2) as Donald Duck, and Paget Brewester (BoJack Horseman) as Della Duck, his sister and the triplets' mother.

"The Fight for Castle McDuck" airs Monday, Nov. 23 at 7:00 p.m. ET/PT on DisneyXD and DisneyNOW.