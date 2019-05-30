WIRE Buzz: Edgar Wright starts Last Night in Soho; Jungle Cruise reshoots; more

Director Edgar Wright has begun shooting his latest film, Last Night in Soho. The horror/thriller marks the filmmaker's first feature since 2017's heist movie Baby Driver, which was his most successful to date.

The film's not due in theaters until 2020, but there have been no hints as to the film's plot. In fact, all that's really known at this point is that it's set in London's Soho district, where Wright spent much of his life, and it'll star Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith, and Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie.

The Shaun of the Dead director also posted a string of images to his Instagram to mark the start of production.

Disney's Jungle Cruise movie is back in production doing some research, and the film's producer Hiram Garcia has been sharing some behind-the-scenes photos of stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt on Twitter.

While they don't exactly give anything away about the story, they are very aesthetically pleasing photographs. Jungle Cruise is based on the popular theme park ride found at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

Set in the 1930s, Johnson plays a riverboat captain named Frank who takes a scientist, played by Blunt, and her brother on a quest to find the fabled Tree of Life. It's due in theaters on July 24, 2020.

Finally, the trailer for the second season of the animated sci-fi series Final Space is here, which also commemorates the show's new home on Adult Swim.

Video of Final Space Season 2 Trailer | adult swim

While Final Space migrated from TBS, the trailer promises more of the same intergalactic hijinks. Orlan Rogers returns to voice the role of the hapless, but well-meaning hero, Gary Goodspeed, and Conan O'Brien will return as executive producer, as well as the voice of Clarence, who's now a series regular.

Joining the series for Season 2 are Alan Tudyk, Ron Funches, and Jane Lynch. You can catch the return of Final Space Monday, June 24 on Adult Swim.

