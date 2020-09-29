'Dune' gets gorgeous $695 Folio Society treatment just in time for Herbert's 100th birthday

The world has Dune fever thanks to the upcoming film adaptation of Frank Herbert's classic entry novel to his epic franchise, and both newcomers wooed by Denis Villeneuve's fresh trailer and longtime hardcore fans should be interested in the new limited edition printing of the book by The Folio Society. In honor of what would have been the author's 100th birthday, the book is getting a 500-copy run with cloth binding, interior illustrations, commemorative box, and companion volume of essays by the likes of series author Brian Herber and Pulitzer-winner Michael Dirda.

This ultra-fancy, ultra-exclusive way to experience Paul Atreides' first adventure will run fans $695 — meaning they might have to be Dukes themselves to join this very limited club. But it's got all the fixings: a map that fits in the book's cover pocket, new endpapers, and a red-and-orange design that conjures up the very essence of melange.

Take a look:



Behind those beautiful illustrations is artist Sam Weber, who's signed each copy. He discusses his work on the Dune series below:

Video of Sam Weber on illustrating the Folio edition of Dune

For those still in the market for a fancy Dune but not quite at the level of interplanetary royalty, there's also The Folio Society's $135 collector's edition of the book.

Villeneuve's Dune is still set to hit theaters on Dec. 18.