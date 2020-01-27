Latest Stories

Eli Roth via Getty Images | Alberto E. Rodriguez 2019
Tag: Movies
WIRE BUZZ: Eli Roth plots a Clownpocalypse; The Batman officially begins production
Allosaurus Hero
Tag: Science
Utah paleontologists unveil new species of fearsome apex predator, Allosaurus
Mr. Peanut Super Bowl
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Mr. Peanut Super Bowl campaign paused; Epix's War of the Worlds invades in first trailer; more
Transformers Last Knight movie poster
Tag: Movies
No disguise! Two new Transformers movies are on the way
Eli Roth via Getty Images | Alberto E. Rodriguez 2019
More info i
Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez
Tag: Movies
Tag: Games
Tag: News

WIRE BUZZ: Eli Roth plots a Clownpocalypse; The Batman officially begins production

Contributed by
ben_sing.jpg
Benjamin Bullard
Jan 27, 2020

How fitting does this seem? When the end comes, it may show up squirting death-water from its lapel in a hell-on-wheels clown car. Horror master Eli Roth is reportedly putting together a new, multi-pronged horror franchise titled Clownpocalypse, one that'll launch a cataclysmic media constellation of games, short-form series, and more — all anchored by an upcoming feature film, presumably of the same name.

Gushing about a new horror project for which “no idea has been too crazy,” Roth told Deadline that the new franchise will reflect the anything-goes spirit in which it’s being created, with no rules or restraints to dial back on the preposterous proceedings that a name like “Clownpocalypse” suggests. 

More Eli Roth

LastExorcismInterviewLead.jpg
5 freaky things Eli Roth's The Last Exorcism didn't fake
dennis-cabin-fever
Chosen One of the Day: Dennis, the 'Pancakes' kid from Cabin Fever

“For years I’ve had people tell me ‘You can’t do that in a game, it’s too insane’ and I finally found partners who said, ‘Let’s take this a step further.’ It feels like we’re making a game, movie and live experience with no parental supervision or studio to tell us to tone it down, and that’s the only way to create something spectacular and memorable.”

Adding that Clownpocalypse in all its component pieces will add up to a new franchise that’s “a big, fun, scary event for gamers, movie fans, and people who love live events,” Roth is partnering with digital entertainment production company 3BlackDot to scare up a new multiplayer video game — reportedly already deep in development — as well as merchandise and a live Clownpocalypse experience aimed at saturating our silly horror-craving lives with a multi-platform release. 

The hunt is reportedly on for a movie director, but there’s no word yet on casting or a release date. For now, we’ll just keep our ears to the ground and listen closely for the zany, horn-honkin’ sounds of approaching doom

With the Dark Knight rising once again for a much-hyped new movie starring Robert Pattinson as the next film iteration of the Caped Crusader, we’re getting our first piece of solid evidence that production on The Batman is finally underway. 

Director Matt Reeves Bat-signaled his Twitter followers today with a short but sweet day-one photo post from The Batman's set, announcing in the process that filming on the movie has indeed begun in London.

How will one of DC’s biggest heroes take to a London-based backdrop as the Gotham setting for next year’s film? Other than the sumptuous leather upholstery in the photo’s background, it’s still anyone’s guess.

Starring Pattinson alongside Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, Jayme Lawson, John Turturro, and Peter Sarsgaard, The Batman answers a new distress call when the movie descends on theaters June 25, 2021.

Tag: Movies
Tag: Games
Tag: News
Tag: Eli Roth
Tag: clowns
Tag: Clownpocalypse
Tag: The Batman
Tag: Matt Reeves
Tag: Robert Pattinson

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker