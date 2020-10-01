Birds of Prey, Invisible Man & The Old Guard dominate E! People's Choice Awards nominations

Blockbuster releases have been pretty much non-existent these last six months, but that didn't stop major genre releases from dominating this year's nominations for the E! People's Choice Awards.

Cathy Yan's Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), for instance, nabbed five nominations — for "The Movie of 2020," "The Action Movie of 2020," "The Female Movie Star of 2020" (Margot Robbie), "The Action Movie Star of 2020" (also Robbie), and "The Soundtrack Song of 2020" ("Boss Bitch," Doja Cat).

Another comic book adaptation, Gina Prince-Bythewood's The Old Guard, is up for "The Movie of 2020," "The Action Movie of 2020," "The Female Movie Star of 2020" (Charlize Theron), and "The Action Movie Star of 2020" (also Theron).

Project Power, a subversive superhero flick written by The Batman co-scribe Mattson Tomlin netted four nods: "The Movie of 2020," "The Action Movie of 2020," "The Male Movie Star of 2020" (Jamie Foxx), "The Action Movie Star of 2020" (also Foxx).

Writer-director Leigh Whannell's revamped take on The Invisible Man for Universal Pictures racked up three big nods for "The Movie of 2020," "The Drama Movie of 2020," and "The Drama Movie Star of 2020" (Elisabeth Moss). Even Bloodshot, which ran in theaters for a short time before the pandemic hit, got recognized for "The Action Movie of 2020," "The Male Movie Star of 2020" (Vin Diesel), and "The Action Movie Star of 2020" (also Diesel).

While its box office performance isn't up to pre-health crisis snuff, Christopher Nolan's Tenet still got recognized in two categories: "The Action Movie of 2020" and "The Action Movie Star of 2020" (John David Washington). Disney's live-action Mulan remake — now streaming on Disney+ for a fee of $29.99 — got two nominations as well for "The Action Movie of 2020" and "The Soundtrack Song of 2020" ("Loyal Brave True," Christina Aguilera).

Trolls World Tour is notable for being the only animated movie to be nominated for "The Movie of 2020." Like Bloodshot, it only played in theaters for a tiny window before hitting PVOD amid the pandemic. In addition to the top cinematic prize, it's also vying for "The Family Movie of 2020" and "The Soundtrack Song of 2020" ("The Other Side," SZA x Justin Timberlake).

Dolittle, My Spy, Onward, Scoob!, Sonic the Hedgehog, and The Willoughbys are among the rest of the "Family Movie" competitors. Following its hybrid rollout in late August, Bill & Ted Face the Music pulled out two nods for "The Comedy Movie of 2020" and "The Comedy Movie Star of 2020" (Keanu Reeves).

On the TV side of things, Riverdale and The Walking Dead made the list of hopefuls for "The Drama Show of 2020," while The Good Place secured a spot among "The Comedy Show of 2020" and "Comedy Star of 2020" (Kristen Bell and Jameela Jamil) contenders.

Fresh off the announcement that Daryl is getting a Walking Dead spinoff alongside Carol, Norman Reedus scored a nod for "The Male TV Star of 2020." Steve Carell is in the running, too, for his turn as General Mark Naird in Space Force. Danai Gurira, who exited The Walking Dead in Season 10, was nominated for "The Female TV Star of 2020," thanks her badass turn as Michonne. Gurira packs a double punch in "The Drama TV Star of 2020" category, which also boasts Riverdale's Cole Sprouse.

SYFY is also in the running for "The Sci-fi Fantasy Show of 2020" with Wynonna Earp. It's up against DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Legacies, Locke & Key, Supergirl, Supernatural, The Flash, and The Umbrella Academy.

For the full list of this year's nominees, click here.