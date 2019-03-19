Latest Stories

Charisma Carpenter, David Boreanaz, and Glenn Quinn in Angel.
Tag: TV
David Boreanaz teases possible Angel reunion in the works
Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Evan Alex, and Shahadi Wright Joseph in Us
Tag: Movies
Us premiere: Jordan Peele explains why reality (not doppelgängers) is the scariest thing
John David Washington BlacKkKlansman
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: John David Washington cast in Christopher Nolan’s latest; The CW previews Riverdale's Heathers musical; more
The Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther, Black Widow, Captain America
Tag: Fangrrls
Objects in Space 3/19/19: It is your time
Rogue One Darth Vader

Early Rogue One script featured a wedding, kept Death Star a secret

Contributed by
don.jpg
Don Kaye
Mar 19, 2019

Imagine Rogue One: A Star Wars Story ending not with the death of all the major characters, but instead closing out with... a wedding. Guess what? It could have happened.

As we know, Rogue One wasn't exactly a smooth production for Lucasfilm and Disney. The script went through numerous drafts and a large portion of director Gareth Edwards' movie was actually reshot after Edwards finished principal photography by an uncredited Tony Gilroy, who did earn a screenplay co-credit.

Gilroy has spoken in somewhat vague terms about what went down during production, but writer Chris Weitz — whose draft of the film won him the other of the film's two screenwriting credits — opens up a bit about the story's evolution in a new episode of the Cult Popture podcast (the Rogue One discussion starts around 44:00).

Weitz, who thought he might be taking a meeting for the since-abandoned Boba Fett movie when he was first summoned to the Mouse House, says in the podcast that he was handed the frst draft of the Rogue One script by Gary Whitta and immediately saw things he wanted to change — like the ending.

He explains, "The version prior to that didn’t have everyone die. As a matter of fact, it ended with a wedding. I think it was on the presumption that Disney wouldn’t allow characters to die with such abandon."

Weitz doesn't reveal who married whom in that first pass, but he says he felt it was essential that all the main heroes perish: "I felt it was necessary, first of all, because nobody ever mentions them or sees them again... but also because we’ve done this whole sort of theme about sacrifice that it was appropriate that all of our main characters die."

Another feature of Weitz's script, he says, was that he kept the existence of the Death Star a secret and the goal of the rebels' mission a mystery. "It wasn’t clear at the beginning of the movie that the Death Star was going to be the Death Star,” Weitz reveals. “It was just the sense that the rebellion had that something bad was going down and we need to find out about it. There was this developing sense of dread throughout the film."

Marketing prevailed over that plot element, however, with Disney and Lucasfilm not willing to hide Star Wars' best-known planet-sized weapon from the public in their efforts to promote the movie. By that time, however, the project had passed out of Weitz's hands and eventually landed with Gilroy, who deployed a number of extensive changes on his own.

Weitz recalls, “I had no idea what it was really going to look like until I sat down at the premiere. So weirdly, it was like watching a movie that I had written on and a new movie at the same time because I knew there was going to be all this new footage."

His verdict? “I feel great about the final cut,” the screenwriter concludes. “I really liked the movie.”

Weitz and Star Wars fans seem to be in agreement on that: Rogue One was largely acclaimed by fans and critics, going on to earn over $1 billion at the worldwide box office — even with that wedding being canceled and everyone dying anyway.

(via The Playlist)

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Tag: Chris Weitz
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Gareth Edwards
Tag: Tony Gilroy
Tag: Death Star

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Tag: Star Wars
rogue one.jpg
Rogue One co-writer Tony Gilroy opens up about the 'terrible trouble' that led to his reshoot work
Matthew Jackson
Apr 5, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 2
Tag: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Tag: Gareth Edwards
1467014_1280x720.jpg
Gareth Edwards explains why they changed the original ending of Rogue One
Trent Moore
Mar 15, 2017
Comment count Comment count: Trending 6
Tag: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Tag: Jedi
Felicity-Jones-Jyn-Erso-Rogue-One-disguise_0.jpg
Rogue One originally featured Jedi, including one with a very close tie to Jyn
Trent Moore
Dec 23, 2016
Comment count Comment count: Trending 12
Tag: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Tag: Gareth Edwards
Rogue-One-A-Star-Wars-Story-Felicity-Jones-as-Jyn-Erso-and-Diego-Luna-as-Cassian-Andor.jpg
Gareth Edwards reveals the very different, original ending for Rogue One
Trent Moore
Dec 20, 2016
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0